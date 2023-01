A man was struck by a car in East Flatbush while fleeing a scene where shots were reportedly fired early Monday, police say.

The incident happened around 3:30 a.m. on Remsen Avenue.

News 12 is told that the victim suffered fractured ribs and a broken leg.

The 24-year-old victim is recovering at a local hospital.

Police say no one was hit in the reported shooting.

No arrests were made.