At 123 years old, the National Audubon Christmas Bird Count (CBC) is the longest running citizen science project in existence. Its roots date back to 1900, when ornithologist Frank Chapman suggested that people should go out at Christmas and count birds as a replacement for the standard practice of going out and shooting birds. The Christmas “side-hunt” was a holiday contest that was all the rage in those days. Luckily, the Christmas Bird Count won the longevity prize, and the practice of indiscriminately shooting birds for sheer sport did not.

