mahometdaily.com
Mahomet-Seymour defeats Rantoul
Dayten Eisenmann swished a team-high 15 points on Tuesday (Jan. 3) and the Mahomet-Seymour boys’ basketball team broke away from a 13-13 tie after one quarter to defeat visiting Rantoul, 51-45, in a non-conference contest. M-S outscored the Eagles, 10-2, in the second stanza in the first of three...
mahometdaily.com
Bulldogs place 11th in State Farm Classic
Wyatt Bohm recorded a 17-point, five-rebound, five-assist performance on Thursday (Dec. 29) as the Mahomet-Seymour boys’ basketball team salvaged a win in the 11th-place game in the large-school division of the State Farm Classic at Normal West High School. M-S, the No. 11 seed, topped 13th-seeded North Lawndale, 60-48,...
Illinois basketball betting odds, predictions, and game info against Northwestern
Illinois basketball is looking to keep their winning ways alive on Wednesday against a pesky Northwestern bunch. The Illini were able to get back on the winning track against Bethune-Cookman last week, and we were able to notch a win as well. Illinois was able to cover the 30.5-point spread but failed to hit the over on the over/under.
saturdaytradition.com
Brawl breaks out between Mississippi State, Illinois following wild game-ending play in ReliaQuest Bowl
Tempers flared after a last second touchdown in the ReliaQuest Bowl. The fight resulted after Illinois was trying to score on a lateral play. Mississippi State took the lead on a short field goal from inside in the Illinois five-yard line beforehand. The Bulldogs then recovered the football on Illinois’ lateral play and took it to the house.
saturdaytradition.com
Bret Bielema looking ahead to 2023 season following ReliaQuest Bowl loss
Bret Bielema is already looking ahead to next season after the Illini’s season ended with a 19-10 loss to Mississippi State in the ReliaQuest Bowl on Monday. Tensions were high near the end of the 4th quarter, as Mississippi State took the lead on a short field goal from inside the Illinois five-yard line. The Illini attempted to fight back with a lateral play, but the Bulldogs recovered and rushed it to the end zone for 6.
WAND TV
Multiple tornadoes cause damage across central Illinois
(WAND) — As the severe weather moves beyond central Illinois, residents are evaluating the extent of the damage caused by multiple tornadoes in the area. Strong winds damaged the old Pla-Mor Lanes bowling alley in Decatur and multiple power lines were down near 22nd St and East Garfield. The...
saturdaytradition.com
Mississippi State defender receives unsportsmanlike conduct penalty for interesting gesture
The ReliaQuest Bowl had no shortage of interesting plays. Other than Bret Bielema’s decision to run the ball after overturning a clock stoppage just before half, there was an interesting unsportsmanlike penalty in the second half. Tommy DeVito tried to thread the ball to an Illinois wideout and the...
wglt.org
College students push for new grocery store near Uptown Normal
A group of Bloomington-Normal college students is trying once again to bring a grocery store to the Uptown Normal area. They’ve been researching the issue for about six months and are getting ready to send out a survey to Illinois State University students and those who live near Uptown and may be frustrated with prices at the nearby CVS or having to drive, bus, or walk to Walmart or Jewel or Schnucks.
Houses damaged after tornado touches down in Illinois
MAROA, Ill. (WCIA)– The storm may be over, but several homes were damaged, and the aftermath will take days to clean up. “It was crazy,” said Beau Laswell. “It was crazy something that I definitely wouldn’t want to live through it again. Laswell and his family were in their home went things went from […]
Battery charging system causes Champaign fire on Friday
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign Fire Department responded to a detached garage fire on Friday. Crews extinguished the fire quickly on the 600 block of S. Victor St. around 5 p.m. The fire department said the cause of this fire is accidental and was attributed to a battery charging system. No injuries were reported.
Central Illinois Proud
Central Illinois hospitals welcome the first babies of 2023
NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Hospitals across Illinois welcomed the first babies born in 2023 Sunday. According to information released by OSF, their first baby of the year, Ashton Bear Connors, was born at 6:51 a.m. at OSF Saint Francis Medical Center. According to a Facebook post from Carle Health,...
25newsnow.com
Vehicle fire shuts down section of I-55 southwest of Bloomington
MCLEAN COUNTY (25 News Now) - Illinois State Police say the southbound lanes of Interstate 55, southwest of Bloomington, were closed because of a vehicle fire. First responders were called about 2:25 p.m. The fire happened in the southbound lanes of I-55 near Shirley. Illinois State Police are not providing...
Decatur man arrested in Paxton child predator sting
PAXTON, Ill. (WCIA) — A 26-year-old Decatur man is under arrest after Paxton Police said he was caught in a child predator sting last month. Paxton Police said they started investigating Dylan Conerty on Aug. 7 when they learned he contacted a 14-year-old girl. The investigation developed enough evidence to warrant his arrest and Conerty […]
Coroner identifies 72-year-old man in deadly Danville fire
DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — The Vermilion County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim of a house fire in Danville on Friday. Vermilion County Coroner Jane McFadden said 72-year-old Bernard Baker of Danville was found inside the structure at the time of the fire at the 800 block of N. Vermilion St. The fire extended into […]
25newsnow.com
1 person injured as fog causes McLean County crash
MCLEAN COUNTY (25 News Now) - Poor visibility due to fog led to a single-vehicle crash Monday morning in eastern McLean County that left one person hurt. The crash involving a box truck was reported about 8:10 a.m. on Illinois Route 9 and 3800 East Road, between Saybrook and Anchor.
Neighbor’s camera catches dozens of gunshots on New Year’s in Champaign
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – A terrifying start to the new year – all caught on camera. While many were celebrating with fireworks, dozens of gunshots rang through the air. Champaign police confirmed shots were fired early Sunday morning on Holly Hill Drive. “My camera in the backyard – you can hear the screaming and the […]
WIFR
Former Lifescape Community Services CEO dies
DANVILLE, Ill. (WIFR) - Community members mourn a well-known Rockford community services member following her death. Carolyn Green died Friday, Dec. 30 at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana, Ill. She is a former executive director and CEO of Lifescapes Community Services. “Carol was a tremendous leader at a time when...
One person dead in Danville fire
DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Danville Fire Chief Aaron Marcott said one person is dead following a fire on Friday night. Crews received a report of heavy black smoke coming from a building on the 800 block of N. Vermilion St. When crews arrived on the scene, they began extinguishing the fire. The fire department said […]
WAND TV
Decatur family calls New Year's baby 'a blessing'
DECATUR, ILL. (WAND) — Local parents started off their new year with a bundle of joy. Parents Tiffany King and Akim Thomas welcomed their New Year's baby, Amari Rashaad Thomas at Decatur Memorial Hospital at 8:46 a.m., New Year's Day. "He's just the cutest little thing. He's just so...
Central Illinois Proud
2 Bloomington men arrested, one on $2 million bond
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The Bloomington Police Department arrested two men on several changes Sunday. According to a press release, officers were looking for 23-year-old Ronald J. Thorton on an existing warrant. Officers located him at approximately 1:20 a.m. outside a business near Maple Hill Road and Wylie Drive.
