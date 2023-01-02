ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durham, NC

VIDEO: Wild scene, chaos as drive-by shooting injures 5 at North Carolina Subway on New Year’s Day

By Mariah Ellis
FOX8 News
FOX8 News
 2 days ago

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A calm day at a Durham Subway restaurant quickly turned into a terrifying situation on New Year’s Day afternoon.

The owner of the business shared surveillance video of the moment when several bullets punched through windows and glass doors — sending customers and employees at the restaurant running to take cover and hide.

Durham police arrived shortly after to find five people who were injured in a drive-by shooting . It happened around 2 p.m. at the Village shopping center off of North Miami Boulevard on Sunday

After arriving, police found a child and four adults shot. The juvenile and one of the adults were taken to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries.

A customer who was not injured hit the floor just as shots were fired Sunday at the Durham Subway.

Police said the three other adults suffered non-life-threatening injuries. All five victims are in stable condition.

Video showed one bullet breaking a glass door as it entered the Subway restaurant. Seconds later, another bullet could be seen coming through a wall near the door. On the video, several people can be seen running outside the Subway — trying to avoid the bullets.

    Photo by Eric Fernandez/CBS 17
    Photo of the suspect’s car after five people were shot outside a Durham Subway on New Year’s Day. Photo courtesy: Durham police.
    Photo by Eric Fernandez/CBS 17
    Photo by Eric Fernandez/CBS 17
    Photo of the suspect’s car after five people were shot outside a Durham Subway on New Year’s Day. Photo courtesy: Durham police.
    Photo by Eric Fernandez/CBS 17
    Photo by Eric Fernandez/CBS 17
    Photo by Eric Fernandez/CBS 17
    Photo of the suspect’s car after five people were shot outside a Durham Subway on New Year’s Day. Photo courtesy: Durham police.

Just outside, white dust can be seen drifting by the windows of the restaurant from the several shots that hit the exterior of the building, the video showed.

Witnesses on-scene described the suspect vehicle as a dark-colored older model Honda sedan. Investigators are asking the public to help identify the vehicle that was believed to be involved in the shooting. Police released photos of a car driven during the shooting.

“I’m not feeling safe to walk to my store, I’m losing a lot of customers and even my employees… it’s hard to get employees,” said Sam Elahi who owns the Subway restaurant where the shooting happened.

Elahi said they closed the business and spent the remainder of the afternoon cleaning up the damage including flooding after one of the bullets struck a pipe.

Elahi said the shopping center has had issues with crime and violence during the past year. The owner said he’s had to replace windows and glass doors at least three times.

Elahi said he has reached out to management at the shopping center as well as police in efforts to improve safety in the area.

“We need the help, police need to do something for us, protect us and our business,” said Elahi.

While looking at the crime scene in front of his business entrance, Elahi couldn’t help but worry that the violence may result in having to close his doors permanently. He said three of his employees will not be coming back after the incident.

“I just feel bad, I don’t know what I can do,” Elahi said as he continues to apologize to his customers as well as his staff.

“I wish somebody would try to help all the business around here and let people feel safe to walk and go shopping,” Elahi said, adding police have been contacted but he hopes more can be done to make people feel safe again.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Investigator L. Sprinkle at 919-560-4440 Ext 29248 or contact CrimeStoppers at 919-683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves. CrimeStoppers has operators who speak Spanish.

