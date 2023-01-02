Read full article on original website
makeuseof.com
How to Prevent Windows From Saving Files to OneDrive
OneDrive is a powerful cloud storage client that comes pre-installed on both Windows 10 and Windows 11 computers. With it, you can easily store your data in the cloud and share files across multiple devices.
The Windows Club
Restore previous folder windows at logon not working in Windows 11/10
Restoring previous folder windows at logon can be very useful for those who work with a certain set of folders very frequently. By enabling this feature, you can have the folders you had opened when you last logged out open up the next time you start your Windows PC. This can be of help when you are working with some File Explorer folders, but are required to leave it mid-way. If for some reason, you start to experience that this feature is not working anymore, these important folders won’t open automatically. Today we will look at the solutions you can implement to fix the Restore previous folder windows at logon option not working.
makeuseof.com
How to Enable or Disable Sound Output Devices in Windows
Both Windows 10 and Windows 11 allow you to enable or disable your audio output devices as needed. This is useful when multiple audio devices are connected to your system, and you don't want to go through the trouble of disconnecting and reconnecting them repeatedly.
The Windows Club
Fix Camera App Error 0xa00f4240 Unknown in Windows 11/10
If you see error codes 0xa00f4240 <Unknown> 0x800703e3, 0xA00F4240 <Unknown> 0x80070057, 0xA00F4240 <Unknown> 0x80131502, 0xa00f4240 <Unknown> 0x80004003, etc. on your Windows 11/10 computer then this post will help you. What causes the Camera App error 0xa00f4240?. The camera error 0xa00f4240 usually occurs due to outdated or corrupt camera drivers. However,...
Google Chrome ‘will stop working properly’ for millions next week in shock shutdown
GOOGLE Chrome users browsing on an older version of Windows are racing to upgrade to a newer edition. The search engine is set to halt technical and security support for the browser running on Windows 7 next week. Google tabled plans to ditch its support offering in July 2021. But...
How to quickly delete or archive thousands of unread emails in Gmail
If you’re not an inbox zero person, you probably have hundreds or even thousands of unread emails piling up in your Gmail account. Those are emails you’re never going to open or look for. But they will eat away from your Gmail account storage, so you might consider deleting all the unread emails you’ll probably never look at. And you might want to rip off the Band-Aid and do it all at once. Otherwise, you’ll probably never get around to this chore.
makeuseof.com
How to Disable Sign-Ins on Windows 10
Like all operating systems, Windows 10 allows you to protect your PC through a password by setting up an account. But having to sign in all the time can become obnoxious if you don't want, for whatever reason, to keep locking and unlocking your computer.
