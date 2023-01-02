Read full article on original website
Related
Doctors to determin if Hamlin suffered brain damage
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamilin remains in critical condition Tuesday night after his heart stopped beating during Monday night's game against the Bengals. The 24-year-old suddently collapsed after making a routine tackle. For a few moments, Hamlin got up after the hit, but then suddenly collapsed. "Now all of a sudden you have a heart that was pumping normally as you think of a heartbeat and now that is essentially quitting."Dr. Camilla Sasson of the American Heart Association in Denver explains after Hamlin's heart stopped beating all blood flow was cut off to his organs. Time is critical."Everything you do on...
As Cheers star Kirstie Alley dies of bowel cancer – the 5 signs you must know
ACTOR Kirstie Alley, best known for her role in the comedy series Cheers, has died aged 71. Kirstie, who rose to fame during the 80's died of "recently discovered" colon cancer, her family has said. Colon cancer is a type of bowel cancer that affects the large bowel and the...
Terry Hall diagnosed with pancreatic cancer prior to death – Specials bassist
Terry Hall was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer shortly before his death, The Specials singer’s bandmate has said.Bassist Horace Panter said Hall had been “emphatic” that his condition should be kept a secret after being diagnosed.https://t.co/qHjcpaR2uE— Horace Panter (@horacepanterart) December 20, 2022In a lengthy and emotional Facebook post, Panter said the band had been due to record a new album in Los Angeles in November this year, which had previously been put on hold due to the pandemic, when Hall fell ill.The pair were part of The Specials’ first consistent line-up, and rose to fame together as part of the pioneering...
WFMZ-TV Online
Pelé’s widow leads thousands of mourners at 24-hour open casket wake for football icon
Pelé’s widow has led thousands of mourners at a 24-hour open casket wake for the Brazilian football icon. Marcia Aoki was pictured placing a cross pendant on her late husband’s body after his coffin arrived at the stadium where he first took the world's breath away. His...
BBC
Cody Fisher stabbed to death on Birmingham nightclub dance floor
A 23-year-old man stabbed to death on the dance floor of a Birmingham nightclub has been described as a "best friend" by his family. Cody Fisher, a non-league footballer and school sport coach, was fatally injured at The Crane nightclub, just before 23:45 GMT on 26 December. Despite efforts to...
Mum issues warning over Christmas toy after son is rushed into emergency surgery
A mum has put out a warning after her young son was raced to hospital due to swallowing a toy. Lyndsey Foley, from Merthyr Tydfil, Wales, says her little boy Jude was feeling a bit under the weather this summer but doctors said it was nothing to be worried about.
Girlfriend of footballer stabbed to death at Boxing Day rave vows to get justice for ‘love of my life’
The girlfriend of a man who was stabbed to death on a nightclub dancefloor on Boxing Day has vowed to get justice for the “love of my life.” Cody Fisher, 23, who played for Stratford Town FC, had been on a night out with friends at The Crane in Digbeth, Birmingham when he was approached by a group of people and stabbed just before midnight.Despite efforts to save him, he was pronounced dead around half an hour after officers were called, West Midlands Police said.In a heartfelt tribute on social media, girlfriend Jess Chatwin, called the footballer her “best...
BBC
Sepsis: 'My life changed eight years ago on Christmas Eve'
Eight years ago Tracy Ralph felt exhausted but thought she was just suffering from a cold. The mother-of-two, from Hockley, Essex, was too busy to rest during the Christmas period, and tried to power through with painkillers. On Christmas Eve 2014, she was due to take her five-year-old son to...
BBC
Hackney girl finds ancient bear tooth on Norfolk beach
A nine-year-old fossil hunter who discovered a 700,000-year-old bear tooth on a beach said it was "exciting as it might be a major breakthrough in history". Etta found what she thought was "a fossilised bit of wood" at West Runton in Norfolk during the summer. More fossils have been unearthed in the past decade as erosion of the coast's soft, glacial cliffs speeds up, so what new information do they reveal about Norfolk's Deep History Coast?
Jamie Laing in hospital after breathing difficulties due to allergy to new puppy
Jamie Laing has been taken to hospital after experiencing breathing difficulties.The reality TV star, who previously appeared on E4’s Made in Chelsea discovered that he was allergic to the new puppy, Bobbie, bought with his fiancée Sophie Habboo.Habboo posted on her Instagram Story on 28 December, revealing that the 34-year-old’s asthma had “got out of control”.Laing’s fiancée shared a video of herself playing with their new pet, and wrote in the caption: “Sorry for the MIA on Insta – had the most wonderful Christmas and I hope you all did as well.”She revealed that Laing’s asthma was aggravated by...
WFMZ-TV Online
Sharon Osbourne reveals name of new grandchild
Kelly Osbourne has named her baby boy Sydney. The 38-year-old reality star - who is the daughter of Black Sabbath rocker Ozzy Osbourne, 74, and wife Sharon, 70 - welcomed her first baby with boyfriend Sid Wilson November last year and now her mother has revealed his moniker but also explained that she is determined to keep him out of the media glare.
BBC
Andrew Gosden: Arrested men still under investigation a year later
Two men arrested after a Doncaster boy vanished in London 15 years earlier remain under investigation, police say. The pair were detained on 8 December 2021 on suspicion of kidnap and human trafficking following Andrew Gosden's 2007 disappearance. Andrew, then 14, was last seen on 14 September that year getting...
WFMZ-TV Online
‘Ginny & Georgia’ Boss Teases High Stakes & Relationship Drama in Season 2
It’s been nearly two years since viewers last checked in with the titular mother-daughter duo of Netflix‘s Ginny & Georgia, but 10 all-new episodes will offer some clarity following Season 1’s major cliffhanger ending. Ahead of the show’s return on January 5, TV Insider spoke with showrunner,...
BBC
Dog survives 50ft fall from Burrator Reservoir on Dartmoor
A dog had an "incredibly lucky" escape after tumbling 50ft (15.24m) off a dam wall in Devon. Oban, a 20-month-old black Labrador, ran off from his owners during a Boxing Day walk in woodland near the Burrator Reservoir on Dartmoor. In a panic, he jumped off the dam in an...
BBC
Rare Burns book saved after pages ripped out in late 1800s
A rare first edition of a book of Robert Burns poems was saved by a collector in the late 1800s as it was being ripped up by a barber to clean razors. Burns enthusiast John Murison had spotted the book in a dilapidated state at a barber's shop in Shrewsbury.
WFMZ-TV Online
'He's touched so many lives': Why this dog was honored with a portrait
Spencer, a golden retriever, has rooted on Boston Marathon runners for years. Now, his owner unveiled a portrait to honor the dog's own fight. CNN affiliate WCVB reports.
Victorian portrait painted at Bethlem hospital by patient to go on show
A portrait painted by an acclaimed Victorian artist while he was a long-term psychiatric patient is to return to the hospital where he spent 20 years, which is now also home to a museum. Richard Dadd was sent to Bethlem Royal hospital in south London, from which the derogatory term...
BBC
Newham care facility death: Man arrested on suspicion of murder
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murdering a fellow resident at an adult care facility in Newham, east London. The Met and London Ambulance Service were called to the Newham Centre for Mental Health on Glen Road at 03:45 GMT over reports of a person being injured. A...
BBC
King's Lynn patient forced to wait in ambulance for 12 hours
A hospital has apologised after an elderly man was forced to wait in the back of an ambulance for almost 12 hours. Mervyn Jones, 92, was kept outside the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn because no beds were available. The Trust and the East of England Ambulance Service (EEAS)...
Comments / 0