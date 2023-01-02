Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The All-You-Can-Eat Mexican Food Buffet In Indiana You Must TryTravel MavenBargersville, IN
Indian Roots of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr Nonviolence MovementJR SandadiIndianapolis, IN
4 Amazing Burger Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
4 Amazing Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Indianapolis Family Still Searching For Missing Woman And Suspect One Year After Her Sudden DisappearanceThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedIndianapolis, IN
Related
cbs4indy.com
Video shows head-on crash with Monroe Co. deputy; man charged with OWI
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — A man is facing charges after he crashed head-on into a Monroe County deputy Tuesday night. Tyler Stonier was charged with operating while intoxicated and aggressive driving. The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said the crash happened at about 11:50 p.m. as an on-duty deputy was patrolling...
cbs4indy.com
Noblesville man struck and killed while changing tire on I-65
JASPER COUNTY, Ind. — A 25-year-old man from Noblesville is dead after he was struck while attempting to change a tire on Interstate 65 in Jasper County Wednesday morning. According to the Indiana State Police, the crash occurred at approximately 9:45 a.m. on I-65 southbound near the 230 mile marker in Jasper County, just north of the Demotte/Roselawn exit.
IMPD: Driver fleeing in car reported stolen dies after crashing into pole
A driver fleeing police was killed Tuesday morning after crashing on the northwest side of Indianapolis, according to IMPD.
Mistake over identical cars may have led to homicide of 16-year-old at Castleton Square Mall
INDIANAPOLIS — A teenager is dead and a second victim remains in the hospital following a shooting at Castleton Square Mall. Police are still investigating what led to the deadly shooting in the mall parking lot, but the father of the victim who survived claims it started with a mistake over two identical cars. Around […]
PHOTOS: 2 semis catch fire on I-70 in Henry County
HENRY COUNTY, Ind. — Two semi trailers suffered heavy damage after a fiery crash on I-70 Wednesday morning. According to Henry County Sheriff’s Office, one semi driver had pulled over on the side of I-70 East near mile marker 133 to check on his load at around 4:51 a.m. Another driver also headed east had […]
Indy man charged with OWI in crash that killed Muncie man on I-465
22-year-old Teriyon Carter was charged with causing death when operating a vehicle while intoxicated, causing death when operating a vehicle with a Schedule I or II controlled substance in the blood and reckless homicide.
IMPD: Driver fleeing from police killed in crash on city's northwest side
INDIANAPOLIS — A driver fleeing from police was killed in a crash on Indianapolis' northwest side early Tuesday, IMPD said. The crash happened around 3:45 a.m. near the intersection of West 62nd Street and Zionsville Road, a few blocks east of Interstate 465, when the car hit a pole and caught fire.
cbs4indy.com
‘Do me a favor and don’t follow too close’: New video shows traffic stop in Indiana involving Idaho murder suspect
HANCOCK COUNTY, Ind. – Police released new video Wednesday of a traffic stop involving a man charged in connection with a quadruple murder in Idaho. A Hancock County sheriff’s deputy stopped Bryan Kohberger and his father for tailgating on I-70 eastbound, saying their white Hyundai Elantra was following a van too closely.
Body-cam footage shows Idaho suspect pulled over in Indiana
The Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger was pulled over twice in Hancock County on Dec. 15, 2022 in a white, Hyundai Elantra.
cbs4indy.com
IMPD: Driver fleeing from police dies after crashing into pole
A driver died overnight Tuesday while trying to flee from IMPD officers on the northwest side of Indianapolis. IMPD: Driver fleeing from police dies after crashing …. A driver died overnight Tuesday while trying to flee from IMPD officers on the northwest side of Indianapolis. What to expect and how...
cbs4indy.com
Police: New Castle couple punish 5 kids by shooting them with airsoft guns
NEW CASTLE, Ind. — A New Castle woman and her boyfriend were charged with several counts of domestic battery and neglect of a dependent after police investigated claims of the couple shooting five children with airsoft guns as a form of punishment. Police began investigating in December of 2022...
cbs4indy.com
Police ask for help finding Hancock County man last seen walking away from his home
HANCOCK COUNTY, Ind. — The Hancock County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a man who has been missing since Monday. The sheriff’s department said Chad Denzler was last seen walking away from his home at approximately 9:30 p.m. on Monday. Denzler’s home is located on South Havens Drive in Sugar Creek Township.
cbs4indy.com
Grandmother of man shot by police is on IMPD critical incident review panel
INDIANAPOLIS — At about 4 a.m. Saturday, Vickie Driver did not recognize the unfamiliar car running in her driveway in the 3600 block of North Oxford Street. As a community leader, Driver is the type of resident the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says it depends on to keep neighborhoods safe and to call when they see something unusual.
Indianapolis man broke in to Hancock County home while owners were at funeral, court docs allege
FORTVILLE, Ind. — Fortville police arrested an accused burglar who was caught in the act by the homeowners — and then returned to the house for a second time. Police received a call from the homeowners on December 16. A married couple said they had returned to their home on Mill Street from a funeral […]
Juvenile male killed in shooting outside Castleton Square Mall, man injured
UPDATE: The coroner on Wednesday identified the juvenile killed as 16-year-old Michael Mason Jr. ORIGINAL STORY: INDIANAPOLIS — Two people were shot, including a juvenile who has since died, in the parking lot of an Indianapolis mall on Tuesday night. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department has confirmed that a juvenile male was killed and an […]
State Police investigating multiple interstate crashes New Year's Day
INDIANAPOLIS — Highway crashes claimed at least one life in Indiana in the early hours of 2023 as state police were called to investigate multiple incidents. Authorities confirmed one person was killed when a vehicle hit a bridge support on Interstate 70, near the Little Point exit in Morgan County, shortly before 6 a.m.
Shots fired into woman's Indianapolis apartment hours after deadly shooting at complex
INDIANAPOLIS — "I've done a lot of crying," said 28-year-old Destiney Gillespie, sitting on her couch in her northeast Indianapolis apartment. Crying was not the way Gillespie thought she'd be bringing in a new year, terrified for the safety of her 11-year-old son. "I can take something happening to...
cbs4indy.com
Indy’s final homicide victims of 2022, first of 2023 ID’d
INDIANAPOLIS — The Marion County Coroner’s Office released the identities of the final two homicide victims of 2022 and the first person to die by homicide in 2023. James Martin, 15, was killed on January 2, 2023 in what IMPD has called an “unintentional” shooting. Martin was admitted as a walk-in patient at Community East Hospital around 2:45 p.m. Police believe the shooting occurred at a house in the 2400 block of W. Arlington Court.
15-year-old shot in Anderson after altercation
ANDERSON, Ind. — An altercation in Anderson ended with a teenager shot in the hand. Police said the 15-year-old was with a group of other juveniles walking to a convenience store near Beverly Court around 12:33 a.m. Monday. During the walk, a dispute occurred between the juveniles and other subjects in the area. The 15-year-old […]
wrtv.com
Teenage boy becomes Marion County's first 2023 homicide victim
INDIANAPOLIS — A teenage boy died Monday after being shot in Indianapolis, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. IMPD says his death is the first homicide of 2023. Officers responded to Community East Hospital around 2:45 p.m. and found the victim. Police say he was initially in stable...
Comments / 1