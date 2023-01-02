ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

cbs4indy.com

Video shows head-on crash with Monroe Co. deputy; man charged with OWI

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — A man is facing charges after he crashed head-on into a Monroe County deputy Tuesday night. Tyler Stonier was charged with operating while intoxicated and aggressive driving. The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said the crash happened at about 11:50 p.m. as an on-duty deputy was patrolling...
MONROE COUNTY, IN
cbs4indy.com

Noblesville man struck and killed while changing tire on I-65

JASPER COUNTY, Ind. — A 25-year-old man from Noblesville is dead after he was struck while attempting to change a tire on Interstate 65 in Jasper County Wednesday morning. According to the Indiana State Police, the crash occurred at approximately 9:45 a.m. on I-65 southbound near the 230 mile marker in Jasper County, just north of the Demotte/Roselawn exit.
JASPER COUNTY, IN
FOX59

PHOTOS: 2 semis catch fire on I-70 in Henry County

HENRY COUNTY, Ind. — Two semi trailers suffered heavy damage after a fiery crash on I-70 Wednesday morning. According to Henry County Sheriff’s Office, one semi driver had pulled over on the side of I-70 East near mile marker 133 to check on his load at around 4:51 a.m. Another driver also headed east had […]
HENRY COUNTY, IN
cbs4indy.com

‘Do me a favor and don’t follow too close’: New video shows traffic stop in Indiana involving Idaho murder suspect

HANCOCK COUNTY, Ind. – Police released new video Wednesday of a traffic stop involving a man charged in connection with a quadruple murder in Idaho. A Hancock County sheriff’s deputy stopped Bryan Kohberger and his father for tailgating on I-70 eastbound, saying their white Hyundai Elantra was following a van too closely.
HANCOCK COUNTY, IN
cbs4indy.com

IMPD: Driver fleeing from police dies after crashing into pole

A driver died overnight Tuesday while trying to flee from IMPD officers on the northwest side of Indianapolis. IMPD: Driver fleeing from police dies after crashing …. A driver died overnight Tuesday while trying to flee from IMPD officers on the northwest side of Indianapolis. What to expect and how...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Grandmother of man shot by police is on IMPD critical incident review panel

INDIANAPOLIS — At about 4 a.m. Saturday, Vickie Driver did not recognize the unfamiliar car running in her driveway in the 3600 block of North Oxford Street. As a community leader, Driver is the type of resident the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says it depends on to keep neighborhoods safe and to call when they see something unusual.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Indy’s final homicide victims of 2022, first of 2023 ID’d

INDIANAPOLIS — The Marion County Coroner’s Office released the identities of the final two homicide victims of 2022 and the first person to die by homicide in 2023. James Martin, 15, was killed on January 2, 2023 in what IMPD has called an “unintentional” shooting. Martin was admitted as a walk-in patient at Community East Hospital around 2:45 p.m. Police believe the shooting occurred at a house in the 2400 block of W. Arlington Court.
MARION COUNTY, IN
FOX59

15-year-old shot in Anderson after altercation

ANDERSON, Ind. — An altercation in Anderson ended with a teenager shot in the hand. Police said the 15-year-old was with a group of other juveniles walking to a convenience store near Beverly Court around 12:33 a.m. Monday. During the walk, a dispute occurred between the juveniles and other subjects in the area. The 15-year-old […]
ANDERSON, IN
wrtv.com

Teenage boy becomes Marion County's first 2023 homicide victim

INDIANAPOLIS — A teenage boy died Monday after being shot in Indianapolis, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. IMPD says his death is the first homicide of 2023. Officers responded to Community East Hospital around 2:45 p.m. and found the victim. Police say he was initially in stable...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

