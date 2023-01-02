Read full article on original website
King Charles Will Remove Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Royal Titles? Sussexes Reportedly Provoked Prince William’s Father
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle could lose their HRH titles. King Charles could remove their royal titles after they provoked him, according to a royal commentator. King Charles Planning To Remove Prince Harry And Meghan Markle's Royal Titles?. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have an upcoming docuseries on Netflix....
Prince Harry Shuts Down Anderson Cooper When Asked If He'd Ever Return To Royal Life Full-Time — Watch
Looks like Prince Harry is ready to move on from his old life for good. In a preview for the prince's 60 Minutes interview with Anderson Cooper, which will premiere on Sunday, January 8, on CBS, the journalist bluntly asked: “Can you see a day when you would return as a full-time member of the royal family?" "No," the 38-year-old replied. “Can you see a day when you would return as a full-time member of the Royal Family?See Prince Harry’s revealing interview with @andersoncooper.60 Minutes Sunday, on @CBS and streaming on @paramountplus. pic.twitter.com/LaRAtQYMkD— 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) January 2, 2023 Others weighed...
After Bombshell Series, Prince Harry Might Return to UK Without Meghan Markle for THIS Reason
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are soaring high with the success of their Netflix show, Harry & Meghan. The Sussexes are facing a lot of flak from the royal experts and crown loyalists, but the docuseries is breaking record after record in terms of viewership. It had the best debut for a documentary released on Netflix. The six-episode series has fetched over 175 million watch hours.
'It's Disgusting!': Fans Lash Out At Meghan Markle & Prince Harry For Describing Nottingham Cottage As 'Small'
When Meghan Markle and Prince Harry described Nottingham Cottage in the second half of their Netflix docuseries, fans were less than pleased with the couple. "As far as people were concerned we were living in a palace. [But] we were living in a cottage," the 38-year-old said in the series. "On palace grounds. Kensington Palace sounds very regal of course, it does say palace in the name, but Nottingham Cottage was small.""The whole thing was really small on a slight lean with low ceilings. Whoever lived their before must have been small," Harry added, referring to Prince William and Kate...
Netflix to End Collaboration With Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Following $100 Million Deal?
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are making it to the headlines for both good and bad reasons because of their Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan. The show that promises raw and unfiltered truth captured the Duke and Duchess in both their happy and vulnerable times. In the first volume, the royal couple aggressively went after the UK media. They slammed the press for running an agenda against them and the constant intrusion of privacy.
Key Royal Family Member Reportedly 'Declared War' on Meghan Markle Before Prince Harry Marriage
Amidst all of the talk surrounding Harry & Meghan, a new report has emerged about how one member of the royal family allegedly treated Meghan Markle. According to Radar Online, Camilla, the Queen Consort and wife of King Charles III, plotted against Meghan prior to her May 2018 wedding to Prince Harry. She allegedly did not approve of Meghan and Harry's relationship, with the tension between herself and Meghan apparently reaching a boiling point before the nuptials.
Meghan Markle’s Former Friend Believes Prince Harry Will Wake Up and Realize It Was a ‘Massive Mistake’ to Marry the Duchess
A woman who was once tight with Meghan Markle is revealing why she thinks Prince Harry will one day realize that marrying the duchess was "a massive mistake."
Meghan Markle reveals Prince Harry came in late and ‘sweaty’ for their first date
Meghan Markle has reveled that Prince Harry turned up late and “sweaty” for their first date.Recalling the early days of their courtship in Netflix’s newly released Harry & Meghan series, she said she thought he was late on purpose because of his “ego.”“I was panicking, I was freaking out - I was sweating,” Harry admitted, sharing that he was caught in traffic on the way to 76 Dean Street in Soho.The 41-year-old said the “single girl summer” she had planned for 2016 was knocked sideways by the “plot twist” that was Harry.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More ITV ‘vigorously defended’ Piers Morgan in Ofcom probe over MeghanEverything we learned from the new Finding Freedom epilogueHarry and Meghan will not name person who commented on Archie’s skin
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Lost 14 Staff In Four Years: Why Did Rebecca Sananès, Mandana Dayani Left The Sussexes?
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle lost another two of their staff over the weekend after their head of audio, Rebecca Sananès, and Archewell Foundation president, Mandana Dayani, stepped down from their respective posts. In total, they have lost 14 of their staffers since 2018, making some wonder what makes their people decide to leave them.
See inside Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's first home, a 'leaning' 1,324-square-foot cottage on Kensington Palace grounds
In Netflix's "Harry & Meghan," Meghan described Nottingham Cottage as "so small" and said Harry often bumped his head on the low ceilings.
Kate Middleton, Prince William outshine Meghan Markle, Prince Harry in royal battle for spotlight
Prince William and Kate Middleton will always outshine Meghan Markle and Prince Harry despite their best efforts because they are the "real royals," experts tell Fox News Digital.
Royal Commentator Accuses Prince Harry of Leaving Princess Diana’s ‘most attractive quality’ While Comparing Her to Meghan Markle
In Harry & Meghan, Prince Harry drew similarities between his wife Meghan Markle and the late Princess Diana. The Duke believes that the former American actress is akin to the late Princess of Wales, as she has the same compassion, empathy, confidence, and warmth. He also reflected on how the Duchess went through the same media trial and atrocities by the royal family members as his mother.
Prince Harry reveals two things he misses about life in the royal family
Prince Harry has opened up about the two things he misses about life in the royal family, in his new Netflix documentaryHarry and Meghan.In March 2020, Harry and Meghan officially stood down as senior royals, in a process that became known as “Megxit”.Since then, the couple have bought a multimillion-pound home in the celebrity enclave of Montecito in California and launched a non-profit foundation called Archewell.They also signed lucrative deals thought to be worth well over £100 million with Spotify and Netflix and, as part of the Netflix deal, the couple have released the new docuseries, Harry and Meghan.When...
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's New Netflix Show Fails to Make Top 10 Chart
Hosted by the duke and duchess, "Live to Lead" features interviews with leading voices for global change but has not had the same impact as "Harry & Meghan."
Royal family, Netflix at war over comment calls for Harry, Meghan’s show
There’s a fresh royal war brewing. Palace sources claim Netflix did not ask the royal family for comment on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s new docuseries, but the streaming giant and filmmakers insist they did. At the very beginning of “Harry & Meghan,” which started streaming in the early hours of Thursday morning, a message flashes over a black screen that reads, “Members of the Royal Family declined to comment on the content within this series.” However, one source alleged to us shortly after the premiere that neither Buckingham Palace, which represents King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla, Kensington Palace, which represents...
“Be Quiet”: Royal Experts Slam Prince Harry and Meghan Markle While Discussing His Upcoming Memoir
Following the aftermath of the Harry & Meghan docuseries, many controversies started to take their own shape. Given the present scenario, media houses and British tabloids have very well understood that it was a war waged against them and not the Royal Family by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. As the paparazzi continue to throw dirt on the couple’s name, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on the other hand have matched forward with their projects undaunted.
Meghan Markle's 'Jealousy' Of Prince Harry's Exes Caused Tension As Royal Strived To Remain Friendly Post-Split: Sources
Meghan Markle set a firm boundary when it came to her new husband Prince Harry staying in contact with his exes following their lavish royal wedding in May 2018, RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned. Palace insiders claimed there was a time she couldn't help but become envious of the bond he and his former flames developed, despite Harry's past romances fizzling out."Meghan's jealous," a well-placed source dished in 2019, claiming the Duke of Sussex made efforts to "reassure her that he's never looked at another woman." It became a cause for concern because Harry is known for being amicable with exes...
Harry tells TV interviewer he wants his father and brother back
The Duke of Sussex has said he wants his father and brother back during an ITV interview due to be released this Sunday, two days before his memoir is published.But in a separate interview with CBS News, set to air the same day, Harry also criticises Buckingham Palace over an alleged failure to defend him and his wife, the Duchess of Sussex, before they stepped down as senior royals.Both broadcasters have released snippets of the duke’s conversations ahead of the full interviews being televised.Harry: The Interview, an exclusive in-depth discussion with Tom Bradby. Watch on ITV1 or stream on ITVX...
Prince Harry Looks "As Though He's Given Up Trying" in ITV Interview Trailer, Body Language Expert Says
Prince Harry is set to give two explosive interviews ahead of his memoir's publication date on Jan. 10. Promoting Spare, the Duke of Sussex will appear on 60 Minutes with Anderson Cooper in the U.S., and on ITV with Tom Bradby in the U.K. The latter interview will air at...
Prince Harry tells 60 Minutes about his decision to speak publicly
Prince Harry said he's tried to keep his conversations with the British royal family private, but to combat stories in the tabloids, he's been forced to make his concerns public."Every single time I've tried to do it privately there have been briefings and leakings and planting of stories against me and my wife," Harry told Anderson Cooper in an interview airing Sunday, January 8, on 60 Minutes. "You know, the family motto is never complain, never explain, but it's just a motto.""There's a lot of complaining and a lot of explaining… being done through leaks." Cooper said to Harry in...
