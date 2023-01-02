Read full article on original website
Fix Epic Games Error Code AS-1041 on Windows PC
Are you not able to play Fortnite or other games as each time you try to log in, Epic Games error AS-1041 in Fortnite flashes on your screen? If yes, then don’t worry as you are not the only one facing this issue. In this article, we are going to discuss the issue in detail and find ways to resolve it. Following is the exact error message users see.
Restore previous folder windows at logon not working in Windows 11/10
Restoring previous folder windows at logon can be very useful for those who work with a certain set of folders very frequently. By enabling this feature, you can have the folders you had opened when you last logged out open up the next time you start your Windows PC. This can be of help when you are working with some File Explorer folders, but are required to leave it mid-way. If for some reason, you start to experience that this feature is not working anymore, these important folders won’t open automatically. Today we will look at the solutions you can implement to fix the Restore previous folder windows at logon option not working.
Fix Network Error Code 0x800704b3 on Windows 11/10
If you’re struggling with Error 0x800704b3, Windows cannot access, The network path was either typed incorrectly, does not exist, or the network provider is not currently available on your Windows 11/10 PC, then we will help you fix the issue. Network error code 0x800704b3 is an error message that is commonly encountered when trying to connect to the internet or other network resource on a Windows 11/10 PC.
How to record Videos using Snipping Tool in Windows 11
Snipping Tool is not a new feature of the Windows operating system and most users have been using this tool to take screenshots of their screen for a while now. However, most users are unaware that you can now record videos using this tool. They tend to install a third-party application to record their screen. Microsoft’s solution to this is pretty simple, they added video recording capability to the good old Snipping tool. In this post, we are going to see how you can record videos using the Snipping Tool on a Windows 11 computer.
File Explorer is slow to open in Windows 11/10
File Explorer is one of the most widely used tools on a Windows PC. We all use our computers excessively to download and manage files; it is File Explorer that helps with all of it. With such a case as the truth, it can be very cumbersome when the File Explorer is slow to open. The File Explorer slowing down is not uncommon, but lucky for you, there are some easy fixes you can implement to get its speed back on track.
Microsoft planning to launch ChatGPT-powered Bing to compete with Google
Google Search is the #1 search engine on the web right now, and Microsoft, for quite some time has been trying to compete effectively with Bing Search. But the company has barely scratched the surface, and as such, Microsoft is aiming to integrate OpenAI’s ChatGPT technology into Bing. Microsoft...
HID Compliant Pen driver is missing on Windows 11/10
If for some reason, you find that your digital pen is not working on Windows 11/10 computer, the problem may be associated with the HID-Compliant Pen driver. In most cases, the driver gets corrupted and the Device Manager shows a yellow warning icon on the driver. But sometimes, the driver becomes missing from the Device Manager. In this article, we will see what you should do if HID Compliant Pen driver is missing on your Windows 11/10 computer.
Fix Memory Error 19-1367 in Modern Warfare 2
Are you experiencing Memory Error 19-1367 in Modern Warfare 2? Several COD Modern Warfare 2 players have reported of getting Memory Error 19-1367 while playing the game. This error is reported to occur on both PC and Xbox consoles. It can occur in different scenarios. If you have an outdated, corrupted, or faulty graphics driver or outdated Windows OS, you might experience this error. You might also face this error because of damaged game files, virus infection, or antivirus interference. Some Xbox users have reported encountering this error due to the enabled Crossplay function on their console.
Fix PowerPoint Error while exporting video
Microsoft Powerpoint is undoubtedly one of the best presentation maker applications for Windows. However, like any other app, it also has its own errors and issues that keep troubling users. Several Powerpoint users have reported being unable to export their presentations to a video format. Either they experience an error message or the presentation just won’t export to video without any message.
Fix AADSTS9002313, Invalid Request Microsoft 365 activation error
This post features solutions to fix AADSTS9002313, Invalid Request activation error in Microsoft 365 apps. Microsoft 365, offers some of the most collaborative and up-to-date features in the single integrated experience. It offers various Office desktop apps like Word, PowerPoint, Excel, etc. But recently, some users have been complaining about this activation error AADSTS9002313. The complete error message reads:
What are NITS in Display or Screen Brightness?
Brightness is important in everything from phones and computer displays to TV screens and video boards. Bring your laptop or phone outdoors and you will realize that the display is nothing but shadows. Several mobile devices and tablets now feature auto-adjust capabilities, which help resolve the issue of brightness as it changes when stepping outdoors. The brightness of your LED screen may make or break its usefulness. We need to learn about NITS to understand the brightness of a mobile LED display or a permanent installation.
10 things you can do with ChatGPT
OpenAI and ChatGPT are making news for various reasons. Folks are asking, will ChatGPT be an alternative to web search engines like Bing or Google? ChatGPT is a new invention from OpenAI. In this guide, we show you 10 things you can do with ChatGPT. Is ChatGPT an app?. No,...
How to fix Black Screen after Windows Update
Microsoft releases Windows Updates periodically in order to fix bugs reported by users and add new security features to the users’ systems. Sometimes, Windows Updates cause problems. One such issue reported by some users is a black screen after installing a Windows Update. When you download Windows Update, your computer needs to be restarted in order to install the update. After successful installation, you will be able to use your computer. But if a black screen occurs, you will be unable to use your computer. In this article, we will see how to fix the Black Screen issue after Windows Update.
Microsoft Defender blocks Microsoft Edge on Windows PC
Microsoft Defender is an in-built antivirus software of the Microsoft Windows operating system. This antivirus software scans the Internet browser and removes viruses, spyware, and malware from our computers. Some Windows users say when they want to open the Edge browser, Microsoft Defender blocks Microsoft Edge. This is ironic as both these software are developed by Microsoft and are built into Windows Operating System.
