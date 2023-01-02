Read full article on original website
WJLA
3-year-old dies, 4 teens suffer serious injuries in Dumfries shooting; suspect ID'ed
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (7News) — A 3-year-old girl is dead and four teens suffered life-threatening injuries after a shooting at a Dumfries home on Wednesday, the Prince William County Police Department said. Detectives Wednesday night arrested and charged 20-year-old Kenyatta Lee Oglesby of Washington, D.C. with the shooting.
fox5dc.com
5 shot, 1 dead inside Dumfries home: police
DUMFRIES, Va. - Authorities say five people were shot and one was killed inside a home in the Dumfries area of Prince William County Wednesday. The shooting was reported just after 11 a.m. in 17900 block of Milroy Drive. Prince William County Police say one person was pronounced dead at...
fox5dc.com
Dumfries 'domestic' shooting: Child dead, 4 others hurt
DUMFRIES, Va. - Authorities are investigating after five people were shot, including a child who was killed, during a domestic incident inside a home in the Dumfries area of Prince William County Wednesday. The shooting was reported just before 11 a.m. in 17900 block of Milroy Drive. According to Prince...
One Dead, Four Injured Inside Dumfries Home; Person Of Interest Detained: Police (DEVELOPING)
One person was killed and four others injured after a shooting inside a Dumfries home on Wednesday morning.Officers from the Prince William County Police Department were called shortly after 10:50 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 4 to a home in the 17900 block of Milroy Drive to investigate a reported shoot…
Suspects shoot apartment building, vehicle in Manassas, police investigating
The Prince William County Police Department is investigating a shooting that resulted in damage to two apartments and a vehicle in Manassas.
WJLA
Shots fired, man arrested after dispute over Waldorf assigned parking space
CHARLES COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Shots were fired in a Waldorf community after a dispute over an assigned parking space, according to the Charles County Sheriff's Office. Shortly before 6 p.m. on Thursday, officers were called to the 2900 block of Mourning Dove Place for the report of shots fired.
Woman Shot By Unknown Suspect While Driving Down Baltimore Street
A young woman is recovering after being shot while driving down a Baltimore street, authorities say. The 27-year-old victim was driving on the 2700 block of Spelman Road when she was struck by a bullet by an unidentified suspect shortly before 9:30 a.m., Wednesday, Jan. 4, according to Baltimore police.
alxnow.com
Police: Man with knife commits West End robbery
No one was injured after a man with a knife robbed another man of cash in the West End on Dec. 22, according to the Alexandria Police Department. The incident occurred at around 10 p.m. around apartment complexes in the 5700 block of Merton Court. The area is near the intersection with N. Beauregard Street and the Winker Botanical Preserve.
wfmd.com
Montgomery County Police Arrest Two Men For Carjacking Last Month
The victim was forced out of the car. Gaithersburg, Md (KM) Two men have been charged with a carjacking in in the 200 block of North Frederick Avenue in Gaithersburg last month. . Darrell Amos Barnes, Jr., 38, of Rockville, and Marcus Antonio Umanzor, 35, of Gaithersburg have been arrested for the robbery which occurred on Monday, December 19th, 2022.
20-year-old man accused of shooting teen girlfriend and her siblings, killing a 3-year-old girl
DUMFRIES, Va. — A 20-year-old man has been arrested in connection to a shooting that left a 3-year-old girl dead and four teens injured at a Dumfries home Wednesday. According to a release from the Prince William County Police Department (PWCPD), officers received a call for help just before 11 a.m. from someone claiming they had been shot.
Police identify 8-year-old student killed Friday
Nothing can numb neighbors of the pain they feel learning about the death of 8-year-old Dylan King who was shot in the head on Friday.
36-year-old found shot, dead inside car in Capitol Heights
CAPITOL HEIGHTS, MD – Detectives with the Prince George’s County Police Department are searching for a man wanted for the murder of a 36-year-old man on New Year’s Eve. According to police the shooting took place Saturday morning in Capitol Heights. The victim is 36-year-old Akeem Jamal Garrison of Capitol Heights. “On December 31, at approximately 1:25 am, officers responded to the 20th block of Chamber Avenue for the report of a shooting,” the PGPD said in a statement on Monday. “Once on scene, officers located Garrison inside of a vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was pronounced dead at The post 36-year-old found shot, dead inside car in Capitol Heights appeared first on Shore News Network.
mocoshow.com
Detectives Seek Assistance in Locating Missing 20-Year-Old
Per MCPD: Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – 4th District Investigative Section are asking for the public’s assistance in locating Keylin Yolibeth Chavez-Dominguez, a missing 20-year-old from Silver Spring. Chavez-Dominguez was last seen on Friday, December 30, 2022, at approximately 6:00 p.m., in the 12300 block of Braxfield Court.
fox5dc.com
4 shot, 1 killed in Northwest DC
An 8-year-old child was one of four people who were shot Tuesday night in Northwest, according to D.C. police. The quadruple shooting also left one man dead. As authorities search for suspects, FOX 5's Josh Rosenthal reports from the scene with more details.
mocoshow.com
9 Year Sentence for Potomac Teen in Parking Garage Armed Carjacking
In the Circuit Court for Montgomery County, Judge Christopher Fogleman has sentenced defendant, Herbert Randall, 19, of Potomac, to nine years in prison and five years of supervised probation upon release for charges of Armed Carjacking and Use of a Firearm in the Commission of a Crime of Violence. Randall had pleaded guilty to both counts in November 2022. He used a Privately Manufactured Firearm (PMF) or ‘ghost gun’ in commission of this crime. Judge Fogleman is recommending Randall be admitted to the Patuxent Youthful Offenders Program while incarcerated.
Fairfax elementary school staff member charged with assault of special needs student
According to the Fairfax County Police Department, the alleged incident took place on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022 at Glen Forest Elementary School, which is located in the Bailey's Crossroads area of Fairfax.
Man dead, 3 others including child injured in ‘targeted’ DC shooting
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Police said that one man was dead and three other people, including an 8-year-old child, were injured after what they believe was a targeted shooting in Washington, D.C. on Tuesday evening. Police said the shooting happened in the 6200 block of Georgia Avenue around 6 p.m. They said a gray […]
fredericksburg.today
Stafford juvenile faces grand larceny charges
A theft of a vehicle and juvenile joyride is short lived due to the hard work of Stafford County’s finest. On January 3rd, at approximately 7:05 p.m. Deputy J.C. Thomas responded to #1 Laundromat located at 418 Garrisonville Road for a report of a larceny. The victim advised she drove to the business and entered it. When she did, a male quickly jumped into the driver’s seat of the still running vehicle and began to take off. Little did he know; the victim’s teenage sister was still in the vehicle. While the vehicle was still in motion, the suspect forced the passenger out of the vehicle before taking off onto Garrisonville Road.
Police Investigating Shooting at Summit Hills Apartment Complex; 1 Injured
Montgomery County Police say that one person was injured in a shooting Sunday evening at the Summit Hills apartment complex in downtown Silver Spring. Officers responded to a report of a shooting at Summit Hills in the 8500 block of 16th St. near East-West Hwy. at approximately 6:15 p.m. Sunday. An adult male victim was found inside the complex and has been taken to the hospital with serious injuries, according to a Montgomery County Police Department spokesperson.
Inside Nova
InFive: Arrest in quintuple shooting, TJ investigations and a sunny day
Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond. Police have charged a 20-year-old D.C. man in a Wednesday morning shooting that killed a 3-year-old girl and left four teens wounded in Dumfries. 4. Pedestrian bridge funds. Prince William County is receiving some federal help on its plans for...
