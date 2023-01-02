Read full article on original website
$6 Million Wall Comes Down as Migrants are Dropped Off at the Phoenix Airport
Governor Ducey, Governor-elect Hobbs and Arizona migrantsPhoto byTwitter. If you’ve been to the Phoenix Airport lately, you may have seen some passengers flying to start a new life. Many migrants are dropped off at the airport as they move on to a new destination.
France 24
Exiled Iran opposition figures predict 2023 ‘victory for nation’ after protests
A group of prominent exiled Iranian pro-opposition figures have issued a coordinated message predicting 2023 will be a year of "victory" with the regime shaken by protests. Those sending the message include leaders from the fields of culture, human rights and sports. The Iranian diaspora has long been seen as...
France 24
Will tensions between North and South Korea get even worse?
South Korea called for joint nuclear exercises with the US on Monday, following another round of North Korean ballistic missile tests that capped a record-breaking 2022. Will tensions between the two Koreas escalate to the breaking point in 2023?. After a year marked by repeated North Korean missile tests, the...
France 24
Israeli far-right minister visits Al-Aqsa mosque compound, Palestinians slam ‘provocation’
Israel's extreme-right firebrand Itamar Ben-Gvir visited Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa mosque compound Tuesday for the first time since becoming national security minister, his spokesman said, enraging Palestinians who see the move as a provocation. "Our government will not surrender to the threats of Hamas," Ben-Gvir said in a statement published by his...
France 24
Columbia's ELN rebels deny ceasefire agreement with government
Colombia's National Liberation Army (ELN) rebels on Tuesday denied the president's assertion that they had signed a ceasefire agreement with the government. President Gustavo Petro had announced over the weekend a six-month ceasefire with the five largest armed groups in the country, including the ELN, which has held peace talks with the government.
France 24
Brazilian fraud case reopened against US lawmaker Santos
The first-term congressman from New York, whose 2022 election win helped the Republican Party secure a narrow majority in the House of Representatives, is accused in Brazil of using a stolen checkbook to buy some $700 in merchandise from a store in 2008, according to local media. It is the...
France 24
EU parliament chief launches 'urgent procedure' to lift two MEPs' immunity in Qatargate scandal
The European Parliament on Monday announced its chief, Roberta Metsola, had launched "an urgent procedure" to lift the immunity of two MEPs amid a corruption scandal linked to Qatar. The parliament did not give the lawmakers' names but said it was in response to an investigation by Belgian law enforcement...
France 24
Iraq's Mosul rises from the ashes, five years after liberation from IS group
Five years after the end of the war against the Islamic State (IS) group in Iraq, the fight against jihadist holdouts continues in some areas. In Mosul, which lived for more than three years under the yoke of the terrorists, residents are determined to reconquer their cultural and historical heritage. The al-Nuri mosque, where the IS group leader proclaimed the "caliphate", was destroyed in 2017 and is now being rebuilt under the guidance of UNESCO. Our correspondent reports.
France 24
Burkina Faso's military junta asks France to recall ambassador
Burkina Faso's military junta has asked France to recall its ambassador, authorities said Monday, amid a surge in anti-French sentiment as the West African country moves to develop closer ties with Russia. Government spokesman Jean-Emmanuel Ouedraogo confirmed to the Associated Press that Ambassador Luc Hallade was asked to leave, but...
France 24
Retirement age hike to 65 ‘not set in stone’ says French PM ahead of crunch union talks
The French government is prepared to show flexibility on a plan by President Emmanuel Macron to raise the retirement age to 65, the prime minister said Tuesday ahead of crunch talks with unions. The age of 65 is "not set in stone," Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne told FranceInfo radio, adding...
'Our final goodbye': Thousands mourn Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI in unprecedented Vatican City funeral
Thousands of people gathered at St. Peter's Square in Vatican City to mourn the loss of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI in a funeral that had no blueprint.
France 24
Health sects and conspiracy theories in France: How Covid led to a misinformation surge
By: Sonia BARITELLO Follow | Stéphanie CHEVAL | Julia GUGGENHEIM | Romain CALVETTI | Thomas WATERHOUSE. The inter-ministerial watchdog set up to monitor and fight against sects in France has released its latest findings on everything from online coaches to conspiracists, neo-Shamans and would-be healers. The alarming report from MIVILUDES states that since 2020 – and especially since the coronavirus pandemic – such movements are on the rise and are spreading worrying quantities of misinformation when it comes to healthcare.
France 24
EU states 'strongly encouraged' to demand Covid tests for China passengers
EU countries are "strongly encouraged" to demand Covid tests from passengers coming from China, a crisis meeting of European Union experts decided Wednesday. The meeting also recommended that passengers to and from China wear face masks, that EU countries conduct random tests on arrivals and test wastewater from flights from China, according to a statement issued by the Swedish presidency of the EU.
France 24
French town feminises name for 2023 to highlight gender inequality
A French mayor has announced that his town's name will take on the feminine form for a year to raise awareness about gender equality. Bertrand Kern, the socialist mayor of Pantin outside Paris, announced the move in a New Year's video message on Twitter earlier this week. "Pantin will for...
France 24
Climate activists arrested for spray painting French prime minister's office
Two climate activists spray painted the front gate of the French prime minister's office on Wednesday in protest at what campaign group Derniere Renovation (Last Renovation) called 'climate crimes' committed by the state. Video of the protest action obtained by Reuters showed police arresting the two activists. It took place...
France 24
Pope Francis presides over funeral of predecessor Benedict XVI
Pope Francis led the funeral of his predecessor Benedict XVI on Thursday in front of tens of thousands of mourners in St Peter's Square, an event unprecedented in modern times. Red-clad cardinals, dignitaries and thousands of priests and nuns from around the world gathered to say goodbye to the German...
France 24
Spain busts group that smuggled thousands of tonnes of electronic waste to Africa
Spanish police have broken up a criminal group that smuggled over 5,000 tonnes of hazardous electronic waste from Spain's Canary Islands to several African countries, authorities said Tuesday. Police arrested 43 people suspected of having illegally shipped 331 containers of used electronics to Africa over the past two years, the...
France 24
In Peru, protesters demand the resignation of President Boluarte
After a fortnight-long break, Peruvians took to the streets again on Wednesday, blocking roads countrywide to demand the resignation of President Dina Boluarte, who took over from her ousted predecessor in December. Protesters used stones and burning tires to barricade main routes in the southern regions of Puno, Cusco, Apurimac...
France 24
Two Iranian teens face death penalty over protests: rights group
Two men aged 23 have already been executed over the protests sparked by the death of Mahsa Amini but campaigners fear dozens more risk being hanged as Iran uses capital punishment as an intimidation tactic in a bid to quell the protests. Mehdi Mohammadifard, an 18-year-old protester, was sentenced to...
France 24
EU agrees to 'coordinated approach' for changing Covid situation
The European Union Health Security Committee said on Tuesday EU member states agreed on a "coordinated approach" to the changing Covid-19 situation, adding that included implications for increased travel from China. EU health chief Stella Kyriakides said the committee worked on targeted measures including pre-departure testing for travellers from China,...
