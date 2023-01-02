Five years after the end of the war against the Islamic State (IS) group in Iraq, the fight against jihadist holdouts continues in some areas. In Mosul, which lived for more than three years under the yoke of the terrorists, residents are determined to reconquer their cultural and historical heritage. The al-Nuri mosque, where the IS group leader proclaimed the "caliphate", was destroyed in 2017 and is now being rebuilt under the guidance of UNESCO. Our correspondent reports.

