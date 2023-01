TV and Streaming Viewing Picks for January 2, 2023: how to watch ESPN’s big day and night of football

All Times Eastern

College Basketball

Men’s

Rider at Niagara — ESPN3, noon

Holy Cross at Navy — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Boston University at Bucknell — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Colgate at Lehigh — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Loyola (MD) at American — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Wright State at IUPUI — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Mount St. Mary’s vs. Canisius (at Gallagher Center, Niagara University, Lewiston, NY) — ESPN3, 3 p.m.

Eastern Kentucky at Kennesaw State — ESPN+, 6:30 p.m.

Rutgers at Purdue — Big Ten Network, 7 p.m.

West Virginia at Oklahoma State — ESPNU, 7 p.m.

Bellarmine at North Alabama — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Jacksonville State at Jacksonville — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Lipscomb at Liberty — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Army at Lafayette — NBC Sports Chicago Plus/NBC Sports Philadelphia Plus/ESPN+, 7 p.m.

North Florida at Stetson — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

Florida Gulf Coast at Central Arkansas — ESPN+, 8:30 p.m.

Women’s

Navy at Holy Cross — ESPN+, 12:30 p.m.

Niagara at Iona — ESPN3, 1 p.m.

Bellarmine at Jacksonville — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Maryland at Rutgers — Big Ten Network, 2 p.m.

Brown at Penn — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Bucknell at Boston University — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Hartford at La Salle — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Lafayette at Army — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Coker at Wingate — FloSports, 2 p.m.

Arizona at Stanford — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Bay Area, 2:30 p.m.

Winthrop at North Carolina-Asheville — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Arizona State at Cal — Pac-12 Arizona, 3 p.m.

Lehigh at Colgate — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

North Florida at Stetson — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Austin Peay at Queens University — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Coker at Emory & Henry — FloSports, 6 p.m.

Jacksonville State at Central Arkansas — ESPN+, 6:30 p.m.

American University at Loyola (MD) — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Kennesaw State at Eastern Kentucky — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Liberty at Florida Gulf Coast — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

North Alabama at Lipscomb — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

South Carolina at Georgia — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

Michigan State at Northwestern — B1G+, 8 p.m.

College Football

Football Bowl Subdivision

ReliaQuest Bowl

Southeastern Conference vs. Big Ten Conference, Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, FL

Mississippi State vs. Illinois — ESPN2, noon

Citrus Bowl

Southeastern Conference vs. Big Ten Conference, Camping World Stadium, Orlando, FL

LSU vs. Purdue — ABC, 1 p.m.

Cotton Bowl

American Athletic Conference vs. Pac-12 Conference, AT&T Stadium, Arlington, TX

Tulane vs. USC — ESPN, 1 p.m.

Rose Bowl

Big Ten Conference vs. Pac-12 Conference, Rose Bowl, Pasadena, CA

Penn State vs. Utah — ESPN, 5 p.m.

College GameDay live from the Rose Bowl, Pasadena, CA — ESPN/ESPNU, 10 a.m.

BTN Live: Rose Bowl Pregame — Big Ten Network, 4 p.m.

College Football Postgame — ESPN, 4:40 p.m.

College Football Pregame — ESPN2, 4:50 p.m.

College Football Postgame — ESPN, 8:20 p.m.

Football Postgame: 2023 Rose Bowl Postgame — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Mountain, 8:30 p.m.

English Premier League

Matchweek 19

Brentford vs. Liverpool — USA Network/Universo, 12:25 p.m.

Premier League Live — USA Network, noon

La Liga Premier Extra — Universo, noon

Goal Zone — USA Network, 2:30 p.m.

Hockey

Men’s

IIHF World Junior Championship

Quarterfinals, Avenir Centre, Moncton, New Brunswick, Canada

Finland vs. Sweden — TSN1/TSN3/TSN5, 11 a.m.

United States vs. Germany — TSN1/TSN3/NHL Network, 4 p.m.

Quarterfinals, Scotiabank Centre, Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada

Czechia vs. Switzerland — TSN1/TSN3/TSN5/NHL Network, 1:30 p.m.

Canada vs. Slovakia — TSN1/TSN4/TSN5/NHL Network, 6:30 p.m.

IIHF World Juniors PreGame — TSN4, 6 p.m.

LaLiga

LaLiga News — ESPN+, 9 a.m.

Ligue 1

Round 17

RC Strasbourg Alsace vs. Estac Troyes — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 8:50 a.m.

LOSC Lille vs. Stade de Reims — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 10:55 a.m.

Montpellier Hérault vs. Olympique de Marseille — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 12:55 p.m.

Stade Rennais vs. OGC Nice — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 2:55 p.m.

The Ligue 1 Show — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 8:30 a.m.

This Is Paris — beIN Sports, 7 p.m.

NASCAR

NASCAR Race Hub: Season Preview — FS1, 6 p.m.

NBA

Phoenix at New York — Bally Sports Arizona/MSG Network, 3 p.m.

Chicago at Cleveland — NBC Sports Chicago/Bally Sports Ohio, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles Lakers at Charlotte — Spectrum SportsNet/Bally Sports Southeast, 7 p.m.

New Orleans at Philadelphia — Bally Sports New Orleans/NBC Sports Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Indiana — Sportsnet (East/Ontario)/Sportsnet One/Bally Sports Indiana, 7 p.m.

San Antonio at Brooklyn — Bally Sports Southwest/YES, 7:30 p.m.

Dallas at Houston — Bally Sports Southwest/AT&T SportsNet Southwest, 8 p.m.

Denver at Minnesota — Altitude/Bally Sports North, 8 p.m.

Atlanta at Golden State — NBA TV/Bally Sports Southeast/NBC Sports Bay Area, 10 p.m.

Detroit at Portland — Bally Sports Detroit/Root Sports Plus, 10 p.m.

Miami at Los Angeles Clippers — Bally Sports Sun/Bally Sports SoCal/ClipperVision, 10:30 p.m.

Run It Back — FanDuel TV, 10 a.m.

Toronto Raptors Pre-Game — Sportsnet (East/Ontario)/Sportsnet One, 6:30 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 7 p.m.

NBA TV Pregame Show — NBA TV, 9:30 p.m.

NBA TV Postgame Show — NBA TV, 12:30 a.m. (Tuesday)

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 1:30 a.m. (Tuesday)

NBA G League

Cleveland Charge at Westchester Knicks — MSG Network, 7 p.m.

Lakeland Magic at College Park Skyhawks — WPCH, 7 p.m.

Raptors 905 at Long Island Nets — YES app, 7 p.m.

NFL

Week 17

Monday Night Football, The Stadium Formerly Known as Paul Brown, Cincinnati, OH

Buffalo Bills at Cincinnati Bengals — ABC/ESPN2, 8:30 p.m. (ESPN to join in progress after the Rose Bowl)

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 2 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN2, 3:30 p.m.

NFL Monday QB — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

NFL Fantasy Live — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

Monday Night Countdown live from The Stadium Formerly Known as Paul Brown, Cincinnati, OH — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

Monday Night Countdown — ABC, 8 p.m.

Monday Night Kickoff — ABC/ESPN2, 8:15 p.m.

Monday Night Postgame — ESPN/ESPN2, 11:30 p.m.

NFL GameDay Final — NFL Network, 11:30 p.m.

NHL

NHL Winter Classic, Fenway Park, Boston, MA

Pittsburgh Penguins at Boston Bruins — TNT/Sportsnet/TVA Sports, 2 p.m.

NHL Tonight: 2023 Winter Classic Pre-Game Show — NHL Network, 11 a.m.

NHL on TNT Face Off live from Fenway Park, Boston, MA — TNT, 1 p.m.

NHL on TNT Postgame — TNT, 5 p.m.

Vegas at Colorado — Sportsnet/TVA Sports/AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain/Altitude 2, 9 p.m.

Philadelphia at Anaheim — NBC Sports Philadelphia Plus/Bally Sports West, 10 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 9 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Vegas at Colorado Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, 11 p.m.

On the Fly: Philadelphia at Anaheim Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, midnight

On the Fly — NHL Network, 1 a.m. (Tuesday)

Soccer

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Misión Europa — TUDN, 6 p.m.

Fútbol club — TUDN, 7 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 8 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

The Carton Show — FS1, 7 a.m.

The Early Line — SportsGrid, 7 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

Yankees-Dodgers: An Uncivil War — ESPNews, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock, 9 a.m.

The Morning After — SportsGrid, 9 a.m.

The Rising: Simone Biles — Stadium, 10 a.m.

The Rising: Jesse Owens — Stadium, 10:30 a.m.

50+ Years of Sport — Stadium, 11 a.m.

Up & Adams — FanDuel TV, 11 a.m.

Fantasy Sports Today — SportsGrid, 11 a.m.

50+ Years of Sport — Stadium, 11:30 a.m.

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

Live on the Line — Stadium, noon

NewsWire — SportsGrid, 2 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Ferrall Coast to Coast — SportsGrid, 3 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 3 p.m.

Final — TUDN, 4 p.m.

Daily Wager — ESPN2, 4:30 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 5:45 p.m.

30 for 30: Guru of Go — ESPNU, 6 p.m.

Game Time Decisions — SportsGrid, 6 p.m.

E60: Unrivaled — ESPNews, 6:30 p.m.

Campus Insiders — Stadium, 7 p.m.

In-Game LIVE All Access — SportsGrid, 7 p.m.

Campus Insiders — Stadium, 7:30 p.m.

E60: The Band Is on the Field — ESPNews, 8:30 p.m.

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 9 p.m.

30 for 30: There’s No Place Like Home — ESPNU, 9 p.m.

In-Game LIVE Prime Time — SportsGrid, 9 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

30 for 30: Requiem for the Big East — ESPNU, 10 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 10 p.m.

Don’t Ever Give Up — ESPN2, 11 p.m.

In-Game LIVE Overtime — SportsGrid, 11 p.m.

30 for 30: Jeanette Lee vs. — ESPNews, 11:30 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, 11:45 p.m.

The Bostonians vs. The Book — SportsGrid, midnight

Contacto deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN2, 1 a.m. (Tuesday)

TMZ Sports — FS1, 1 a.m. (Tuesday)

The Bostonians vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 1 a.m. (Tuesday)

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Tuesday)

Keyshawn, JWill and Max — ESPN2/ESPNU, 6 a.m. (Tuesday)

Sport Today — BBC World News, 6:45 a.m. (Tuesday)

Tennis

ATP Tour/WTA Tour

United Cup — Day 6

Group C, Ken Rosewall Arena, Sydney, New South Wales, Australia

United States vs. Germany — Tennis Channel, 6 p.m.

Tennis Channel Live — Tennis Channel, 5:30 p.m.

