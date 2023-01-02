ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PureWow

Long Haul: I’m a Beauty Editor and This Is the Korean Sheet Mask I've Used for 6 Years

By Jenny Jin
PureWow
PureWow
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cdQFl_0k0rsYYJ00

We love trying new beauty products as much as the next person, but there is something to be said for a product that withstands the test of time—especially in a world where we are constantly inundated with new launches. Meet Long Haul: A place for us to share the products that are more than a flash in the pan and have earned a permanent spot in our lives because they’re just that good.

My best friend and I talk about how there are things that we enjoy in theory more than actuality. Her example: Riding boats. For me, it’s wearing sheet masks. I love the idea of them, but I rarely feel like sitting around with a cold, drippy cloth over my face for 20 minutes.

Still, when the weather is changing or I haven’t slept well and my face looks like a desiccated prune, there is only one thing that provides immediate relief to my dry, lackluster skin and that’s Mediheal’s N.M.F Intense Hydrating Mask .

Developed by a team of top dermatologists and aestheticians, Mediheal is South Korea’s #1 Sheet Mask brand, a title they’ve steadfastly held onto for years now because of their efficacy, relative affordability and wide-ranging offerings for varying skin concerns.

I’ve tried them all—from the bubbling detox mask to the acupressure mask—and while they’re all good, the N.M.F Intense Hydrating Mask is ol’ faithful for me.

Each mask comes drenched in ingredients like sodium hyaluronate, aloe vera, witch hazel and mushroom extract to soothe and replenish dry skin, and they’re made of ultra-fine 100 percent cotton for extra softness and breathability. I’ve also found that they fit my face better than other masks, actually adhering to my skin instead of slipping down the second I start moving.

On that note, here’s a cool feature about Mediheal masks that often gets overlooked. There’s a pressed logo on the surface of each mask that becomes more visible as you wear it (usually around the 15-to-20-minute mark). This indicates that it’s time to take off the mask, which is key because, contrary to my mom’s belief that you should keep a mask on for as long as possible to soak in all the benefits, if you wait too long and let the mask begin to dry up on your skin, you can actually end up pulling out moisture from it, which puts you back at square one. So, please (Mom) remove them on time and you’ll be golden.

I’ve used these masks for years now, whether I’m traveling, the seasons are changing, I've gotten any sort of laser treatment or exfoliating facial done, woke up with a puffy face or just need a quick boost before an event, and they always make my skin feel soft and soothed.

$20 at Amazon

Long Haul: I’m a Beauty Editor and This is the Face Cream I've Used for the Last 8 Years

Comments / 0

Related
Well+Good

This $9 ‘Concealer Serum’ Makes My Dark Under-Eye Circles Totally Invisible

I’ll cut to the chase: NYX’s Bare With Me Concealer Serum ($9) is skin care-meets-makeup at an insanely affordable price point. We typically see these types of complexion-friendly hybrid products in the luxury category, but this stuff? Not only is it an exceptional hydrating concealer, it’s also under $10 and available at the drugstore.
shefinds

2 Types Of Lip Balm You Should Never Use Because They Actually Make Your Lips So Dry

Harsh winter weather can wreak havoc on the skin. It dries out your hands, nails, and hair (. about how to combat dry winter skin!)–and it can also take a toll on your lips. It can be easy to neglect our lips in the winter. According to the Cleveland Clinic, chapped lips, medically known as “chelitis,” is an acute and prolonged inflammation of the lips. And if you’ve ever experienced chronically dry lips, you know that it can be extremely painful. While a little bit of dryness is inevitable, you don’t want your lips to be completely vulnerable to the elements. That’s where a good lip balm comes in handy. But the bleeding, dryness, and generally chapped appearance that you’re struggling with in the winter may actually be the fault of many of the ingredients present in bad lip balms.
StyleCaster

This $10 Hydrating Hyaluronic Acid Serum ‘Turns Back The Clock’ For Youthful Looking Skin

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. We don’t know about you, but going online and combing through endless pages of the best skincare products gets exhausting, even for the most dedicated shoppers. And when it comes to fighting dry and tired-looking skin when chillier temps hit, there are so many options to choose from. But thanks to Asterwood’s hyaluronic serum, you can finally kiss irritated skin goodbye. Hyaluronic acid is a powerful humectant that locks in moisture to the skin and holds 1,000 times its weight in...
Well+Good

It’s Gross Seeing How Much Gunk This ‘Pore Vacuum’ Sucks From My Skin—And Also Deeply Satisfying

As a skin-care lover, I’m ashamed to admit how often I’d poke, prod, squeeze, and simply examine my pores. Blackheads have been my enemy ever since hormones kicked in. (As if middle school wasn’t bad enough.) Even with a regimented face washing routine, decades later I still wasn’t able to nix the bumps on my forehead and the little black spots on my nose.
shefinds

These Eye Makeup Tricks Immediately Make You Look Years Younger, According To MUAs

Makeup can be an essential tool for underplaying your age and enhancing your natural (and beautiful!) features. Well-applied makeup can smooth over imperfections and offer a glow to your face that can take your appearance to the next level, and there are certain hacks you can integrate into your daily routine. Specifically, there are lesser-known eye makeup tips that not only highlight your natural beauty but also eliminate dark circles and draw attention to your best assets so you can feel great in your skin.
shefinds

This Is The Best Lip Balm To Soothe Dry, Cracked Lips, According To A Dermatologist

Regularly moisturizing your lips is an important element of healthy skincare, and especially when battling the harsh effects of winter. To prevent dryness, cracking and painful, flaky skin on your lips, dermatologists recommend applying a natural, non-irritating lip balm whenever needed. With that said, we reached out to a dermatologist and skincare expert for one go-to, highly recommended lip balm and to learn more about how it works for dry lips. Read on for tips, suggestions and insight from Dr. Angela Casey, MD, board-certified dermatologist and founder of Bright Girl youth skincare line.
shefinds

Why People Who Add Niacinamide To Their Skincare Routine Never Age

In the vast world of skincare products, there are plenty of trendy ingredients that come and go (remember snail mucus?). And many of them have benefits that include intense hydration and skin nourishment. But there are only a few ingredients that stick around, stand the test of time, and prove themselves to be “gold standard” ingredients in skincare. Along with retinol and vitamin C, niacinamide is a top-notch ingredient that many skin experts will say you’ll want to add to your routine ASAP.
Elite Daily

The Best Drugstore Full-Coverage Foundations

“No makeup” makeup may be having a moment, but sometimes, only a full-coverage base will do. Whether you’re on a budget or you don’t use full-coverage makeup that often and don’t want to spend a ton, there are plenty of great, full-coverage foundations from drugstore brands out there. All of the best drugstore full-coverage foundations ring up at less than $20, but the best one for you will depend on your skin type, application preference (e.g. a stick, a powder, or a cream) and skin tone. Those with oily and acne-prone skin will want a noncomedogenic foundation with a matte finish, while those with drier skin should choose a foundation that contains moisturizing ingredients (such as hyaluronic acid, aloe, and vitamin E) to avoid a cakey finish.
shefinds

3 Ingredients Dermatologists Swear By To Reduce Fine Lines And Wrinkles

How well do you know your skincare ingredients? You can have shelves upon shelves of products, but if you aren’t honing in on specific ingredients that can address your skincare needs, you may be throwing money away. Luckily, gaining skincare IQ points isn’t as difficult as it seems. There are three key ingredients that you can incorporate into your skincare routine today that will make a big difference in your skin’s texture and can help reduce fine lines and wrinkles.
shefinds

A Dermatologist Tells Us How To Reduce Dark Spots

Is there a skin issue as stubborn and hard to treat as dark spots (otherwise known as hyperpigmentation)? No doubt, it’s up high on that list. While there are numerous ingredients that are tried-and-true pimple squashers, for example, the same doesn’t apply when it comes to dark spots. Prevention is your best defense — and this involves wearing SPF every day, including when it’s overcast as UV rays contribute to uneven skin tone. But we know how frustrating it is to only hear about the importance of sunblock when you already have dark spots you’re trying to banish. So we went straight to the experts and asked two dermatologists to reveal their best tips on how to reduce dark spots. Here’s what they have to say.
Channel 6000

Best serum for acne scars

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. If persistent pimples weren’t annoying enough, the scars they leave behind can be immensely frustrating. For people of all ages, getting rid of those acne scars can boost confidence and create more comfort in their skin. However, clearing acne...
New York Post

Our complete review of Alpyn Beauty products (yes, we tried everything)

There are many key performers in the orchestra that is skincare (you know, the names you see at every beauty counter at the mall and every shelf at Sephora). But, just like you remember an encore-bravo-applause-driving show, so is the case with skincare brands that are exceptional — result-driven formulas that visibly make your skin look and feel better.
shefinds

2 Super-Dehydrating Products You Should Stop Putting On Your Face In 2023 Because They’re So Bad For Your Skin

When it comes to healthy skincare routines, there are often many vital ingredients designed to work for a radiant complexion–like a vitamin C serum and sunscreen. With that said, there are also skincare ingredients that are actually doing more harm than good for your skin. Experts say skincare products with alcohols and sulfates are super-dehydrating and bad for your skin, especially in the winter when the cold air already dries out the skin (check out these winter skincare mistakes you should avoid!).
PureWow

PureWow

1K+
Followers
313
Post
325K+
Views
ABOUT

PureWow plays at the intersection of fun and utility. We aim to be a respite from the noise by making your life more interesting, beautiful and manageable across a breadth of pillars: beauty, food/recipes, wellness, family and fashion.

 https://www.purewow.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy