Long Haul: I’m a Beauty Editor and This Is the Korean Sheet Mask I've Used for 6 Years

My best friend and I talk about how there are things that we enjoy in theory more than actuality. Her example: Riding boats. For me, it’s wearing sheet masks. I love the idea of them, but I rarely feel like sitting around with a cold, drippy cloth over my face for 20 minutes.

Still, when the weather is changing or I haven’t slept well and my face looks like a desiccated prune, there is only one thing that provides immediate relief to my dry, lackluster skin and that’s Mediheal’s N.M.F Intense Hydrating Mask .

Developed by a team of top dermatologists and aestheticians, Mediheal is South Korea’s #1 Sheet Mask brand, a title they’ve steadfastly held onto for years now because of their efficacy, relative affordability and wide-ranging offerings for varying skin concerns.

I’ve tried them all—from the bubbling detox mask to the acupressure mask—and while they’re all good, the N.M.F Intense Hydrating Mask is ol’ faithful for me.

Each mask comes drenched in ingredients like sodium hyaluronate, aloe vera, witch hazel and mushroom extract to soothe and replenish dry skin, and they’re made of ultra-fine 100 percent cotton for extra softness and breathability. I’ve also found that they fit my face better than other masks, actually adhering to my skin instead of slipping down the second I start moving.

On that note, here’s a cool feature about Mediheal masks that often gets overlooked. There’s a pressed logo on the surface of each mask that becomes more visible as you wear it (usually around the 15-to-20-minute mark). This indicates that it’s time to take off the mask, which is key because, contrary to my mom’s belief that you should keep a mask on for as long as possible to soak in all the benefits, if you wait too long and let the mask begin to dry up on your skin, you can actually end up pulling out moisture from it, which puts you back at square one. So, please (Mom) remove them on time and you’ll be golden.

I’ve used these masks for years now, whether I’m traveling, the seasons are changing, I've gotten any sort of laser treatment or exfoliating facial done, woke up with a puffy face or just need a quick boost before an event, and they always make my skin feel soft and soothed.

