ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WTKR News 3

Tips to help you achieve financial New Year's resolutions

By John Matarese
WTKR News 3
WTKR News 3
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1c70oY_0k0rs8vu00

Whether you're hoping to pay down some debt or save for early retirement, most of us have some money goals in mind heading into a new year.

But how can you make those money resolutions stick?

It's easy to plan them but tough to keep on track, and many people drop their great plans by the middle of January.

Almost everyone we found at lunchtime the other day had made some resolutions for the New Year.

"I hope to be saving more," Morgan Grigsby said.

Doreen Hill has a money resolution, too.

"It's not to spend so much that I don't have!"

January is the time of year when many of us, like her, hunker down, open our checkbooks and say, "Money is going to be tight this year!'

Finances will be even tighter this year for many families since there are no more stimulus checks or expanded child tax credits.

But there are some simple money resolutions that can help, according to Ted Rossman of Bankrate.com.

Set up automatic savings

Rossman suggests you start the year by setting up automatic transfers to build your emergency fund.

"It takes that decision-making out of it," Rossman said. "So actually, set up a transfer, have money taken out of every paycheck and automatically sent to a dedicated savings account."

Plus, he said, the savings rate is much more attractive right now, with online savings rates as high as 4%.

"This is one of the silver linings of the fed raising rates," Rossman said.

Eliminate unused subscriptions

Next, Rossman suggests you look for ways to cut back, starting with monthly subscriptions you don't use, like TV streaming services you barely ever watch or a health club you rarely visit.

And be on the lookout for autorenewal subscriptions that hit your credit card every January without you even knowing.

"If it's something you're not really benefiting from, canceling that has 12 times the annual impact," he said.

Pay down your debt

To pay down debt, Rossman suggests applying for a zero-percent balance transfer card which could provide a temporary break from high-interest charges, with some store cards now charging close to 30%.

"But don't make any more purchases on the card," he said. "Just divide what you owe by the number of months in that term. Try to stick to it."

Bankrate's top balance transfer cards for 2023 include:

  • Wells Fargo Reflect.
  • Citi Simplicity Card.
  • BankAmericard from Bank of America.

Consider odd jobs or side hustle

Lastly, Rossman suggests considering a side hustle, even for a few months.

That way, you have extra money to put toward your 2023 goals, and you don't waste your money.
_________________________

Don't Waste Your Money" is a registered trademark of Scripps Media, Inc. ("Scripps").

Like" John Matarese Money on Facebook

Follow John on Instagram @johnmataresemoney

Follow John on Twitter (@JohnMatarese)

For more consumer news and money-saving advice, go to www.dontwasteyourmoney.com .

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

Here's how much money you should keep in a checking account

You most likely have a checking account, but do you know how much to keep in it? There are downsides to keeping either too little or too much money in checking, experts say. While keeping too little cash in a checking account and getting dinged with overdraft fees is undesirable, Americans with too much money in such a low-yield repository could be leaving valuable interest on the table.
AOL Corp

Experts: 4 safest places to keep your savings

If you have reached a certain point in your career, you may have a little bit of extra money set aside. While you know that storing your savings in the freezer is not the best idea, you may not be too sure where you should keep it to get the biggest bang for your buck.
CBS News

4 ways to improve your credit in 2023

The new year is right around the corner, which for many, means it's time to start contemplating goals for the coming year. According to a study by Finder, 141.1 million adult Americans, roughly 55% of adults in the U.S., believe they'll be able to accomplish their New Year's resolutions. Many...
Money

The 4 Most Common Credit Score Myths

Having a healthy credit score is a key indication of your financial wellbeing, but most people are a little confused — or sometimes dead wrong — about how their score impacts them. An analysis from Capital One Insights Center found that misconceptions about credit scores are very common....
Black Enterprise

Establish A Lasting Financial Routine with iFinancer

One of the most popular resolutions every year is a determination to take better control of one’s finances. Whether saving for more immediate purchases or stabilizing spending to secure a better financial future, the most efficient and successful way to do so is with the help of comprehensive financial tracking.
Fortune

CD ladder: What it is and how to build one

If rates continue rising, you can reinvest the money from shorter-term CDs into new accounts to lock in higher APYs. This article was originally published on Bankrate.com. A CD ladder is a savings strategy where you invest in several certificates of deposit with staggered maturities to take advantage of higher rates on longer-term CDs, while still keeping some of your funds accessible in the near term.
CBS Detroit

Want to buy a home in 2023? These tips can help.

Many Americans may be pondering their 2023 goals, and for many that will include buying a new home.Competition in the residential real estate market is unlikely to be as intense next year as it was in 2022, experts told CBS MoneyWatch, as the soaring price of homes and mortgages will keep many would-be buyers on the sidelines.Here are some steps experts say house-hunters can take now if they plan to buy a home in 2023.Improve your credit scoreGetting the best possible interest rate on a home loan often requires boosting your credit score, said Gary J. Reggish, a regional vice...
GOBankingRates

How 2022 Changed Budgeting for Everyone

It's safe to say that 2022 changed the way many in America spent their money. Not only did inflation throw everyone for a loop by increasing grocery bills, gas prices and everyday living expenses, but...
WTKR News 3

WTKR News 3

57K+
Followers
16K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Norfolk, Virginia news and weather from WTKR News 3, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wtkr.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy