Eagles DE Josh Sweat vows to return this season after being carted off

Eagles defensive end Josh Sweat was carted off the field with a neck injury in the first quarter of the 20-10 loss Sunday to the New Orleans Saints after crashing into fullback Adam Prentice headfirst while making a tackle.

He was transported to the hospital for further evaluation but was set to be released Sunday night, according to the team, which noted he has movement in all of his extremities.

Sweat also took to social media later Sunday, vowing to return this season.

Sweat stayed on the ground facedown for several minutes as concerned teammates and coaches stood by. He was eventually moved onto a stretcher and lifted onto a cart to be taken inside.

Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Josh Sweat is carted off the field after being injured in the first half of an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints in Philadelphia.

AP Photo/Matt Rourke

The entire Eagles team poured onto the field in support of Sweat, and members of the Saints encouraged him as well right before he was driven away.

Before going into the tunnel, Sweat raised an arm to signal to the crowd, which was chanting his name.

Sweat, 25, is having a career season with 11 sacks. He had recorded at least one sack in each of the Eagles' previous five games.