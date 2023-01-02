Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WATCH: County inmate in Texas escapes from transport before being arrestedApril McAbeeSmith County, TX
Office Depot is Closing a Store in JacksonvilleBryan DijkhuizenJacksonville, TX
Tour Tyler Texas and get a Haircuts in the Green Acres Shopping Center for $10 everyday low price in 2023Tour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Gospel singing legend Teddy Cross is one of the most celebrated and influential singers of our time, will be in TylerTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Writer, producer & director Michael Baker of the movie Parole Money, 1, 2, & 3 and the crew give back to the communityTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Related
TUESDAY TAILS: Meet Greg from the SPCA of East Texas
TYLER, Texas — For today's edition of Tuesday Tails, meet Greg — from the SPCA of East Texas. Greg is a 6-week-old Australian Shepherd-mix who is too cute for words! Greg came from a litter of 14 puppies. Unfortunately, two of his siblings passed. The SPCA of East...
inforney.com
What's next, as Circle Cafe moves to familiar hands
Verenice Ordirica’s grocery list just got bigger and more complicated. Ordirica has long been a familiar face in the East Texas restaurant scene, first as a young child working at her father’s restaurant, Edgar’s Big Taco, on Texas 31. She grew up, went to college and returned home. She found she’d developed a love for the restaurant industry and joined the family business.
ketk.com
SPCA of East Texas: Ava is looking for a forever home
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Deborah Dobbs with the SPCA of East Texas joined East Texas Live in hopes of finding Ava a forever home. Ava was one of seven puppies rescued by some good Samaritans out of Gladewater and is just 7 months old and weighs about 32 pounds. She is sweet tempered, affectionate towards dogs and humans and is a great cuddler to keep you warm in the winter.
Thieves Steal $1,000 from Christmas Light Display at Children’s Park in Tyler, Texas
Thieves are the absolute worst. For some reason, they feel that taking something from someone who has worked hard to acquire an item is their right to do so because they are not in a position to do the same. Its wrong no matter the reason, or excuse, for the theft. But when a story like this comes out, its hard not to want to wish the worst of karma on someone, or someone's, for their actions. Someone, or someone's, decided to head to The Children's Park of Tyler in Tyler, Texas and steal timers and electrical cords used in their Christmas light display.
The 8 Best Places to Get Donuts According to Tyler, TX People
Recently, people who live in or near Tyler, Texas chimed in on what they consider to be the best places to get donuts in the area. Curious to hear whether or not you think there are any you think we missed. Be sure and let me know at tara.holley@townsquaremedia.com. Ah,...
KTRE
Gilmer man’s chicken lays possible record-breaker of an egg
GILMER, Texas (KLTV) - Gilmer resident Louis Forte’ discovered something egg-xtraordinary in his hens’ nest last week. One of the chickens laid an egg that was larger than usual. It measured to three inches long, a little over two inches in diameter, and had a weight of four...
Inside Of This Mt. Pleasant Home Resembles The Brookshire’s Wildlife Museum
It's fun scrolling through the real estate sites and looking at the various homes that are for sale around East Texas. There are some extremely oversized homes for sale that are gorgeous and unique and just about anyone would like to live in a home like that if they could afford it! Then there are some homes that make you scratch your head and wonder, 'What was the homeowner thinking?'
KLTV
Mr. Ed the emu escapes from Garrison ranch during fireworks
GARRISON, Texas (KTRE) - Dogs and cats are usually the types of animals that go missing New Year’s Eve after being scared by fireworks, but in Garrison, one ranch owner lost her emu. As the new year rolled in, the entire town was on high alert looking for Mr. Ed.
Official: Manhunt for suspect in Santa Land called off, locals lock your doors
TYLER, Texas — Santa Land closed early this holiday season due to a search earlier for a suspect on their property which has been called off. According to Sergeant Adam Albritton, as of 8:15pm the scene is cleared but they have not captured the suspect. Albritton urges locals to keep their doors locked.
KLTV
2 Longview homes damaged by falling trees during Monday storm
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Monday afternoon’s storm damaged at least two homes in Longview. It happened in the 400 block of Trailwood Lane in north Longview around 2:30 p.m. Workers on scene said a tree from the backyard fell into the house. The tree broke through the roof and into the house near the kitchen. Residents were at home at the time. Another home about a block away was also damaged by a fallen tree. There were no injuries reported as a result of the damage.
Suggestions on a Safe Place to Park a Semi in the Tyler, Texas Area
We all know that the backbone to our country is the hardworking truck drivers that provide us with all of the goods that we use on a daily basis. It doesn’t matter whether it’s the food we eat or the clothes we wear, the only way those items got to us is at some point they were on a truck. Which is why before we get into places to park a semi, I just want to say thank you to all the truckers. You are very much appreciated.
Cedar Fever season is upon us, here are some symptoms to look out for
TYLER, Texas (KETK)- Sneezing, coughing, and runny noses are symptoms of many illnesses but Texas A&M Forestry Service says it also could be from cedar fever which is mostly a winter allergen. “The cedar fever is a bit of a misnomer,” said Karl Flocke, Woodland Ecologist, Texas A&M Forest Service. According to Woodland Ecologist Karl Flocke, […]
List of 11 Felony Arrests in Anderson County, TX Around the Holidays
The holidays are now behind us and while many of us made fun memories with friends and family not everyone had that same experience. And as arrest reports are made available to the public, we have taken the time to put together a list of 11 people who were arrested for felony crimes within Anderson County, Texas between Wednesday, December 28th and Monday, January 2nd.
The Top 10 Most Expensive Towns to Buy Homes in East Texas Will Surprise You
A home is one of the biggest and most important investments you'll ever make. And it's no secret that as mortgage rates have risen this past year around the U.S., home prices have risen as well. If you're thinking of moving to the Tyler, TX area, here are the most expensive towns to buy a home in.
KLTV
Bakery brings South American culture, comfort food to East Texas
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Two women are shaking things up by bringing their passion for Latin food to East Texas. “That’s amazing, when you see their eyes, like, ‘ahh, that’s my home, I remember my mom,’ and all that,” said co-founder of Lemon Yellow Latin Bites, Tahiti Perez.
CONTROVERSY, CULTS & COPS: Kelly Wilson still missing 31 years later
GILMER, Texas — **EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above is from a 2018 CBS19 story about Kelly Wilson's case. It's been 31 years — 31 years of questions, 31 years of rumors and 31 years of pain for one East Texas town. On Jan. 5, 1992, around 8:30 p.m.,...
KLTV
Suspect flees stolen truck, trailer on foot near Santa Land after law enforcement pursuit
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A chase on Interstate 20 turned into a manhunt after the driver bailed out on foot and ran from deputies and a DPS trooper. As of 7:30 p.m., the suspects are still not in custody. According to Smith County Sheriff PIO Sgt. Larry Christian, one...
KLTV
Van Zandt County constable uses social media to solve motor home theft
VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A Tyler woman and her boyfriend have been arrested in connection with a stolen motorhome. Misty Anne Reeves, 39, is charged with theft. She was arrested on Dec. 28 and is being held on a $10,000 bond. Constable Pat Jordan said her boyfriend was already in Dallas County Jail on other charges.
This Tyler, Texas Driver was Sick and Tired of Red Light Runners
I witnessed an event that put a smile on my face. An action of a driver who, like so many East Texans, is fed up with so many doing it. An action that I hope put a bit of fear in those people and will make them think twice about doing it again. I'm talking about those who just disregard what a red light means and drive through it like there will be no consequences.
Strong Tornadoes With 111+ MPH Winds At Risk in East TX on Monday
Q: What's a sure sign that you live in East Texas during the winter?. A: When your load of laundry for the same day includes shorts, t-shirts, sweaters, and jackets. That's how quickly the weather can go from frigid to warm and right back to freezing. The East Texas Winter/Spring...
US105
Temple, TX
10K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
US 105 New Country plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Killeen and Temple, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 1