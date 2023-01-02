Read full article on original website
A Domino's Pizza Delivery Driver Shared What She Made in Tips Over One Night on TikTok
When it comes to the food service industry in the United States, it's important to understand the value of tipping workers in this field. Whether they're serving you in a restaurant or delivering food to your doorstep, a little extra cash in their pocket can go a long way toward someone who, for all intents and purposes, probably needs it. Tipping someone in food service is a general rule of thumb for many places, and one TikToker has served to highlight its merit.
McDonald's worker revealed manager gave $50 per hour to make them work during staff shortage
According to Business Insider, despite the recession, employees probably won’t lose their jobs because of staff shortages. Supporting this, 10 million new job openings were recorded in October 2022 alone. And the online media company thinks the labor shortage will worsen due to lower immigration and an aging population.
82-Year-Old Walmart Worker Puts in His 2-Weeks Notice After Man Raises $110K in an Online Fundraiser
A Walmart employee got an incredible surprise from a TikTok user after a video of the two went viral. TikTok user Rory McCarty (@bug_boys) first met Warren "Butch" Marion, 82, while scanning his groceries at a local Walmart on December 16, 2022.
Man Annoyed After $16 Chicken Tender Order from Popeyes had ‘No Chicken’ Sparking Debate on Fast Food Prices
Justin Chopelas was just trying to order some chicken tenders from Popeyes, but instead he got something that looked more like a 'skin tender'—and cost him $16. Tiktok user who goes by @justinchopelas on the platform, uploaded a video to review his recent order of 5-piece box of chicken tenders from Popeyes.
New Walmart Policy Against Shoplifters, Enforced Due to Loss of $3 Billion Yearly, Criticized By Customers and Security
Angry Walmart customers have taken to social media threatening to cease patronage of the superchain, pending a reversal of new shopping-related policy changes. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:BestLifeOnline.com, CNBC.com, The-Sun.com, Forbes.com, and Google.com.
Fast Food Chains Expected to Close in 2023
Some chains have decreased their restaurants by the thousands in the last five years. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:QSRweb.com, RD.com, CNBC.com, Subway.com, Moneywise.com, Business Insider, PennLive.com, CNN.com, and Forbes.com.
Taco Bell Customers Get Angry About its New Burrito
Fast-food customers are by and large very loyal people -- any menu change is going to be met at least some skepticism and "that's not right." There was the recent outcry over what many called the "not really Mexican" Mexican Original Chicken Sandwich from Restaurant Brands International (QSR) - Get Free Report's Burger King and the internet pressure that caused Yum! Brands (YUM) - Get Free Report-owned Taco Bell to commit to making Mexican Pizza a permanent menu item.
TikTok Is Roasting a Customer Who Pretended Not to Receive a Giant Instacart Order
The convenience of having things delivered to us in this modern age can't be understated. Delivery systems have evolved far past Amazon packages and pizza, and people can now even receive groceries and local supplies on their doorstep without having to leave their homes using services like Instacart. On the one hand, Instacart can be a great boon to people with disabilities who need essential items, or for those who are confined to their houses during global pandemics.
NEWS: McDonald’s Is Testing a New Store Run Entirely by Robots
While we love all things Disney food here at DFB, we just kinda really like, well, FOOD in general!. We try to keep up with all the latest fast food trends, which is why we have to ask: Did Tony Stark design this new McDonald’s location? While the golden arches aren’t being traded in for blue arc reactors, McDonald’s is bringing in some new tech. You won’t believe who’s serving up those delicious golden french fries and more at a location in Texas!
I watched McDonald's customers choose between a screen and a human. It was startling
Sometimes, I end up performing research without knowing it. Or even wanting to. Not your actual scientific kind, you understand. Just the kind that ends up illuminating my world in unexpected ways. Here I was the other day at Lisbon Airport, Terminal 2, and suddenly hunger attacked. In the near...
McDonald's Opens Fully Automated Restaurant - No Humans
McDonald's has opened up its first fully-automated restaurantsparking debate and intrigue in equal measure. The branch requires no human contact to order and pick up meals, making it the introvert's dream. Customers can use automated screens to order fast food and collect it via a machine.
Woman Charges $480 an Hour to Teach Gen Z How to Talk on the Phone
Millennials and Gen Z use their phone to do just about everything... except talk, it seems. Now, one woman is making serious bank trying to rectify that. Through her consulting firm, The Phone Lady, Mary Jane Copps offers proper phone call etiquette training. For $480 an hour, Copps teaches people how to improve their phone conversation skills and become more comfortable on the phone.
Amazon, Salesforce jettison jobs in latest tech worker purge
Salesforce is laying off about 8,000 employees, or 10% of its workforce. Major technology companies are pruning their payrolls that they rapidly expanded.
Amazon Layoffs Climb To 18,000 Employees As Tech Giant Moves To Cut Costs
“Amazon has weathered uncertain and difficult economies in the past, and we will continue to do so," CEO Andy Jassy told employees.
Accusations of Hidden Fees Cost Grubhub $3.5M to Settle Lawsuit
No one likes being lured in by the prospect of cheap burrito and $0 delivery only to start ringing up one's order and find a $4 "service fee," $2 "small order fee" and $1 "bag fee" tacked on to one's final order. The practice is common not just on food...
DoorDash Sees Big Opportunity in Reducing Package Return Frustrations
DoorDash is scaling its network and looking to cash in on consumer frustrations with package returns. This, as the on-demand delivery aggregator announced Wednesday (Jan. 4) that it was launching it new “Package Pickup” feature, through which consumers can request a driver to pick up prepaid UPS, USPS and FedEx packages to be returned to the designated location.
The Price Of Pizza Hut And Domino’s Around The World And In Every US State, Mapped
Nebraska residents are paying the least for a large cheese pizza in the US, Finland has the most expensive pizza on the menu, a list of unique pizzas from around the world and more tidbits from the world of fast food pizza. New York may be the nation's pizza capital,...
