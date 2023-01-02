Group home for released inmates opens in Manchester

MANCHESTER — A nonprofit organization opened a group home on Ridge Street in December for men recently released from prison.

Second Chance Re-Entry Initiative Program, Inc. held a ribbon cutting Dec. 1 for its new comprehensive adult development center.

Edward Andrews, founder, president, and CEO of the organization, said the facility would provide four beds for formerly incarcerated men with no other housing option for a nine-month period. During that time, they will be offered programs designed to help the men build a sustainable future.