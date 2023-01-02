ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manchester, CT

Group home for released inmates opens in Manchester

By Joseph Villanova / Journal Inquirer
 2 days ago
MANCHESTER — A nonprofit organization opened a group home on Ridge Street in December for men recently released from prison.

Second Chance Re-Entry Initiative Program, Inc. held a ribbon cutting Dec. 1 for its new comprehensive adult development center.

Edward Andrews, founder, president, and CEO of the organization, said the facility would provide four beds for formerly incarcerated men with no other housing option for a nine-month period. During that time, they will be offered programs designed to help the men build a sustainable future.

Michael Mason
2d ago

it's probably like a sober house? I believe there should be more rehabilitation places to keep these people out jail. Most of them are drug or alcohol related. If provided, they may sustainably learn to live in recovery and have a better life.

