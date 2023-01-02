Read full article on original website
Be Careful, New Gun Laws Took Effect In New Jersey
If you are a gun owner, be careful where you bring your gun. There are new laws in place in New Jersey for the new year. Wherever you fall on this controversial topic, you should know the new rules in New Jersey. A new law just went into effect for...
NJ residents are moving out in high numbers again in 2022. Where would they move if they could go anywhere?
Family Destinations Guide, a “kid-friendly vacation ideas site,” surveyed over 3,000 families, proposing that they hypothetically have a clean break and move somewhere else.
newjerseylocalnews.com
Good News for New Jersey’s Working Youth: a New Law Taking Effect in 2023.
Attention all teenagers in the state of New Jersey who are now employed! This is your opportunity to increase your income, should you so desire. One of the provisions of a new set of regulations that will go into effect in the state of New Jersey this year in 2023 is to allow minors between the ages of 14 and 17 the choice of working long hours in order to earn more money.
Major Publication Names New Jersey As One Of The Most Peaceful States In The Country
The top 15 most peaceful states in the country have been released, and with everything happening around the Garden State I'm sure you're as curious as I am if we made the list. There's nothing like some peace and quiet after a long day at work, whether it's just sitting...
While you were distracted Murphy took away constitutional rights (Opinion)
It might as well have been in the dead of the night in a back alley. Two days before Christmas Eve when New Jerseyans are more distracted than white-tailed deer during rutting season Gov Phil Murphy signed another gun law which was designed to do a sneaky maneuvering around a United States Supreme Court decision on concealed carry.
These 21 Jersey Shore school districts are receiving much needed stabilization aid in New Jersey
There are many school districts across Ocean County and Monmouth County who've been bearing the brunt of the controversial S2 school funding formula cuts by the state for years that are now receiving some aid to help stabilize their ship. In late December, the New Jersey Department of Education announced...
Death of 17-year-old driver in Piscataway, NJ is every parent’s huge fear
When your heart breaks for people you don't even know it's often because you have some common ground. My heart breaks for a family in Piscataway who lost their 17-year-old daughter Monday night. Police say the girl, identified by a GoFundMe page as Cassandra Feliciano, was killed in a car...
NJ tops all states for having the worst finances in the USA
It’s an old and familiar problem at the start of a brand new year. A new report finds New Jersey has the worst fiscal health of any state in the nation. According to Sheila Weinberg, the founder and CEO of Truth in Accounting, New Jersey is at the very bottom of the five worst Sinkhole States in America because the money that is needed by the state to pay outstanding bills has increased by more than $12.5 billion.
The most common last names in New Jersey
For generations, the most common last names in New Jersey were similar to many other states and the rest of the country. Those would be Smith, Williams and Johnson. However, things are changing. A deeper dive into the numbers shows Patel as the most popular name in New Jersey while...
Judge orders state to release information about police use of baby blood spots
Four N.J. police agencies used blood samples from the state's newborn screening program to investigate five crimes, sparking privacy concerns. The post Judge orders state to release information about police use of baby blood spots appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
Some N.J. schools went back to class Jan. 2, even though it was a federal holiday
Monday was a federal and state holiday, but for some school districts in New Jersey, it was just another regular school day. Many of New Jersey’s nearly 600 school districts returned to class Jan. 2, even though most government offices, banks, the post office and businesses were closed to observe New Year’s Day. In some areas, the high schools were off while younger grades went to class.
Study Shows South Jersey Certainly Loves A Good Booty Selfie
In this day and age, doesn't it feel like you have to be "camera ready" at all times? Sure, you're probably not an actor and you haven't been casted on a reality TV show, but because we're so prepped to be ready to update social media, we are living in a camera-happy time, for sure.
The Craziest Pizza You Can Order In New Jersey According To Experts
Here in New Jersey, there are very few things we take more seriously than our pizza. We’re not usually big fans of pizza experimentation, but there are some pretty crazy kids of pizza that are available right here in the Garden State. New Jersey is home to probably more...
Lights out? NJ on alert for possible attacks on electric substation
Following recent attacks on electric substations in Washington, Oregon and North Carolina that left tens of thousands of people in the dark without heat, the New Jersey Office of Homeland Security and Preparedness is ramping up security efforts around facilities in the Garden State. While authorities have not commented on...
This NJ bridge is the widest highway bridge in the entire world
As I drove from my home in Monmouth County to New York City the other night, it occurred to me that I have done that drive so many times that I barely pay attention anymore. You know those drives that are so familiar to you that you do them by rote to the point where you could probably do it blindfolded?
marijuanamoment.net
New York And New Jersey Marijuana Regulators Spar On Twitter Over Which State’s Legalization Plan Is Better
New York and New Jersey marijuana regulators briefly sparred on Twitter on Tuesday over which state took a better approach to launching its adult-use cannabis market. But after suggesting that New Jersey put profits ahead of equity, New York officials deleted their post. New Jersey’s Cannabis Regulatory Commission (NJ-CRC) threw...
Murphy talks school mask mandates as three districts return to forced masking of students
PATERSON, NJ – It was back to 2020 for students in Patterson and Passaic this week as local school districts across the state returned to forced mask mandates for students, staff, and faculty. Paterson’s school district educates 25,000 students, the fourth largest in New Jersey. Camden schools also returned to mask mandates on Tuesday. Paterson and Camden join the Passaic school district, which began requiring face masks on December 21st. There are 6,800 students in Camden. Governor Phil Murphy however said the political environment is preventing a return to a state mask mandate. “We don’t want to mandate things that The post Murphy talks school mask mandates as three districts return to forced masking of students appeared first on Shore News Network.
New Jersey’s Most Expensive Zip Codes
Each year at this time, Propertyshark.com puts out its list of the 100 most expensive places to live in the country. They break it down by zip code, and then rank them according to median sales prices that have actually closed. Interestingly, they also rank states by the number of...
Viral Tik Tok Star Calls New Jersey Italian Restaurants Cheap and Lazy
Most of us are picky about where we decide to dine out. Why shouldn't we be? We're paying for the meal. Usually, we find our go-to and stick with it and occasionally take a suggestion from a friend. A Tik Tik influencer is getting noticed for making quite the claim....
Hey PA! Police Can’t Pull You Over For This Minor Infraction Anymore
If you've ever been pulled over for this minor infraction in Pennsylvania, you can breathe a sigh of relief. In a round of new laws now in effect in 2023, Pennsylvania is cutting some slack on one of their license plate laws. As of Jan 1, 2023, police can no longer pull over drivers whose license plates are partially obstructed.
