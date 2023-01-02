Read full article on original website
whatsupnewp.com
Have an event in Newport County to promote? Submit it here
Are you hosting, organizing, and/or planning an event in Newport County?. The What’sUpNewp Event Calendar is the go-to spot for tens of thousands of local residents and visitors to discover all that’s happening, new, and to do in Newport County and Rhode Island. But we’re in search of...
whatsupnewp.com
A look at the fascinating history of Newport
Newport has a long history filled with firsts and unique accomplishments. From its early days as a colonial capital to its modern-day status as a cultural hub, Newport has always been a place of significance in the United States. One of the oldest structures in Newport is the White Horse...
whatsupnewp.com
What’s On The Agenda: Newport City Council Meeting on Jan. 11
On January 11, the Newport City Council will convene in the City Council Chambers at Newport City Hall for a Regular City Council Meeting. This consent calendar includes the minutes of the December 14 meeting, the appointment of Scott Wheeler as the official Tree Warden, and the renewal of several licenses including billiard and pool tables, mechanical amusement devices, and a tattoo license. The Council will also receive a communication from the Town of Jamestown regarding the future of Gould Island.
Turnto10.com
Will this gloomy stretch of weather ever end?
Fog and low clouds blanket the region Wednesday. Seems like a straightforward forecast, but the nuances of the stationary front dividing Southern New England in half is making today's weather more complicated than usual. To the north of the front, cooler air. To the south, warmer air. These two air...
whatsupnewp.com
What’s Up This Week: Jan. 3 – 8
Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do this week in and around Newport County. Have something you’d like to see on this list or a future one? Add it to our event calendar.
whatsupnewp.com
Counties in Rhode Island with the fastest-rising temperatures in the last 100 years
Hitting 116 degrees F in normally temperate Portland, Oregon. 105 degrees in Reno in September, just as summer is meant to be waning. And in California’s Death Valley National Park, temperatures hit almost 130 degrees in the aptly named Furnace Creek, marking a world record for the hottest September day in history.
Turnto10.com
Warwick Mayor Picozzi discusses what's next for the city during inauguration
WARWICK, R.I. (WJAR) — Mayor Frank Picozzi officially took the oath Tuesday to serve the people of Warwick as mayor once again. "It's a big honor. It was never a goal of mine to be mayor. I thought things needed to be done differently, people asked me to step up and I did," Picozzi said Tuesday.
ecori.org
Proposed Development Along Pawtuxet River Stirs Up Flooding, Pollution Worry
WARWICK, R.I. — The proposed development of two buildings and up to 130 parking spaces along the Pawtuxet River has some residents concerned about increased flooding and further pollution of the long-abused river. Building space, according to the project’s most recent master plan, would be leased to contractors for...
eastgreenwichnews.com
New DPW Director & Other Staff Changes
Above: New East Greenwich DPW Director Anthony Vacarro. East Greenwich has a new director of public works, Anthony Vaccaro, and there were other staff changes around town as well in late 2022. Vaccaro replaces Mike Gray, who was hired last July but decided in September to return to his old job as director of public works for Jamestown. Gray had been hired after the resignation of longtime DPW head Joe Duarte in April.
RIDOT making traffic changes near Newport Pell Bridge
Changes will involve improved traffic light timing and new signage.
whatsupnewp.com
Newport schools to benefit from $7.2 million mental health grant
The Rhode Island Department of Education (RIDE) has received a four-year, $7.2 million grant from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration’s Project AWARE (Advancing Wellness and Resiliency in Education) to expand mental health services in the Chariho, East Providence, Newport, and Warwick school districts. The grant will...
Boston Magazine
Three New England Inns for an Intimate Wedding Experience
These seaside accommodations in Massachusetts, Rhode Island and Maine offer luxuries that are easy to fall for. Delivering the latest in style, inspiration, helpful tips and tricks, and everything else you need to know to plan the perfect New England wedding. THE ROYAL TREATMENT. Castle Hill Inn. Newport, Rhode Island.
Valley Breeze
Simpson’s Pharmacy property among those for sale along Newport Avenue
PAWTUCKET – The former Simpson’s Pharmacy at 10 Newport Ave., which closed for the final time two months ago, is one of several properties available for sale along a rapidly developing section of Newport Avenue near the East Providence line. Simpson’s closed in October after 93 years in...
Valley Breeze
Lights, action as officials prepare for train station opening Jan. 23
PAWTUCKET – The Pawtucket-Central Falls Commuter Rail Station is set to open on Monday, Jan. 23, though no official time had been set as of press time, according to officials. The new station now has its lights on at night and various finishing touches completed, including recently installed Lightguard...
whatsupnewp.com
New Year, New Job? Here are 100+ job opportunities available right now in Newport County
Are you looking for a new job in Newport County? Look no further! There are a variety of exciting job opportunities available right now in the area, ranging from entry-level positions to experienced roles in a variety of industries. Whether you’re seeking a part-time gig or a full-time career, there’s...
fallriverreporter.com
Southcoast Health announces first babies of the year in Fall River, New Bedford, one likely the first in Massachusetts
Fall River likely saw the first baby born of the year in 2023 in Massachusetts and the parents couldn’t be happier. According to Southcoast Health, at almost exactly midnight, 12:00.35 a.m., on Sunday, January 1, parents Olineliz and Jordan Thompson of Fall River welcomed a daughter at Charlton Memorial Hospital. Possibly the first baby born in 2023 across the Commonwealth, Zahraliz Thompson was born weighing six pounds, 14.4 ounces, and measuring 20 inches long. She joins three older siblings in the family.
whatsupnewp.com
How gas prices have changed in the Providence Metro Area in the last week
Frigid temperatures, blizzard conditions and hurricane-like winds over the winter holiday pushed gas prices higher for the first time in months. A gallon of gas was $3.20 on average Tuesday, January 3, according to AAA. Stacker compiled statistics on gas prices in Providence-Fall River-Warwick (RI only) metro area using data from AAA. Gas prices are current as of January 3. State gas tax data is from World Population Review.
whatsupnewp.com
Newport receives $15.8 million in loans for clean and drinking water projects
The Rhode Island Infrastructure Bank has announced that it has provided $15.8 million in loans for clean and drinking water projects in the City of Newport. The funding will be used to upgrade the Long Wharf Pump Station and replace water mains and lead service lines in the city. Jeffrey...
whatsupnewp.com
Local legislators’ plans as 2023 session begins this week
As legislators prepare for the start of the legislative session this week, many are looking to complete work left unfinished from the last session, with legislators on both the East and West Bay focusing on climate and shoreline access among their key issues. What’sUpNewp reached out to legislators from the...
ABC6.com
ABC 6 celebrates 60 years on-air in Southern New England
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — At the stroke of midnight, January 1st, 1963, WTEV channel 6 signed on the air for the first time to fully serve ABC network programming to Providence, Fall River, New Bedford, Cape Cod and the Islands. In 1963, the studio was located at County and...
