whatsupnewp.com

Have an event in Newport County to promote? Submit it here

Are you hosting, organizing, and/or planning an event in Newport County?. The What’sUpNewp Event Calendar is the go-to spot for tens of thousands of local residents and visitors to discover all that’s happening, new, and to do in Newport County and Rhode Island. But we’re in search of...
NEWPORT COUNTY, RI
whatsupnewp.com

A look at the fascinating history of Newport

Newport has a long history filled with firsts and unique accomplishments. From its early days as a colonial capital to its modern-day status as a cultural hub, Newport has always been a place of significance in the United States. One of the oldest structures in Newport is the White Horse...
NEWPORT, RI
whatsupnewp.com

What’s On The Agenda: Newport City Council Meeting on Jan. 11

On January 11, the Newport City Council will convene in the City Council Chambers at Newport City Hall for a Regular City Council Meeting. This consent calendar includes the minutes of the December 14 meeting, the appointment of Scott Wheeler as the official Tree Warden, and the renewal of several licenses including billiard and pool tables, mechanical amusement devices, and a tattoo license. The Council will also receive a communication from the Town of Jamestown regarding the future of Gould Island.
NEWPORT, RI
Turnto10.com

Will this gloomy stretch of weather ever end?

Fog and low clouds blanket the region Wednesday. Seems like a straightforward forecast, but the nuances of the stationary front dividing Southern New England in half is making today's weather more complicated than usual. To the north of the front, cooler air. To the south, warmer air. These two air...
WESTERLY, RI
whatsupnewp.com

What’s Up This Week: Jan. 3 – 8

Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do this week in and around Newport County. Have something you’d like to see on this list or a future one? Add it to our event calendar.
ecori.org

Proposed Development Along Pawtuxet River Stirs Up Flooding, Pollution Worry

WARWICK, R.I. — The proposed development of two buildings and up to 130 parking spaces along the Pawtuxet River has some residents concerned about increased flooding and further pollution of the long-abused river. Building space, according to the project’s most recent master plan, would be leased to contractors for...
WARWICK, RI
eastgreenwichnews.com

New DPW Director & Other Staff Changes

Above: New East Greenwich DPW Director Anthony Vacarro. East Greenwich has a new director of public works, Anthony Vaccaro, and there were other staff changes around town as well in late 2022. Vaccaro replaces Mike Gray, who was hired last July but decided in September to return to his old job as director of public works for Jamestown. Gray had been hired after the resignation of longtime DPW head Joe Duarte in April.
EAST GREENWICH, RI
whatsupnewp.com

Newport schools to benefit from $7.2 million mental health grant

The Rhode Island Department of Education (RIDE) has received a four-year, $7.2 million grant from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration’s Project AWARE (Advancing Wellness and Resiliency in Education) to expand mental health services in the Chariho, East Providence, Newport, and Warwick school districts. The grant will...
NEWPORT, RI
Boston Magazine

Three New England Inns for an Intimate Wedding Experience

These seaside accommodations in Massachusetts, Rhode Island and Maine offer luxuries that are easy to fall for. Delivering the latest in style, inspiration, helpful tips and tricks, and everything else you need to know to plan the perfect New England wedding. THE ROYAL TREATMENT. Castle Hill Inn. Newport, Rhode Island.
NEWPORT, RI
Valley Breeze

Lights, action as officials prepare for train station opening Jan. 23

PAWTUCKET – The Pawtucket-Central Falls Commuter Rail Station is set to open on Monday, Jan. 23, though no official time had been set as of press time, according to officials. The new station now has its lights on at night and various finishing touches completed, including recently installed Lightguard...
PAWTUCKET, RI
fallriverreporter.com

Southcoast Health announces first babies of the year in Fall River, New Bedford, one likely the first in Massachusetts

Fall River likely saw the first baby born of the year in 2023 in Massachusetts and the parents couldn’t be happier. According to Southcoast Health, at almost exactly midnight, 12:00.35 a.m., on Sunday, January 1, parents Olineliz and Jordan Thompson of Fall River welcomed a daughter at Charlton Memorial Hospital. Possibly the first baby born in 2023 across the Commonwealth, Zahraliz Thompson was born weighing six pounds, 14.4 ounces, and measuring 20 inches long. She joins three older siblings in the family.
FALL RIVER, MA
whatsupnewp.com

How gas prices have changed in the Providence Metro Area in the last week

Frigid temperatures, blizzard conditions and hurricane-like winds over the winter holiday pushed gas prices higher for the first time in months. A gallon of gas was $3.20 on average Tuesday, January 3, according to AAA. Stacker compiled statistics on gas prices in Providence-Fall River-Warwick (RI only) metro area using data from AAA. Gas prices are current as of January 3. State gas tax data is from World Population Review.
PROVIDENCE, RI
whatsupnewp.com

Local legislators’ plans as 2023 session begins this week

As legislators prepare for the start of the legislative session this week, many are looking to complete work left unfinished from the last session, with legislators on both the East and West Bay focusing on climate and shoreline access among their key issues. What’sUpNewp reached out to legislators from the...
NEWPORT COUNTY, RI
ABC6.com

ABC 6 celebrates 60 years on-air in Southern New England

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — At the stroke of midnight, January 1st, 1963, WTEV channel 6 signed on the air for the first time to fully serve ABC network programming to Providence, Fall River, New Bedford, Cape Cod and the Islands. In 1963, the studio was located at County and...
NEW BEDFORD, MA

