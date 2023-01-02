Read full article on original website
How to live a car-free life in 2023, from 3 people who tried it to save money and the environment
Meet three people who are living the car-free lifestyle because they want to save money and reduce their environmental footprint.
Ars Technica
Ars readers gave over $31,500 in our 2022 Charity Drive
Last month, we asked readers to donate to a couple of good causes in our 2022 Charity Drive sweepstakes. And boy, did you deliver. With the drive now complete and the donations all tallied, we can report that Ars Technica readers gave an incredible $31,656.07 to Child's Play and the Electronic Frontier Foundation last month. That doesn't set a new record, but it raises our total Ars Charity Drive donation haul since 2007 to over $465,000. Well done, Arsians!
CNBC
It's time to boost 401(k) contributions for 2023: 'You're smart to jump on this,' says advisor
You can defer $22,500 into your 401(k) for 2023, up from the $20,500 limit in 2022. It may be easier to achieve your 2023 retirement savings goals by boosting contributions now, experts say. But you need to know how your company's 401(k) match works before front-loading deposits. If you're eager...
