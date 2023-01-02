Last month, we asked readers to donate to a couple of good causes in our 2022 Charity Drive sweepstakes. And boy, did you deliver. With the drive now complete and the donations all tallied, we can report that Ars Technica readers gave an incredible $31,656.07 to Child's Play and the Electronic Frontier Foundation last month. That doesn't set a new record, but it raises our total Ars Charity Drive donation haul since 2007 to over $465,000. Well done, Arsians!

