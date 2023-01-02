Read full article on original website
Related
Can You Believe You Aren’t Allowed to Throw Away These 3 Items In Maine?
If you don't see it, it doesn't exist, right? WRONG. Every thing you throw away is bound to go somewhere and believe it or not their are items that you are not allowed to simply toss in the garbage bin in Maine. If you do not dispose of these 3...
WMTW
Report finds high levels of dangerous radon in many Maine homes
AUGUSTA, Maine — A report from the American Lung Association finds that high levels of radon gas have been found in more than a third of homes in Maine. January is Radon Action Month and the Association is urging all Mainers to get their homes tested. The State of Lung Cancer report found radon levels equal to or higher than the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) action level in 37% of home in Maine.
mainepublic.org
Maine has given hundreds of companies more time to report PFAS in products
State environmental regulators have granted extensions to hundreds of companies seeking more time to comply with Maine's new reporting requirements for PFAS in their products. Manufacturers who sell products in Maine had until Jan. 1 to report intentionally-added PFAS, also known as "forever chemicals," in their products to the state's Department of Environmental Protection.
a-z-animals.com
12 Incredible Trees Native to Maine
Maine forests are home to 50,000 species of wild animals and a large variety of tree species native to the region. The trees provide numerous environmental benefits, including purifying the air and helping with climate change by sequestering carbon dioxide from the atmosphere. Additionally, forests offer recreational areas for thousands...
WGME
Tickborne diseases on the rise in Maine; UMaine gets $6.2M for tick lab
The University of Maine is one of the beneficiaries of the national Omnibus spending bill. Maine Senator Susan Collins announced the school's tick lab will be getting over $6 million in funding after the state saw a concerning number of tickborne illnesses in 2022. According to state data, 2022 had...
WMTW
"It's really not working": Competitive energy may not spark big savings in Maine
AUGUSTA, Maine — A new year means a new price for power. The default standard offer supply price spiked nearly 50% on Jan. 1, 2023. While CMP delivers your electricity, you have the power to choose your own electricity supplier, but is it a good deal?. “I’m a Yankee....
Do You Know These 30 Unwritten Maine Rules That All the Locals Know?
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Every state has rules and laws, that is just a fact. However, locals always know some other "rules" that may not legally be enforced but are honored by other residents.
Are there wolves in Maine?
Maine is a big state with a lot of wilderness. It’s no surprise that the answer to, “are there wolves in Maine” is complicated. The answer to that question really depends on who you ask!
WMTW
Emergency rent relief unpaid for some approved clients after program ends
YARMOUTH, Maine — Some Mainers who were approved for emergency rental assistance will no longer receive the money they expected. “There's no human being for us to talk to. Hey, did you send my check? Do you have any more funds? What's going on? Did it get lost in the mail? Am I getting anything? Are you only going to give me one month? Like there was no communication,” said Nozha Jebali.
You Could Help This Good Cause in Maine Just by Drinking Beer and Eating Pizza
Maine has recently earned its spot on the map as a foodie destination for people around the country to come to try our local, fresh, and unique cuisine. New restaurants open almost weekly and we have been finding ourselves in major publications with pride for our culinary scene. While we...
Mainers Come Together to Save Fox’s Life After Months With Crab Vent Around Its Neck
It took 8 months and a lot of dedicated pros, to finally rescue a red fox on Long Island, Maine that had its head stuck in a crab vent. Maine Wildlife Transport, Wilderness Miracles, Saco River Wildlife Center and the Long Island Community banded together to try to rescue the female red fox that was spotted with the crab vent tightly around its neck back in the spring. They made multiple trips to the island trying to find the fox which is not an easy task when they need to cover an island that is 33.5 square miles in size.
mainepublic.org
Legislature approves emergency bill containing $450 relief checks
Many Maine residents will soon receive $450 checks to help cover rising heat and electricity bills this winter after state lawmaker approved an emergency spending bill that had stalled in the Senate last month. The centerpiece of the $473 million spending bill is the $450 checks that could begin going...
New Year – New Laws in Maine That May Affect You
For those working at minimum wage, Maine is one of 27 states that has increased the hourly minimum wage for 2023. As of Sunday, the hourly minimum wage is now $13.80, up from $12.75. The new tip wage for service employees is half, now at $6.90 per hour for those who receive tips. The employer must be able to show that the employee receives at least the minimum wage of $13.80 per hour when the direct wage and tips are combined at the end of the week.
mainepublic.org
Winter is off to a mild start across Maine
Warm and rainy weather, combined with the lingering effects from the Christmas storm, have made for a disappointing start to winter for Mainers looking to hit the ski and snowmobile trails. "The calendar says January, but it really looks much more like mud season out there," said Andy Cutko, director...
ALERT: Don’t Fall for the Maine Facebook Puppy Sale Scam
It seems like every single week we have to report another scam in the state of Maine. People just can't leave well enough alone and not try to take money from innocent, unsuspecting people. Sometimes it involves people impersonating police officers, other times they're phone scams faking public utility calls...
mainepublic.org
For many Maine workers, the minimum wage rises to $13.80 this year
Mainers earning the minimum wage are getting another pay hike this year. The minimum wage increases annually in Maine based on federal cost-of-living data for Northeastern states. And with inflation driving up the costs of goods, Maine's minimum wage will rise by $1.05 to a total of $13.80 a hour for the coming year.
Maine lawmakers approve heating aid ahead of Mills inauguration
AUGUSTA, Maine — The Maine Legislature approved $450 relief checks for residents struggling with high winter heating costs, the main component of a $474 million assistance package enacted on Wednesday. Both chambers acted swiftly to approve the bill before decamping to the Augusta Civic Center for the inauguration of...
The State More Mainers Said They Want To Move To – Agree?
This might be the time of the year when people start thinking about being in a state other than Maine. The skies are gray, the days are shorter, the temperatures are colder, and the vegetation isn’t as lush as it is in summer. If you were to leave the...
A Chef Gives You ‘The Secret’ To Authentic Maine Lobster Rolls
Watch this video, then be the envy of all your cooking friends!. Omnivorous Adam is a chef who has a very popular YouTube Channel, with an impressive 141,000 subscribers. His videos are about all things related to the kitchen, such as recipe videos, how-to, cooking tips, and showcasing dishes from all over.
mainepublic.org
NH blueberries need cold winters. Climate change threatens them.
Bill Bartlett and his wife have owned Bartlett’s Blueberry Farm in Newport for 38 years. And he says he’s seen winters change a lot over that time. “We have far more milder days than we used to,” he said. “We rarely get temperatures much below 10 above. Now that would be cold to us, where in the beginning, it wouldn't be uncommon at all for it to be 15 below, 20 below.”
Comments / 0