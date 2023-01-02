ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

WMTW

Report finds high levels of dangerous radon in many Maine homes

AUGUSTA, Maine — A report from the American Lung Association finds that high levels of radon gas have been found in more than a third of homes in Maine. January is Radon Action Month and the Association is urging all Mainers to get their homes tested. The State of Lung Cancer report found radon levels equal to or higher than the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) action level in 37% of home in Maine.
mainepublic.org

Maine has given hundreds of companies more time to report PFAS in products

State environmental regulators have granted extensions to hundreds of companies seeking more time to comply with Maine's new reporting requirements for PFAS in their products. Manufacturers who sell products in Maine had until Jan. 1 to report intentionally-added PFAS, also known as "forever chemicals," in their products to the state's Department of Environmental Protection.
a-z-animals.com

12 Incredible Trees Native to Maine

Maine forests are home to 50,000 species of wild animals and a large variety of tree species native to the region. The trees provide numerous environmental benefits, including purifying the air and helping with climate change by sequestering carbon dioxide from the atmosphere. Additionally, forests offer recreational areas for thousands...
WGME

Tickborne diseases on the rise in Maine; UMaine gets $6.2M for tick lab

The University of Maine is one of the beneficiaries of the national Omnibus spending bill. Maine Senator Susan Collins announced the school's tick lab will be getting over $6 million in funding after the state saw a concerning number of tickborne illnesses in 2022. According to state data, 2022 had...
Melissa Rowe

Are there wolves in Maine?

Maine is a big state with a lot of wilderness. It’s no surprise that the answer to, “are there wolves in Maine” is complicated. The answer to that question really depends on who you ask!
WMTW

Emergency rent relief unpaid for some approved clients after program ends

YARMOUTH, Maine — Some Mainers who were approved for emergency rental assistance will no longer receive the money they expected. “There's no human being for us to talk to. Hey, did you send my check? Do you have any more funds? What's going on? Did it get lost in the mail? Am I getting anything? Are you only going to give me one month? Like there was no communication,” said Nozha Jebali.
97.5 WOKQ

Mainers Come Together to Save Fox’s Life After Months With Crab Vent Around Its Neck

It took 8 months and a lot of dedicated pros, to finally rescue a red fox on Long Island, Maine that had its head stuck in a crab vent. Maine Wildlife Transport, Wilderness Miracles, Saco River Wildlife Center and the Long Island Community banded together to try to rescue the female red fox that was spotted with the crab vent tightly around its neck back in the spring. They made multiple trips to the island trying to find the fox which is not an easy task when they need to cover an island that is 33.5 square miles in size.
LONG ISLAND, ME
mainepublic.org

Legislature approves emergency bill containing $450 relief checks

Many Maine residents will soon receive $450 checks to help cover rising heat and electricity bills this winter after state lawmaker approved an emergency spending bill that had stalled in the Senate last month. The centerpiece of the $473 million spending bill is the $450 checks that could begin going...
101.9 The Rock

New Year – New Laws in Maine That May Affect You

For those working at minimum wage, Maine is one of 27 states that has increased the hourly minimum wage for 2023. As of Sunday, the hourly minimum wage is now $13.80, up from $12.75. The new tip wage for service employees is half, now at $6.90 per hour for those who receive tips. The employer must be able to show that the employee receives at least the minimum wage of $13.80 per hour when the direct wage and tips are combined at the end of the week.
mainepublic.org

Winter is off to a mild start across Maine

Warm and rainy weather, combined with the lingering effects from the Christmas storm, have made for a disappointing start to winter for Mainers looking to hit the ski and snowmobile trails. "The calendar says January, but it really looks much more like mud season out there," said Andy Cutko, director...
Q97.9

ALERT: Don’t Fall for the Maine Facebook Puppy Sale Scam

It seems like every single week we have to report another scam in the state of Maine. People just can't leave well enough alone and not try to take money from innocent, unsuspecting people. Sometimes it involves people impersonating police officers, other times they're phone scams faking public utility calls...
mainepublic.org

For many Maine workers, the minimum wage rises to $13.80 this year

Mainers earning the minimum wage are getting another pay hike this year. The minimum wage increases annually in Maine based on federal cost-of-living data for Northeastern states. And with inflation driving up the costs of goods, Maine's minimum wage will rise by $1.05 to a total of $13.80 a hour for the coming year.
Z107.3

A Chef Gives You ‘The Secret’ To Authentic Maine Lobster Rolls

Watch this video, then be the envy of all your cooking friends!. Omnivorous Adam is a chef who has a very popular YouTube Channel, with an impressive 141,000 subscribers. His videos are about all things related to the kitchen, such as recipe videos, how-to, cooking tips, and showcasing dishes from all over.
mainepublic.org

NH blueberries need cold winters. Climate change threatens them.

Bill Bartlett and his wife have owned Bartlett’s Blueberry Farm in Newport for 38 years. And he says he’s seen winters change a lot over that time. “We have far more milder days than we used to,” he said. “We rarely get temperatures much below 10 above. Now that would be cold to us, where in the beginning, it wouldn't be uncommon at all for it to be 15 below, 20 below.”
NEWPORT, ME

