ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey State

New study urges cheaper communications for incarcerated people

By Dana DiFilippo
Florida Phoenix
Florida Phoenix
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08nAF0_0k0rqF6A00

Barbed wire. Credit: Alex Potemkin, Getty Images.

Quality Journalism for Critical Times

People who make phone calls from state prisons and local jails often get price-gouged, with recent reforms falling short in preventing telephone companies from exploiting incarcerated people, a new national study found.

As the cost of calls approaches zero outside the prison walls, incarcerated people are forced to pay charges few can afford, threatening their access to one of the most effective tools for rehabilitation and harmony behind bars — a connection to the outside, the Prison Policy Initiative found in a study released this month.

New Jersey came out on top of most other states in the study, with jails charging up to 11 cents a minute for in-state calls (and 21 cents a minute out of state). Only California and Rhode Island’s in-state rates were cheaper, at 7 and 9 cents, respectively, while Michigan was the most expensive, at $1.05 a minute.

Still, places like Dallas and Travis counties in Texas and San Mateo County in California charge just 1 to 2 cents a minute, proving the possibility of much lower phone rates, according to the study’s authors, Peter Wagner and Wanda Bertram. They also found that local jails typically charge more than state prisons.

A 15-minute phone call in the average New Jersey jail costs $1.05, Bertram said.  (That compares to $2.68 for Florida.)

“While that might not sound like much, the costs add up: Regular calls with an incarcerated loved one over several months can easily add up to thousands of dollars, a cost that pushes many families nationally into debt , ” she said.

That $1.05 is also more than an entire day’s pay for some incarcerated people in New Jersey, who get puny paychecks for the jobs they work behind bars. New Jersey state prisons typically pay incarcerated people $1 to $3 a day, with a few jobs paying up to $7 daily — wages that haven’t risen in decades.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GQD8G_0k0rqF6A00
New Jersey came out near the top of states whose prisons and jails charge incarcerated people the most reasonable rates for telephone calls, a new study by the Prison Policy Initiative found. (Graphic courtesy of Prison Policy Initiative)

The Federal Communications Commission has made calls more affordable for incarcerated people in recent years through reforms like banning many fees associated with prepaid phone accounts and capping the costs of out-of-state calls from prisons and jails.

Some states have adopted other reforms. In New Jersey, legislators barred state prisons, local jails, and private correctional facilities from taking commissions from telecom providers or imposing surcharges for incarcerated people’s telephone usage.

But as consumer protections grow, some telecom companies are evolving to add unregulated products, like video calling and electronic messaging, at unreasonable prices, according to the study.

The study’s authors call on Congress to pass a bill that would authorize the FCC to set “just and reasonable rates” for all calls made from correctional facilities. They also urge the FCC to regulate the cost of video calling from prisons and jails, which they described as “arbitrary and exploitative.”

Examining and improving incarcerated people’s access to their loved ones is one of the issues Terry Schuster, New Jersey’s corrections ombudsperson, identified as one of his top priorities in the coming year.

Phone and video calls with family can be the “special sauce” that keeps incarcerated people from reoffending, and so their cost should reflect that, Schuster said.

“Success or failure for those coming home from prison often turns on whether they have meaningful support from friends and family,” he told the New Jersey Monitor. “If we want them to have that support, we have to treat phone calls home as a lifeline.”

Amy Z. Quinn, a New Jersey Department of Corrections spokeswoman, said that’s a priority for the state too.

People in state prisons pay 4.8 cents per minute for calls, and the department also recently cut the cost of money transfers, she said. Besides telephone calls, incarcerated people can use JPAY, which allows them to send and receive emails and video messages — at additional cost — through a tablet and kiosk system inside prisons, Quinn added.

Telephone services are competitively bid by outside vendors, Quinn said, adding that the current contracted provider is Global Tel Link.

That company, now known as ViaPath Technologies, holds the largest market share of the prison communications industry, serving just over 30% of all incarcerated people in U.S. prisons and jails, according to the Prison Policy Initiative report.

It recently agreed to refund millions of dollars to incarcerated people to settle a class-action lawsuit related to $121 million the company seized from users’ prepaid accounts it deemed inactive, according to Protocol, a technology and public policy news site.

This story was published earlier by the New Jersey Monitor, an affiliate of the nonprofit States Newsroom, which includes the Florida Phoenix.

The post New study urges cheaper communications for incarcerated people appeared first on Florida Phoenix .

Comments / 0

Related
Florida Phoenix

FL Senate Agriculture Committee meets as citrus production continues to decline

Quality Journalism for Critical Times The Florida Senate Agriculture Committee met Wednesday for the first time leading into the 2023 regular session, and Chairman Jay Collins acknowledged that the challenges for the industry in the Sunshine State are formidable. “Our citrus across the state continues to decline due to competition from foreign markets, the ongoing effects of citrus [greening], and […] The post FL Senate Agriculture Committee meets as citrus production continues to decline appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Phoenix

House Health panel prepares to scrutinize care standards, more curbs on abortion

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Ensuring quality of health care for Floridians will be a major priority for Florida House members during the 2023 legislative session, a pivotal state committee chairman said Wednesday. Abortion access likely also will come up, although the topic didn’t come up during a meeting of the Healthcare Regulation Subcommittee. Charles “Chuck” Clemons, presiding over the […] The post House Health panel prepares to scrutinize care standards, more curbs on abortion appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Phoenix

Trump fixation on Wisconsin, Ginni Thomas text regrets and more from the Jan. 6 panel

Quality Journalism for Critical Times In the final weeks of 2022, the Democrat-led U.S. House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol disclosed thousands of pages of transcripts of interviews the panel’s members and staff conducted with key witnesses. The transcripts were central to a committee report released in December that held Donald Trump responsible for […] The post Trump fixation on Wisconsin, Ginni Thomas text regrets and more from the Jan. 6 panel appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
WISCONSIN STATE
Florida Phoenix

DeSantis vows to ‘stand our ground’ against ‘woke’ in launching second term

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Gov. Ron DeSantis took his oath of office for a second time on Tuesday and delivered a pugnacious speech painting him as a champion of “freedom” and constitutional principles and vowing to vanquish a “woke” federal government, education unions, and “technocratic elites.” Coming off a near-20-point reelection victory in November, the governor vowed to “stand […] The post DeSantis vows to ‘stand our ground’ against ‘woke’ in launching second term appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Phoenix

DeSantis’ inauguration speech might signal interest in presidential run

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Although the content of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ second inaugural speech was supposed to reflect his vision of how the state should run, many of his critics concluded that his speech spoke to a larger goal: running for president. One of those critics is Gwen Graham, daughter of former Democratic Gov. Bob Graham, who unsuccessfully […] The post DeSantis’ inauguration speech might signal interest in presidential run appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Phoenix

Ron ‘Freedom’ DeSantis is set to begin his second term as governor in Tallahassee

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Ron DeSantis will take the oath of the office of governor for a second term at noon Tuesday in a ceremony scheduled to be held on the steps of Florida’s Old Capitol, having won reelection in November by some 19 points over his Democratic challenger. The Republican Party of Florida, which is handling the arrangements, […] The post Ron ‘Freedom’ DeSantis is set to begin his second term as governor in Tallahassee appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Phoenix

Three Florida GOP members remain opposed to Kevin McCarthy for Speaker as saga goes into Day Two

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Congressional Republicans will convene at noon to try to elect a speaker of the House of Representatives after presumptive favorite Kevin McCarthy of California failed to win a majority in three roll call votes on the first day of the 118th Congress — and Floridians are very much in the mix. Matt Gaetz of Fort […] The post Three Florida GOP members remain opposed to Kevin McCarthy for Speaker as saga goes into Day Two appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Phoenix

FL teacher recruitment, school choice raised on first day of committee meetings

Quality Journalism for Critical Times On the first day of the committee meetings ahead of the 2023 regular legislative session, discussions in education-focused panels were largely introductory, so newer committee members and lawmakers could become familiar with how different spokes of the Florida education system function. That said, a few points of interest for Florida’s education system were raised throughout […] The post FL teacher recruitment, school choice raised on first day of committee meetings appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Phoenix

Tampa Bay area mayors say affordable housing remains their top issue

Quality Journalism for Critical Times While Ron DeSantis was once again declaring that Florida is the state where “woke goes to die,” the mayors representing the three biggest cities in the Tampa Bay area discussed what they see as their biggest challenge: affordable housing. That’s a problem the governor neglected during his inauguration speech on Tuesday. “We still need cooperation with […] The post Tampa Bay area mayors say affordable housing remains their top issue appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
CLEARWATER, FL
Florida Phoenix

Committee meetings kick off this week in the Florida Legislature

Quality Journalism for Critical Times It’s a big week in state government this week in the Capitol. In addition to Gov. Ron DeSantis being sworn in for a second term in office, state lawmakers will convene for their initial meetings for the 2023 legislative session. Six Senate committees and 16 House subcommittees are scheduled to meet on Wednesday. Three Senate […] The post Committee meetings kick off this week in the Florida Legislature appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Phoenix

Barry Croft Jr. sentenced to nearly 20 years for ‘leadership’ role in Whitmer kidnapping plot

Quality Journalism for Critical Times The second of two defendants convicted on federal charges of planning to kidnap and assassinate Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in 2020, has been sentenced to serve nearly two decades in prison. Calling him “the idea guy” who took a leadership role in the plot, U.S. District Judge Robert Jonker on Wednesday ordered that Barry Croft Jr., 46, […] The post Barry Croft Jr. sentenced to nearly 20 years for ‘leadership’ role in Whitmer kidnapping plot appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
MICHIGAN STATE
Florida Phoenix

Ag Commissioner Fried asks U.S. Department of Justice to monitor FL’s ‘broken’ prison system

Quality Journalism for Critical Times In a Twitter post and a letter to U.S.  Attorney General Merrick Garland this week, Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried asked the Department of Justice “to monitor our broken system and hold our governor to account.” The concerns came at a time when the Florida Phoenix was writing a lengthy story about prison conditions at Lowell […] The post Ag Commissioner Fried asks U.S. Department of Justice to monitor FL’s ‘broken’ prison system appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Phoenix

Kari Lake election suit shot down, says she’ll appeal

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Kari Lake didn’t get what she wanted for Christmas, as a judge on Christmas Eve rejected all of her claims in a lawsuit that sought to overturn her election loss and confirmed that Katie Hobbs is the governor-elect. Lake is a Trump-endorsed Republican who lost the Arizona governor’s race to Hobbs, who is set to be sworn […] The post Kari Lake election suit shot down, says she’ll appeal appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
PHOENIX, AZ
Florida Phoenix

In West Tennessee, a group of Black farmers take on Tyson Foods

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Brenda Scott’s father came to west Tennessee as a sharecropper. By 1971 — as a result of hard work and government loans — he had 129 acres of his own, some of which his descendants occupy today. His adult children and grandchildren belong to an enclave of Black farming families that have lived in Henderson […] The post In West Tennessee, a group of Black farmers take on Tyson Foods appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
TENNESSEE STATE
Florida Phoenix

Three years into the pandemic: ‘As 2022 draws to a close, we still have many reasons for hope’

Quality Journalism for Critical Times During the COVID-19 pandemic, a lot has changed in three years: public safety measures have dwindled, fewer people wear face masks, the more transmissible omicron variant and subvariants swept the nation in 2022, triggering an uptick in infections, and COVID test kits were widely distributed to homes, with less testing at mobile sites. Overall, the […] The post Three years into the pandemic: ‘As 2022 draws to a close, we still have many reasons for hope’ appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Phoenix

No smoking gun in first day of Lake election trial

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Kari Lake’s legal team failed to provide a smoking gun on the first day of trial in her election suit to in an effort to prove her claims that a Maricopa County employee tampered with ballot printers or intentionally failed to follow chain-of-custody rules. Lake, a Trump-endorsed Republican who lost the Arizona governor’s race to Democrat Katie […] The post No smoking gun in first day of Lake election trial appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
Florida Phoenix

DeSantis stokes the culture wars at the expense of Florida schools and free speech

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Florida’s Gov. Ron DeSantis has assumed the rank of general in the nation’s culture wars. Through his rhetoric and political actions on both LGBTQ+ and racial justice issues, he has used the power of his office to attack communities in Florida at the expense of Florida’s schools, students and families, and our First Amendment rights. […] The post DeSantis stokes the culture wars at the expense of Florida schools and free speech appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Phoenix

Former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn pushes for DeSantis to stay 4 years as governor

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Following a pardon from then-President Donald Trump, former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn has emerged as a conservative culture warrior, getting involved in local politics in Sarasota County and speaking to audiences around the country. Flynn moved to Englewood in south Sarasota County in 2021 and has since become active in the Sarasota Republican Party. […] The post Former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn pushes for DeSantis to stay 4 years as governor appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
Florida Phoenix

The only doctors Florida needs are Dr. Phil, Dr. Oz, Dr. Laura, and Dr. Feelgood

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Doctors! Those guys are a menace to decent Americans. They make us pee in paper cups. They tell us to stop eating Mickey D’s super-sized fries for breakfast. They want us to exercise. Sometimes they demand to take our actual blood, the sick bastards. Worst of all, they shove needles in us and have the […] The post The only doctors Florida needs are Dr. Phil, Dr. Oz, Dr. Laura, and Dr. Feelgood appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Phoenix

Atty General Ashley Moody pushes President Biden to elevate drug czar position

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody says that with the fentanyl crisis showing no signs of abating, now is the time for President Joe Biden to restore the director for the Office of the National Drug Control Policy (ONDCP) position to a Cabinet-level post. Currently, Dr. Rahul Gupta, a medical doctor, is director of the White […] The post Atty General Ashley Moody pushes President Biden to elevate drug czar position appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Phoenix

Florida Phoenix

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
636K+
Views
ABOUT

The Phoenix is a nonprofit news site that covers state government and politics with a staff of five journalists located at the Florida Press Center in downtown Tallahassee. We have a mix of in-depth stories, briefs, and social media updates on the latest events, editorial cartoons, and progressive commentary. Reporters in many now-shrunken capital bureaus have to spend most of their time these days chasing around after more and more outrageous political behavior, and too many don’t have time to lift up emerging innovative ideas or report on the people who are trying to help solve problems and shift policy for a more compassionate world. The Florida Phoenix does those stories. The Phoenix is part of States Newsroom a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers.

 https://www.floridaphoenix.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy