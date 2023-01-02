Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Michigan pair charged with stealing $10,000 in Walmart "cash card" scamAlachua ChronicleGainesville, FL
Authorities say a woman abandoned a missing teen in Clay County site with no intention of coming back.EddyEvonAnonymousClay County, FL
Getaway driver in July home invasion homicide sentenced to 15 years probation and mental health treatment in plea dealAlachua ChronicleGainesville, FL
Florida’s Animal Rescue Shelters Are Over Capacity – One Shelter Is Trying To Find Homes for the ‘12 Mutts of Christmas’Toby HazlewoodGainesville, FL
Cabaret-Style Entertainment, UpStage at the Phillips.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
WCJB
Funding secured to renovate landmark gym in Bradford County
STARKE, Fla. (WCJB) - A push by a group called The Concerned Citizens of Bradford County helped secure funding to restore the Roberts Jenkins Ellerson gym in Starke. “That gym has been a landmark in this county forever,” said the group’s president, Amarianne Alica McMillan. “It’s the only facility we have as African Americans to do our activities and events.”
‘It’s great for the community’: Clay Town Center in the works
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — A town center will be popping up in Middleburg. It’s called the Clay Town Center, and it will include a mix of retail, restaurants, hotels, professional offices, residential space and self-storage. The developer says one of the major goals is to create a central...
mainstreetdailynews.com
GNV commission to revisit zoning, charter officers
The new Gainesville City Commission will tackle a loaded agenda come Thursday, with items on zoning and interim officer positions. The meeting will start at 1 p.m. instead of the usual 10 a.m. time because of the swearing-in ceremony that morning. The swearing-in ceremony will happen at the Historic Thomas Center at 10 a.m.
Citrus County Chronicle
Real Rosewood Foundation to mark centennial of tragic massacre
It took 100 years. But on Jan. 7, 2023, people of all races and backgrounds will gather at Bo Diddley Plaza in downtown Gainesville to commemorate the centennial of the torching of Rosewood, a former mostly black community along State Road 24 – the road to Cedar Key. The...
Villages Daily Sun
Couple visits every pool in The Villages
Just when Nina and John Sabin thought they had been to every pool in The Villages, another one would open. The Sabins, of the Village of Mallory Square, stayed on course and now have visited all of the pools in The Villages, including the 110 pools at recreation areas and the seven pools at The Villages country clubs.
WCJB
Bradford County Commission will meet and discuss ARPA funding to repair roof of RJE Center
STARKE, Fla. (WCJB) - Bradford County commissioners will discuss ARPA funding for a non-profit. $500,000 was approved for Concerned Citizens to repair the roof of RJE Center on May 19th, 2022. One of the Concerned Citizens leaders called TV20 to say they are afraid the grant will be revoked. At...
mainstreetdailynews.com
GNV’s 2022 zoning issue wrapped, plus next steps
Gainesville’s elimination of single-family zoning grabbed the top spot in Mainstreet Daily News’. , and the item is poised to return early in 2023. Mayor-elect Harvey Ward told WCJB that while he can’t make motions as mayor, he believes the single-family zoning topic will appear at the city’s Jan. 5 regular meeting. The meeting will start at 1 p.m. with a 10 a.m. swearing-in ceremony for Ward and three new commissioners.
School board to address chronic absences and truancy issues
On average, students in Marion County Public Schools (MCPS) are chronically absent over 7% more than the rest of the state as of 2021. To combat absenteeism and truancy, the district has studied the most effective strategies to proactively monitor, assess and support students to avoid preventable absences from school before they happen.
WCJB
Renaissance group celebrates Saint Benet’s Day in Newberry
NEWBERRY, Fla. (WCJB) - Members of the Society for Creative Anachronism gathered in Newberry on New Year’s Day to celebrate a different kind of holiday. It’s called Saint Benet’s Day, a feast holiday that usually occurs sometime around Christmas and the new year. “Medieval and renaissance peasant...
ocala-news.com
Marion County Solid Waste to host recycling event for household electronics
Marion County Solid Waste will host a special collection event this weekend to help residents properly dispose of their broken home electronic devices. The recycling event will take place on Saturday, January 7, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Marion County McPherson Government Complex, which is located at 601 SE 25th Avenue in Ocala.
Hagan Ace Hardware invites public to ribbon-cutting ceremony for new Orange Park location
Clay County residents are invited to the ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new Hagan’s Ace Hardware store in Orange Park. The shop's grand opening event is scheduled for March 17.
mainstreetdailynews.com
Lake City finalizes manager role after 16 months
After more than a year, Lake City solidified its city manager position, promoting Paul Dyal from the interim to the permanent role at Tuesday’s regular meeting. Dyal has worked with the city for more than 10 years as the utilities director and has served as interim city manager since January 2022 after Mike Williams, the previous interim city manager, left for health reasons.
WCJB
Local true crime group creates updated cold case map for Columbia and Suwannee Counties
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - A North Central Florida group is helping organize information about cold cases. Suwannee Valley Unsolved has created an interactive map that shows the of areas of interest for cold cases. The map covers unsolved crimes in both Suwannee and Columbia counties. The group started as...
mainstreetdailynews.com
WAG to host program for writing children’s books
Writers Alliance of Gainesville (WAG) will present an innovative way to write, illustrate, and advertise children’s books on Sunday. The event will run from 2:30-4 p.m. at the Millhopper Branch Library (3145 SW 43rd St.) in Gainesville. The free program will feature a WAG panel of children’s book authors...
Noted Ocala attorney dies
Family members, friends and colleagues of one of Marion County’s most preeminent land use and development attorneys are mourning his passing last month. Attorney Steven H. Gray, a former partner in the Ocala law firm of Gray, Ackerman & Haines, P.A., founded in 2008, died Dec. 23 at his home. He was 72.
WCJB
Potential tax breaks for homeowners
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A bill filed in the state senate could give homeowners more tax breaks. A state senator brought forward the bill which would cap the annual increase in a property’s assessed value at 2 percent or at the level of the consumer price index, whichever is lower.
WCJB
Lake City City Council members approve compromise contract for Paul Dyal
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Lake City has a full time city manager for the first time in a year and a half. City council members voted four-to-one to approve a compromise contract for Paul Dyal, who had been serving as interim city manager. The new contract calls for a...
villages-news.com
The Villages announces cost-of-living hike for amenity fees as of Jan. 1
The Villages has announces a cost-of-living hike for amenity fees as of Jan. 1. The adjustment based on the Consumer Price Index impacts the contractual amenity fee for all previously owned homes closed on after Jan. 1, 2023 and all new homes contracted in The Villages on or after Jan. 1, 2023.
villages-news.com
7. Residents outraged at paying for replacement of windmill and water tower at Brownwood
Residents were outraged when they learned the 10-year-old windmill and water tower at Brownwood Paddock Square were rotting – and they would have the pleasure of paying to replace the purely decorative structures. It was the No. 7 story in The Villages in 2022. The windmill and water tower...
Ocala dog handler hits big with Harrier
Noah Milam is going big during his final year as a junior dog handler. He recently garnered one of the nation’s most coveted championship ribbons for his age group. The 18-year-old competitor won Best Junior Handler at the American Kennel Club National Junior Showmanship in Orlando last month. Because he began the season as a 17-year-old “junior,” he is allowed to continue in the category through the end of the competing period this spring.
