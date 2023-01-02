Read full article on original website
fox35orlando.com
Scattered showers to usher in cooler temperatures across Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. - Tonight's low: 67 degrees | Today's high: 83 degrees | Rain: 40%. Main weather concerns: Expect another very warm day all across Central Florida. Highs upper 70s inland, a touch cooler along the coast. Scattered showers are possible Thursday morning. BEACHES:. Partly sunny skies prevail at the...
WESH
More storms Thursday then turning dryer and cooler!
WESH 2 First Warning Chief Meteorologist Tony Mainolfi has Central Florida's forecast. More storms Thursday then turning dryer and cooler!
WESH
Fog concerns Tuesday morning then warm!
WESH 2 First Warning Chief Meteorologist Tony Mainolfi has Central Florida's forecast.
WESH
'Fog bow' spotted in Florida
A "fog bow" was spotted in Florida on Monday. According to the National Weather Service, it was seen in Brevard County. Other images were submitted from the Palm Coast area. "A fog bow is similar to a rainbow, but the much smaller water droplet size means the color separation is weaker and more smeared, thus making the fog bow appear mostly white," the NWS said.
WESH
Florida once again named lightning strike capital of the world
FOUR CORNERS, Fla. — Once again, the state of Florida has taken first place, and the stats show just how active we normally run. Lightning tracking company Vaisala put out their annual report showing Florida as the busiest state in the country for the dangerous phenomenon, showing nearly 110 lightning events per square kilometer.
WESH
OIA sees large crowds on estimated ‘busiest’ day of holiday travel window
ORLANDO, Fla. — It’s the second day of the new year and it means another busy travel day in Central Florida. Airport officials and OIA predict today will be the busiest day of the holiday travel window. Back in mid December, the airport release estimated numbers for its...
wmfe.org
Dementia-friendly dining in Central Florida grows to 5 restaurants
A fifth Central Florida restaurant is joining a special effort to meet the needs of people with Alzheimer's disease and those who care for them. Dementia-friendly dining provides specific times and days of the week for eating out, free from the usual hubbub and clatter of a crowded restaurant, and with servers specially trained to interact with people who have Alzheimer's and other forms of dementia.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Florida
Photo byPhoto by Fábio Alves on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Florida and you love going out with your loved ones, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses that are well-known for their good and service, so if you have never been to any of them before, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit soon.
So You Want To See A Rocket Launch While You're In Florida? Here's What You Need To Know.
Seeing a live rocket launch from Cape Canaveral, Florida can be an awe-inspiring sight. There's nothing quite like watching one of the tallest, most complicated vehicles ever built ascending into the sky on a brilliant pillar of flame. You'll find yourself with a huge smile on your face while mumbling "Go baby, go" under your breath as you watch a rocket streaking from the launch pad high into the heavens.
travelawaits.com
New Brightline Train Connecting South Florida To Orlando To Open In 2023
More Floridians will be able to ride via passenger rail when Brightline opens its rail line connecting south Florida to central Florida in 2023. Right now, it’s actively constructing a line to connect stops in Miami, Fort Lauderdale, West Palm Beach, and Orlando. “The City of Orlando is excited...
Fast-growing grocery store chain opens new location in Florida
An independent grocery store chain that is quickly opening new stores throughout the country recently opened a new location in Florida. Read on the learn more. On Friday, January 13, 2023, the fast-growing independent grocery store chain Plum Market will be hosting a grand opening event for their newest Florida grocery store in Aventura. However, the store recently opened to the public, so customers can stop in and shop now.
FDOT reports to DeSantis on Northern Turnpike Extension effort
The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) received nearly 4,000 public comments, had more than 50,000 visits to its website and hosted 36 well-attended public meetings during its months-long study of a possible Northern Turnpike Extension. The statistics are included in the final report and status of an Alternative Corridor Evaluation...
Florida High School Football Recruiting News: Under Armour Game
College football recruiting news across the Sunshine State.
WESH
Amount of Florida launches to increase in 2023, officials say
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — With the world’s largest rocket, the SLS, launching NASA’s return to the moon last year, some might think it’ll be tough to top 2022 out at Cape Canaveral this year. “The number of launches will increase, I think we have over 80...
Popular food chain opens another new location in Florida
A popular food chain is hosting a grand opening event for its newest location in Florida this week. Read on to learn more. If you're a fan of fruit cobblers and giant cookies, you may be excited to learn that the Peach Cobbler Factory will be hosting a grand opening event for its newest Florida location in Tampa this week on Saturday, January 7, 2023.
WESH
'Traffic jam in the skies' impacts flights into Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. — Shortly after 1 p.m. on Monday, social media began swarming with reports of flights heading into Florida being halted or canceled. The FAA told WESH 2 Monday: "The FAA has slowed the volume of traffic into Florida airspace due to an air traffic computer issue that is being resolved...The ERAM system is a modern computer system at the air traffic centers that handle en route traffic."
fox35orlando.com
Mount Dora murders: Children of Florida couple slain inside their home release statement
MOUNT DORA, Fla. - The children of a married couple found murdered at their Mount Dora retirement home released a statement Wednesday thanking the community for their support during "this most difficult time." "We are stunned, devastated and heart-broken by the horrific murder of our parents," Anthony and Brittany Getman...
fox35orlando.com
Central Florida hospitals welcome first babies of 2023
What better way to ring in the New Year than with new life? A couple of Central Florida hospitals welcomed in New Year's babies shortly after the clock struck 12. Orlando Health welcomed in baby girl Olivia who was born at 12:23 a.m. weighing seven pounds, six ounces and measuring 18 inches long. Pictured below are parents Jen and Brenton.
First Coast News
$10K reward offered after elderly couple found dead in Central Florida home
MOUNT DORA, Fla. — A money reward is being offered for information in a homicide investigation surrounding an elderly couple found dead in their house over the weekend. Police in Central Florida say the elderly couple was found dead at their home which is in a senior living facility in Mount Dora. WESH reports an 83-year-old man and his 80-year-old wife were found dead inside the apartment.
ABC Action News
Person of interest in custody after suspicious death of couple at Lake County senior living community
MOUNT DORA, Fla. — A person of interest is in custody after an elderly couple was found dead in what police described as a "random, senseless and ruthless" slaying. WFTV reported that Chief Michael Gibson said Darryl and Sharon Getman were found dead Saturday in their home in Waterman Village in Mount Dora.
