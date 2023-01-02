Why should Gaby Hinsliff and others not take pleasure in listening to books (Ignore the purists – listening to a book instead of reading it isn’t skiving or cheating, 29 December)? In antiquity and the middle ages, when few people could read, those who could not relied on gaining information by listening to oral readings of letters, proclamations, inscriptions etc, and even those who could read very often enjoyed professional oral performances of works of literature. So the audiobook can, in fact, be seen as democratisation of a practice once available only to the elite.

