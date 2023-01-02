Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Texas witness shoots video of three disc-shaped objects overheadRoger MarshSan Antonio, TX
These are the highest rated burgers in San Antonio. Do you agree?Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Documentary shares an overlooked Texas treasure.Yanasa TVQuitaque, TX
Graze Craze, Charcuterie Board Concept Opens a New Location In San AntonioMadocSan Antonio, TX
Related
San Antonio's Smoke announces takeover of massive Park North bar
Park North is getting a taste of Smoke.
'Incredible person': San Antonio community mourns co-owner of The Mix
'He's already immensely missed.'
Orion Knox Jr., founder of San Antonio's Natural Bridge Caverns, dies at 81
He was still exploring in his 70s.
MySanAntonio
Coworking space provider Venture X expands in San Antonio with Northwest Side location
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Coworking space company Venture X is expanding its presence in San Antonio with a Northwest Side location as demand for flexible office space increases amid shifts in workers’ preferences heightened by the COVID-19 pandemic. Franchise owner Jim Garrett...
San Antonio Asian Festival gets new date, new location for 2023
The beloved fare has been on pause since 2020.
MySanAntonio
Haven for Hope CEO working to keep up with rising demand for homeless services in San Antonio
It is a sad reality that the winter holidays often bring an increase in homelessness. Such surges are nothing new for Haven for Hope, the homeless services campus west of downtown. Last summer, it saw a record influx of people needing help. With no beds to spare, hundreds slept on mats on the floor. And Kim Jefferies, who stepped in as the nonprofit’s president and CEO just over a year ago, said she’s expecting a similar surge this Christmas season.
KSAT 12
Neighbor steps in to help residents as water wells around Medina Lake dry up
LAKEHILLS, Texas – Delivering water isn’t David Cahill’s main job, but it’s one that needs doing. Cahill says that as water levels fall at Medina Lake, nearby wells are also drying up. Now, he’s delivering 1,000 gallons of water at a time, in tanks towed behind his truck, to neighbors in similar situations.
ktxs.com
What's Trending: Female body found in bin, boy born without skin celebrates birthday
ABILENE, Texas — Authorities in South Carolina are investigating after someone discovered a female body inside a clothing donation bin this past weekend. Officials are currently treating the investigation “as they would a homicide”. The age of the female was not able to be determined, and there’s...
Freetail’s South San Antonio location has opened its kitchen, becoming full-fledged brewpub
Previously, Freetail fans had to travel to its Loop 1604 brewpub for pizzas, sandwiches and snacks to accompany its craft beers.
7 restaurants opening in San Antonio we're excited about in 2023
San Antonians were introduced to a range of concepts and spaces in 2022, from Kura’s revolving sushi bar to a feast for a historian’s eyes at Carriqui. With a list of 2023 newcomers forming, it’s clear San Antonio's restaurant scene is moving full steam ahead into the new year.
tpr.org
Mike Cox dives into the sordid side of San Antonio in new book ‘Wicked San Antonio’
TUESDAY on "The Source" — With over 300 years under its belt, San Antonio can tell many scandalous tales. Residents of San Antonio have seen the city go through the rise and fall of gambling joints, around-the-clock saloons and other places of ill repute. Mike Cox, the author of “Wicked San Antonio”, dives into the past of the many misdeeds of the Alamo City.
San Antonio investment group unveils details about Tower Life Building renovation
The changes will include 234 new apartments and a restaurant on the ground floor.
These are the highest rated burgers in San Antonio. Do you agree?
I recently returned from vacation, and my family came to the airport to pick me up. Before we went home, I asked to stop by the Chesters Hamburgers located on the NE 410 Loop not far from San Antonio airport. It is my favorite burger in San Antonio, and I was desperate to have one after a few weeks away.
Guess the rent of this San Antonio 2-bedroom apartment near the Pearl
How much will it cost to live in this Tobin Hill apartment?
Mexico City, other large Latin American cities now have lower homicide rates than San Antonio
Major Latin American cities have been curbing their homicide rates while those in U.S. metros are rising.
KSAT 12
San Antonio teen follows her dreams, opens barbacoa business
SAN ANTONIO – It’s been a busy holiday season at Sarah’s Barbacoa restaurant off De Zavala Road near Babcock Road on the Northwest side. “For the holidays we are selling tamales and menudo, barbacoa and of course, tortillas as well,” said Sarah Hernandez, CEO of Sarah’s Barbacoa.
What $1 million gets you in San Antonio's real estate market
San Antonio is relatively affordable compared to other large Texas cities (looking at you, Austin). For those who have upwards of $1 million to spend on a new abode, you can get some bang for your buck here. Details: We rounded up three million-dollar homes that cater to a diverse...
City-run community centers for senior to extend hours beg. Jan. 9
SAN ANTONIO — Seniors in San Antonio will now have more hours in the day at city-run centers for recreation, health and wellness starting January 9. The City of San Antonio Department of Human Services (DHS) will be extending their hours of operation at 10 Comprehensive Senior Centers to current members and adults who are 60 years of age and over.
KSAT 12
Man taken to hospital in critical condition following ‘dangerous’ fire at far North Side home, SAFD says
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio firefighters rescued a man who was unconscious inside a burning home in the Encino Park area on the far North Side. SAFD Chief Charles Hood said the fire was reported just before noon on Wednesday in the 2100 block of Oak Bend, near Highway 281 and Encino Rio.
Windcrest home total loss after heavy flames consume structure
WINDCREST, Texas — Heavy flames from a fire inside a northeast-side home have destroyed the house making it a total loss. It happened just before 3 a.m. on the 400 block of Faircrest Drive in Windcrest. Firefighters were met with heavy flames and immediately requested help from surrounding agencies.
Comments / 3