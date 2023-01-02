ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, NY

Comments / 10

Joseph Blair
2d ago

we should just build a big wall around these stuck up people who think they are better than everyone eles

Reply(2)
7
Lisa Reisman
2d ago

If it was a factory before, then it is commercial. You bought the house having known that. I’m not really sure if you have an issue that’s the town’s fault. If the property was sold commercial, a grocery store is a lot better then another factory or a strip mall. Grocery stores are usually quiet by 9 pm even if they’re open all night.

Reply
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
localsyr.com

UPDATE: Dog dumped in Auburn soon to be adopted

AUBURN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — After NewsChannel 9 aired that Ani the Pitbull was dumped in Fleming Park, viewers took the problem into their own hands. Back on December 29, 2-year-old Ani was abandoned in Auburn and then left in the hands of the Finger Lakes SPCA of Central New York.
AUBURN, NY
Syracuse.com

Syracuse spring maker is bouncing into new home on city’s North Side

Syracuse, N.Y. — A longtime Syracuse spring maker plans to move into the manufacturing building being vacated by Specialty Welding & Fabricating Inc. Midstate Spring, which has been making custom springs and wire forms since its founding in Syracuse in 1939, said it plans to move into Specialty Welding’s building at 1025 Hiawatha Blvd. E. in the spring of 2023.
SYRACUSE, NY
WKTV

Suspect in custody following Mohawk Stabbing on East Main Street

MOHAWK, N.Y. – A female suspect is in custody following an investigation into a stabbing that occurred on East Main Street in Mohawk Wednesday afternoon, which has been turned over to New York State Police. A woman was rushed to St. Elizabeth Medical Center just after emergency responders arrived...
MOHAWK, NY
The Ithaca Voice

Cemetery tree removal to close parts of two roads Wednesday and Thursday

ITHACA, N.Y.—The City of Ithaca has announced that certain roads near the City Cemetery will be closed as tree removal work is conducted on Wednesday and Thursday. The tree removal will impact Dewitt Place, which will be closed, as well as the cemetery road to University Avenue. Thru traffic will not be allowed, but access to parking lots for apartments located on Stewart Avenue will be. Those traveling to the Cascadilla Park Road neighborhood will enter and exit via the University Avenue intersection, according to the city.
ITHACA, NY
Syracuse.com

Woman who graduated from Liverpool High School killed in murder-suicide

Danville, Virginia, — A woman who graduated from Liverpool High School was killed in a murder-suicide on New Year’s Eve in Virginia, police said. Cheyna Nicole Haberer, 32, originally from Syracuse and the Liverpool area, was found dead at 9:23 p.m. Saturday in a home she shared with Jamison Enrique Braxton-Sears in Danville, Virginia, according to a news release from the Danville Police Department. Danville is a city of 42,590 on the Virgina-North Carolina line.
DANVILLE, VA
Syracuse.com

Lotte completes purchase of Bristol Myers Squibb’s pharmaceutical plant in East Syracuse

Syracuse, N.Y. -- South Korean conglomerate Lotte has completed its $160 million purchase of Bristol Myers Squibb’s pharmaceutical plant in East Syracuse. As part of the transaction, the newly formed Lotte Biologics has offered all employees at the site employment within its business, Bristol said in a statement announcing completion of the transaction. Bristol employed more than 450 people at the site.
EAST SYRACUSE, NY
iheart.com

Three Syracuse Natives Accused of Stealing From Canandaigua Area Walmart

Three people from the Syracuse area are facing charges in the theft of hundreds of dollars of merchandise from the Walmart near Canandaigua. The Ontario County Sheriff's Office says the three suspects had already been banned from all Walmart stores. They were charged Saturday with conspiracy, and one was additionally...
CANANDAIGUA, NY
cnycentral.com

Missing vulnerable adult in Onondaga County located

CAMILLUS, N.Y. — ***UPDATE***. Troopers said Syracuse Police have located 70-year-old Atif Hasan in good health. _____________________________________________________________________________________. New York State Police are looking for a missing vulnerable adult. Troopers said Atif Hassan, 70, was last seen December 31, 2022, at 7:00 p.m. at a bus stop in front of...
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Binghamton Teen Charged in Tompkins County

An 18-year-old Binghamton man is charged after an attempted robbery in Tompkins County. According to the Ithaca Police Department, just after 7 p.m. on December 30th, Sean J. Reese entered a Dandy Mini Mart on W. Buffalo Street and pointed an AR-style rifle at the cashier. He then fled in...
TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY
101.5 WPDH

VIDEO: Remarkable Predator Freed from NY Trap

With teeth that sharp, the only choice was to call a professional. Video was recently released by the New York Department of Environmental Conservation (NYDEC) showing a special rescue mission with a very happy ending. The Wrong Animal was Caught. The NYDEC shared that they were contacted by a hunter...
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
Syracuse.com

Syracuse.com

Syracuse, NY
70K+
Followers
56K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York. Follow us on Twitter at @syracusedotcom

 https://www.syracuse.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy