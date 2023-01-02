ITHACA, N.Y.—The City of Ithaca has announced that certain roads near the City Cemetery will be closed as tree removal work is conducted on Wednesday and Thursday. The tree removal will impact Dewitt Place, which will be closed, as well as the cemetery road to University Avenue. Thru traffic will not be allowed, but access to parking lots for apartments located on Stewart Avenue will be. Those traveling to the Cascadilla Park Road neighborhood will enter and exit via the University Avenue intersection, according to the city.

ITHACA, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO