Joseph Blair
2d ago
we should just build a big wall around these stuck up people who think they are better than everyone eles
Lisa Reisman
2d ago
If it was a factory before, then it is commercial. You bought the house having known that. I’m not really sure if you have an issue that’s the town’s fault. If the property was sold commercial, a grocery store is a lot better then another factory or a strip mall. Grocery stores are usually quiet by 9 pm even if they’re open all night.
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
syracuse.com
Central NY town nixes $100 million project that called for 278 apartments, townhomes
Cicero, NY – The Cicero Town Board has voted against a zone change in a bustling part of the municipality, essentially blocking a project that included 278 apartments and townhomes. The Apex at Metro North was proposed for 32 acres behind EchoPark Automotive, near Wegmans and Walmart on Brewerton...
informnny.com
Onondaga County 911 Call Center needs to hire 15 to 20 more dispatchers
TOWN OF ONONDAGA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — They’re the first people to respond to any emergency call. The Onondaga County 911 Call Center is looking to hire more employees. They’re able to take every call, but there’s a strong need to onboard 15 to 20 new call takers and dispatchers.
Onondaga County’s record management system is back online
Syracuse N.Y. – Onondaga County’s online record management system is back online and working properly as of today, said Onondaga County Clerk Lisa Dell. There are some minor issues, and Dell asked users to be patient. The system has been down since Christmas. Cott Systems, the county’s third-party...
localsyr.com
UPDATE: Dog dumped in Auburn soon to be adopted
AUBURN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — After NewsChannel 9 aired that Ani the Pitbull was dumped in Fleming Park, viewers took the problem into their own hands. Back on December 29, 2-year-old Ani was abandoned in Auburn and then left in the hands of the Finger Lakes SPCA of Central New York.
Arson, assault, auto stripping: 196 new arrests just added to the syracuse.com police blotter
The Syracuse.com | The Post-Standard police blotter of arrests from police agencies around Central New York has been updated today. The arrests added this week have dates between Dec. 6 and Jan. 2, but most of the new arrests are from the last couple weeks.
16-year-old stabbed at gas station with 100 people around
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A 16-year-old girl was stabbed at a Sunoco gas station at the corner of James and North State Street on Sunday, January 1. Syracuse Police say she was stabbed during a fight where there were around 100 people in the parking lot. During the fight, people were shouting and pushing one […]
wxhc.com
Cortland County Recycling Center Provides Information on Old City Recycling Bins
With the new City of Cortland Trash and Recycling program fully in place, the Cortland County Recycling Center is informing city residents the old blue square recycling bins are not recyclable and must go in your regular trash. On top of the old blue recycling bins not being recyclable, the...
Syracuse spring maker is bouncing into new home on city’s North Side
Syracuse, N.Y. — A longtime Syracuse spring maker plans to move into the manufacturing building being vacated by Specialty Welding & Fabricating Inc. Midstate Spring, which has been making custom springs and wire forms since its founding in Syracuse in 1939, said it plans to move into Specialty Welding’s building at 1025 Hiawatha Blvd. E. in the spring of 2023.
WKTV
Suspect in custody following Mohawk Stabbing on East Main Street
MOHAWK, N.Y. – A female suspect is in custody following an investigation into a stabbing that occurred on East Main Street in Mohawk Wednesday afternoon, which has been turned over to New York State Police. A woman was rushed to St. Elizabeth Medical Center just after emergency responders arrived...
Cemetery tree removal to close parts of two roads Wednesday and Thursday
ITHACA, N.Y.—The City of Ithaca has announced that certain roads near the City Cemetery will be closed as tree removal work is conducted on Wednesday and Thursday. The tree removal will impact Dewitt Place, which will be closed, as well as the cemetery road to University Avenue. Thru traffic will not be allowed, but access to parking lots for apartments located on Stewart Avenue will be. Those traveling to the Cascadilla Park Road neighborhood will enter and exit via the University Avenue intersection, according to the city.
Drugged driver gets 2 to 4 in prison for death of CNY businessman on busy thoroughfare
Syracuse, NY — A Solvay man, driving high on drugs, who crossed into oncoming traffic and killed a Jamesville businessman, will spend 2 to 4 years in prison, a judge ruled Tuesday. It’s unclear what drugs Zachary Grant, 35, had taken before the April 1, 2022 crash on Henry...
Woman who graduated from Liverpool High School killed in murder-suicide
Danville, Virginia, — A woman who graduated from Liverpool High School was killed in a murder-suicide on New Year’s Eve in Virginia, police said. Cheyna Nicole Haberer, 32, originally from Syracuse and the Liverpool area, was found dead at 9:23 p.m. Saturday in a home she shared with Jamison Enrique Braxton-Sears in Danville, Virginia, according to a news release from the Danville Police Department. Danville is a city of 42,590 on the Virgina-North Carolina line.
Lotte completes purchase of Bristol Myers Squibb’s pharmaceutical plant in East Syracuse
Syracuse, N.Y. -- South Korean conglomerate Lotte has completed its $160 million purchase of Bristol Myers Squibb’s pharmaceutical plant in East Syracuse. As part of the transaction, the newly formed Lotte Biologics has offered all employees at the site employment within its business, Bristol said in a statement announcing completion of the transaction. Bristol employed more than 450 people at the site.
Tompkins County man arrested for arson of an occupied building
Ithaca Police are reporting that a man from Enfield has been arrested and charged with arson after he allegedly set fire to a building while knowing that there were people inside who could have been injured.
iheart.com
Three Syracuse Natives Accused of Stealing From Canandaigua Area Walmart
Three people from the Syracuse area are facing charges in the theft of hundreds of dollars of merchandise from the Walmart near Canandaigua. The Ontario County Sheriff's Office says the three suspects had already been banned from all Walmart stores. They were charged Saturday with conspiracy, and one was additionally...
cnycentral.com
Missing vulnerable adult in Onondaga County located
CAMILLUS, N.Y. — ***UPDATE***. Troopers said Syracuse Police have located 70-year-old Atif Hasan in good health. _____________________________________________________________________________________. New York State Police are looking for a missing vulnerable adult. Troopers said Atif Hassan, 70, was last seen December 31, 2022, at 7:00 p.m. at a bus stop in front of...
16-year-old girl stabbed in fight of over 100 people at Syracuse gas station, police say
Note: Syracuse.com’s Jules Struck contributed to this report. Syracuse, N.Y. — A 16-year-old girl was taken to a hospital after she was stabbed during a fight among 100 young people outside a Syracuse gas station this weekend, police said. The disturbance happend at 11:30 p.m. Sunday at 201...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Binghamton Teen Charged in Tompkins County
An 18-year-old Binghamton man is charged after an attempted robbery in Tompkins County. According to the Ithaca Police Department, just after 7 p.m. on December 30th, Sean J. Reese entered a Dandy Mini Mart on W. Buffalo Street and pointed an AR-style rifle at the cashier. He then fled in...
VIDEO: Remarkable Predator Freed from NY Trap
With teeth that sharp, the only choice was to call a professional. Video was recently released by the New York Department of Environmental Conservation (NYDEC) showing a special rescue mission with a very happy ending. The Wrong Animal was Caught. The NYDEC shared that they were contacted by a hunter...
cnycentral.com
Utica Police Officers hear gunshots, arrive on scene to two fatally injured men
UTICA, N.Y. — A shooting in Utica late Monday night has left one dead and one in critical condition. Shortly after 10:30 p.m., Utica Police Patrol officers on the scene of an unrelated call heard numerous shots fired coming from the area of the 1200 block of Seymore Ave.
