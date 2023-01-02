Boston Celtics (26-11) at Oklahoma City Thunder (15-21) 8:00 PM ET. The Celtics continue their road trip as they visit the Thunder in Oklahoma City. This is the second and final game between these two teams. The Celtics won the first meeting 126-122 in Boston on November 14. The Celtics won the series 2-0 last season, winning both at home and on the road. The Celtics are 15-14 against the Thunder in the OKC era.

BOSTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO