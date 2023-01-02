Read full article on original website
Nets' Kyrie Irving thunders home put-back dunk, stuns NBA world
Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving had a sick put-back jam during the team's victory over the San Antonio Spurs on Monday night, which shocked his teammates.
Kyrie Irving's Shocking Highlight Had The Arena In Awe
Kyrie Irving had an incredible highlight during Monday's game between the San Antonio Spurs and Brooklyn Nets.
Eastern Conference Recaps, Jan. 3: Boston Celtics Dealt A Bad Loss To Shorthanded Oklahoma City
The NBA’s best team was slowed by one of the worst teams in the West that was playing without its leading scorer. The Oklahoma City Thunder blew out the Boston Celtics 150-117 while Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was sidelined with an illness. Five Thunder players recorded 20-plus points, including Tre Mann's 21.
Jayson Tatum's top pregame fits with the Boston Celtics in 2022
When it comes to fashion and the Boston Celtics, the team’s two star wings Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown are known for their keen senses of haute couture, with the former particularly known for his pre-game arrival fits the St. Louis native rocks to the arena ahead of Celtics games.
NBA Fans React To Wild Celtics vs. Nuggets Game: "Nikola Jokic Showed Jayson Tatum Who The MVP Is"
The Denver Nuggets got a strong win at home when they beat the Boston Celtics in a game headlined by a 45-minute stoppage to fix the rim.
Celtics Wrap: Boston Embarrassed By Shorthanded Thunder
The Boston Celtics’ season hit a new low Tuesday night, as they were blown out by the Oklahoma City Thunder, 150-117, at Paycom Center. The C’s fell to 26-12, while the Thunder improved to 16-21. full box score here. ONE BIG TAKEAWAY. The Celtics must have assumed they...
Marcus Smart Ejected As Celtics Are Blown Out By Thunder
The Boston Celtics were understandably frustrated Tuesday night, as they had circles run around them by the Oklahoma City Thunder. With the game essentially over halfway through the third quarter at Paycom Center, Marcus Smart took an early trip to the showers. Smart, who finished the night as a minus-26,...
chatsports.com
Preview: Boston Celtics (26-11) at Thunder (15-21) Game #38 1/3/23
Boston Celtics (26-11) at Oklahoma City Thunder (15-21) 8:00 PM ET. The Celtics continue their road trip as they visit the Thunder in Oklahoma City. This is the second and final game between these two teams. The Celtics won the first meeting 126-122 in Boston on November 14. The Celtics won the series 2-0 last season, winning both at home and on the road. The Celtics are 15-14 against the Thunder in the OKC era.
Edwards scores 32, Minnesota defeats Portland
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – Anthony Edwards scored 13 of his 32 points in the fourth quarter, Rudy Gobert had 17 points and 12 rebounds, and the Minnesota Timberwolves beat the Portland Trail Blazers 113-106. Luka Garza added 14 points off the bench for Minnesota. Jerami Grant scored 20 of his 26 points in the first half, […]
'Hard Knocks' rewind: J.J. Watt tribute episode, David Blough is having fun
As the Arizona Cardinals' season rolls toward its end, so also does the career of defensive lineman J.J. Watt. That was what stood out about Wednesday's "Hard Knocks" episode on HBO. Watt, in the lead-up to his second-to-last NFL game after announcing his retirement last week, was able to reflect on his...
'That's how injuries happen,' says Boston's Jaylen Brown, critical of play stoppage in Denver loss
Fans of the Boston Celtics watching the Denver Nuggets road game on Sunday evening had the pleasure of watching the arena staff work for more than half an hour to stabilize a bent rim interrupting play in the game’s second half, and they were not the only people walking away from that blip nonplussed.
Yardbarker
The Celtics Have Fallen To A Major NBA Foe
The New Year’s Day game between the Boston Celtics and Denver Nuggets was certainly a wild one, featuring star performances from some of the biggest names in the game, a wild and raucous crowd, and a basketball hoop that needed adjusting. These are the two best teams in their...
Top NHL Draft prospect Connor Bedard on the cusp of World Junior Championship immortality
The 2023 World Junior Championship is about to wrap up in Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada, with Czechia taking on the
Celtics And Thunder Injury Reports
The Boston Celtics and Oklahoma City Thunder have announced their injury reports.
