NESN

Celtics Wrap: Boston Embarrassed By Shorthanded Thunder

The Boston Celtics’ season hit a new low Tuesday night, as they were blown out by the Oklahoma City Thunder, 150-117, at Paycom Center. The C’s fell to 26-12, while the Thunder improved to 16-21. full box score here. ONE BIG TAKEAWAY. The Celtics must have assumed they...
NESN

Marcus Smart Ejected As Celtics Are Blown Out By Thunder

The Boston Celtics were understandably frustrated Tuesday night, as they had circles run around them by the Oklahoma City Thunder. With the game essentially over halfway through the third quarter at Paycom Center, Marcus Smart took an early trip to the showers. Smart, who finished the night as a minus-26,...
chatsports.com

Preview: Boston Celtics (26-11) at Thunder (15-21) Game #38 1/3/23

Boston Celtics (26-11) at Oklahoma City Thunder (15-21) 8:00 PM ET. The Celtics continue their road trip as they visit the Thunder in Oklahoma City. This is the second and final game between these two teams. The Celtics won the first meeting 126-122 in Boston on November 14. The Celtics won the series 2-0 last season, winning both at home and on the road. The Celtics are 15-14 against the Thunder in the OKC era.
KELOLAND

Edwards scores 32, Minnesota defeats Portland

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – Anthony Edwards scored 13 of his 32 points in the fourth quarter, Rudy Gobert had 17 points and 12 rebounds, and the Minnesota Timberwolves beat the Portland Trail Blazers 113-106. Luka Garza added 14 points off the bench for Minnesota. Jerami Grant scored 20 of his 26 points in the first half, […]
Yardbarker

The Celtics Have Fallen To A Major NBA Foe

The New Year’s Day game between the Boston Celtics and Denver Nuggets was certainly a wild one, featuring star performances from some of the biggest names in the game, a wild and raucous crowd, and a basketball hoop that needed adjusting. These are the two best teams in their...
