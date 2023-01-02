ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WKBW 7 News Buffalo

Tips to help you achieve financial New Year's resolutions

By John Matarese
WKBW 7 News Buffalo
WKBW 7 News Buffalo
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1c70oY_0k0rpm4E00

Whether you're hoping to pay down some debt or save for early retirement, most of us have financial goals for 2023.

But how can you make those money resolutions stick?

It's easy to plan them but tough to keep on track, and many people drop their great plans by the middle of January.

Finances will be even tighter this year for many families since there are no more stimulus checks or expanded child tax credits. But some simple money resolutions can help, according to Ted Rossman of Bankrate.com.

Set up automatic savings

Rossman suggests you start the year by setting up automatic transfers to build your emergency fund.

"It takes that decision-making out of it," Rossman said. "So, actually, set up a transfer, have money taken out of every paycheck and automatically sent to a dedicated savings account."

Plus, he said, the savings rate is much more attractive right now, with online savings rates as high as 4%.

"This is one of the silver linings of the fed raising rates," Rossman said.

Eliminate unused subscriptions

Next, Rossman suggests you look for ways to cut back, starting with monthly subscriptions you don't use, like TV streaming services you barely ever watch or a health club you rarely visit.

Also, be on the lookout for autorenewal subscriptions that hit your credit card every January without you knowing.

"If it's something you're not really benefiting from, canceling that has 12 times the annual impact," he said.

Pay down your debt

To pay down debt, Rossman suggests applying for a zero-percent balance transfer card which could provide a temporary break from high-interest charges.

"Don't make any more purchases on the card," he said. "Just divide what you owe by the number of months in that term. Try to stick to it."

Bankrate's top balance transfer cards for 2023 include:

  • Wells Fargo Reflect
  • Citi Simplicity Card
  • BankAmericard from Bank of America

Consider odd jobs or side hustle

Lastly, Rossman suggests considering a side hustle, even for a few months.

That way, you have extra money to put toward your 2023 goals, and you don't waste your money.
_________________________

Don't Waste Your Money" is a registered trademark of Scripps Media, Inc. ("Scripps").

Like" John Matarese Money on Facebook

Follow John on Instagram @johnmataresemoney

Follow John on Twitter (@JohnMatarese)

For more consumer news and money-saving advice, go to www.dontwasteyourmoney.com .

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

Here's how much money you should keep in a checking account

You most likely have a checking account, but do you know how much to keep in it? There are downsides to keeping either too little or too much money in checking, experts say. While keeping too little cash in a checking account and getting dinged with overdraft fees is undesirable, Americans with too much money in such a low-yield repository could be leaving valuable interest on the table.
AOL Corp

Experts: 4 safest places to keep your savings

If you have reached a certain point in your career, you may have a little bit of extra money set aside. While you know that storing your savings in the freezer is not the best idea, you may not be too sure where you should keep it to get the biggest bang for your buck.
CBS News

4 ways to improve your credit in 2023

The new year is right around the corner, which for many, means it's time to start contemplating goals for the coming year. According to a study by Finder, 141.1 million adult Americans, roughly 55% of adults in the U.S., believe they'll be able to accomplish their New Year's resolutions. Many...
MarketRealist

Credit Card Debt Doesn't Go Away on Its Own — Even After You Die

When you think about using credit cards, do you consider what might happen if you died while carrying credit card debt? Not everyone thinks of that possibility, but it’s important to know how to manage your assets and debts in your estate plan in order to avoid burdening your loved ones. So, what happens to credit card debt after you die? Keep reading to find out!
WISCONSIN STATE
Money

The 4 Most Common Credit Score Myths

Having a healthy credit score is a key indication of your financial wellbeing, but most people are a little confused — or sometimes dead wrong — about how their score impacts them. An analysis from Capital One Insights Center found that misconceptions about credit scores are very common....
Fortune

CD ladder: What it is and how to build one

If rates continue rising, you can reinvest the money from shorter-term CDs into new accounts to lock in higher APYs. This article was originally published on Bankrate.com. A CD ladder is a savings strategy where you invest in several certificates of deposit with staggered maturities to take advantage of higher rates on longer-term CDs, while still keeping some of your funds accessible in the near term.
Black Enterprise

Establish A Lasting Financial Routine with iFinancer

One of the most popular resolutions every year is a determination to take better control of one’s finances. Whether saving for more immediate purchases or stabilizing spending to secure a better financial future, the most efficient and successful way to do so is with the help of comprehensive financial tracking.
Detroit News

Millennial Money: 5 ways to build your credit score in 2023

For those of us with big financial plans or resolutions for the new year, such as buying a home or new car, getting our credit scores in shape can play a huge role in getting what we want. But boosting credit is easier said than done. What are some steps you can take? Experts share five ways to build and protect credit in 2023: Pay off holiday debt, apply for new credit sparingly, increase your credit limit, report your rent and utility bills, and regularly check your credit reports for errors.
MICHIGAN STATE
CBS DFW

Financial planners urge clients to play it safe

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – If you have a 401k or invest some of your paycheck in stocks or crypto, you're probably wiping away tears from the downturn all of those took in 2022. The stock markets closing bell on the last day of trading in 2022 signaled a welcome end to Wall Street's worst year since 2008. North Texans hoping to build up their retirement accounts, like Shannon Hodges are only seeing them drained. "I kind of watched them get smaller as the market came down, also being in technology, seeing my own stock, the company where I work come down it was tough,"...
ARLINGTON, TX
WKBW 7 News Buffalo

WKBW 7 News Buffalo

29K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Buffalo, New York news and weather from WKBW 7 News Buffalo, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wkbw.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy