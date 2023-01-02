Read full article on original website
The Nebraska City News Press
Morton-James shares January events calendar
The Morton-James Public Library, 923 1st Corso, has released its calendar of events for January. Leading off the month’s activities will be “Color Your World” Story Time at 10 a.m. tomorrow (Wednesday, Jan. 4). Next will be a Youth Movie Afternoon with a screening of “The Corpse...
The Nebraska City News Press
Nebraska City and Lourdes Sports Year-in-Review
Nebraska City had two runners qualify for the state meet in Mason Houghton, on the boys’ side, and Josslyn Crispin on the girls’ team. Houghton was a five-meet winner for the boys’ team and was slowed by both illness and injury late in the campaign. 2022-23 Football...
The Nebraska City News Press
Governor’s Mansion might have a governor in it after all
Nebraska’s next governor, Jim Pillen of Columbus, plans to use the people’s mansion more than he has said. In an interview last week, Pillen clarified his previous comments about his living arrangements, saying he plans to spend much of the work week at the mansion when the Legislature is in session. He said he will spend weekends at home but will be in Lincoln overnight regularly.
