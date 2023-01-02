Summary :By 2035, New York will require zero emissions for all new vehicles and trucks sold there. The state will invest more than $1 billion on zero-emission vehicles of all weight classes. The goal is to have 100 per cent of vehicle sales be electric by 2035. California will increase the number of zero-emission vehicles for sale. The state also established new standards for energy and water efficiency for residential and commercial products. State officials plan to phase out inefficient and wasteful items to save more than 25 billion gallons of water annually by 2035.

2 DAYS AGO