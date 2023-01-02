ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

Former Ohio State Linebacker Announces Transfer Destination

Former Ohio State linebacker Teradja Mitchell is officially SEC-bound. Mitchell announced his commitment to Florida on Twitter Monday night. The news comes after Edgar Thompson of the Orlando Sentinel reported last month that the former four-star recruit was joining the Gators. "100% COMMITTED. Gator Nation, you will get my very...
COLUMBUS, OH
FanSided

Ohio State football: Two more Buckeyes enter the transfer portal

As the Ohio State football team’s season wrapped up on Saturday night with a loss in the Peach Bowl, two Buckeyes immediately entered the transfer portal. The Ohio State football team is about to lose two more players to the transfer portal. Immediately following the Buckeyes’ heartbreaking 42-41 loss to Georgia in the Peach Bowl, long snapper Mason Arnold and cornerback Lloyd McFarquhar have entered the portal.
COLUMBUS, OH
247Sports

Three Things I Know, Three Things I Think: The FSU Baseball Edition

I will take a page out of Sonnone's book with a new edition of 'Three Things I know, Three Things I Think.' It's January, which means it's baseball season on my calendar. Florida State baseball begins the Link Jarrett Era in 45 days (February 17th, vs. James Madison). The Seminoles are coming off a 34-25 season in which they finished ninth in the ACC. Jarrett was hired after FSU's two full seasons under Mike Martin Jr., both resulted in 1-2 records at NCAA Regionals hosted by SEC squads. The 'Noles have been a three-seed in each of the last three NCAA Tournaments. In two of those seasons, FSU was one of the final four at-large bids to be chosen for the tournament.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
FanSided

Joe Burrow: Some Bengals discussed not playing Week 18 vs. Ravens

The Bengals game against the Bills was postponed after the horrific Damar Hamlin injury. Joe Burrow said some of the team discussed postponing Week 18 too. For someone who wasn’t on the field for the Buffalo Bills vs. Cincinnati Bengals game on Monday Night Football, it’s impossible to comprehend the traumatic experience they endured as Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field after suffering cardiac arrest following a play.
CINCINNATI, OH
FanSided

FanSided

