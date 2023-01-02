Read full article on original website
While keeping an eye on 2024, DeSantis begins his second term with the slogan "Where woke goes to die."Malek SherifFlorida State
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From TallahasseeTed RiversTallahassee, FL
Judge Refused to Dismiss Wire Fraud Charges Against Andrew GillumJavier ManjarresTallahassee, FL
Here's Where It Might Snow in Florida this Holiday WeekUncovering FloridaFlorida State
Former Ohio State Linebacker Announces Transfer Destination
Former Ohio State linebacker Teradja Mitchell is officially SEC-bound. Mitchell announced his commitment to Florida on Twitter Monday night. The news comes after Edgar Thompson of the Orlando Sentinel reported last month that the former four-star recruit was joining the Gators. "100% COMMITTED. Gator Nation, you will get my very...
Florida State loses star running back to NCAA Transfer Portal
The Seminoles' backfield took a hit on Tuesday afternoon.
Miami offensive tackle transfer lists Florida State in top-four
Could the Seminoles add another transfer along the offensive line?
Where did the recruits who decommitted from Florida State in the 2023 class end up?
The Seminoles had seven prospects in the 2023 class decommit throughout the recruiting cycle.
Ohio State football: Two more Buckeyes enter the transfer portal
As the Ohio State football team’s season wrapped up on Saturday night with a loss in the Peach Bowl, two Buckeyes immediately entered the transfer portal. The Ohio State football team is about to lose two more players to the transfer portal. Immediately following the Buckeyes’ heartbreaking 42-41 loss to Georgia in the Peach Bowl, long snapper Mason Arnold and cornerback Lloyd McFarquhar have entered the portal.
Miami Hurricanes announce plans for 7-story football operations center
The Miami Hurricanes intend to be the next Florida program to build a football operations center. The Hurricanes announced Wednesday that they plan to build what they call a “forever home” for the program: a seven-story, 172,000-square-foot palace on campus. The expected cost and projected timeline were not...
Florida State's players and coaches react to Treshaun Ward's departure
Reactions as one of the most beloved players on the roster moves on.
FSU Tight End signs with agency, entering 2023 NFL Draft
The veteran will try to latch on with an NFL club later this year.
Michigan loses Andrel Anthony to college football transfer portal
Wide receiver Andrel Anthony announced he will enter the college football transfer portal and leave the Michigan program ahead of the 2023 season. Anthony played in 14 games this past season for the Wolverines, catching seven passes for 80 yards and a touchdown. Last year as a freshman, Anthony had ...
Former Florida State standout Released by Buffalo Bills
An unfortunate development at the end of the regular season.
2023 Citrus Bowl: Purdue Football Dominated by LSU in 63-7 Loss
Purdue managed just 256 yards of total offense as LSU rolled to victory in the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl on Monday at Camping World Stadium in Orlando.
Key Bears Matchups Against the Vikings
The Bears will use an inexperienced secondary to try to stop Justin Jefferson a year after they did the exact same thing.
Texas A&M hit with rare tech before tip-off for jersey error
Texas A&M was hit with a delay of game penalty after team managers left their game jerseys at the team hotel, causing the start of Wednesday's game against Florida to be postponed a few minutes.
Report: NFL Considering Two Options for Bills-Bengals Postponement
With just one week left in the regular season, the league is left with scarce options for rescheduling the game.
Three Things I Know, Three Things I Think: The FSU Baseball Edition
I will take a page out of Sonnone's book with a new edition of 'Three Things I know, Three Things I Think.' It's January, which means it's baseball season on my calendar. Florida State baseball begins the Link Jarrett Era in 45 days (February 17th, vs. James Madison). The Seminoles are coming off a 34-25 season in which they finished ninth in the ACC. Jarrett was hired after FSU's two full seasons under Mike Martin Jr., both resulted in 1-2 records at NCAA Regionals hosted by SEC squads. The 'Noles have been a three-seed in each of the last three NCAA Tournaments. In two of those seasons, FSU was one of the final four at-large bids to be chosen for the tournament.
Joe Burrow: Some Bengals discussed not playing Week 18 vs. Ravens
The Bengals game against the Bills was postponed after the horrific Damar Hamlin injury. Joe Burrow said some of the team discussed postponing Week 18 too. For someone who wasn’t on the field for the Buffalo Bills vs. Cincinnati Bengals game on Monday Night Football, it’s impossible to comprehend the traumatic experience they endured as Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field after suffering cardiac arrest following a play.
Crimson Tide Roll Call: Thursday, January 5, 2023
Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama Athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide.
Panthers coaching rumors: Steve Wilks unlikely to return with new favorite emerging
The Carolina Panthers are not likely to run it back with Steve Wilks as the full-time head coach. Even though there was a chance interim head coach Steve Wilks could have gotten the gig full-time, it seems as though owner David Tepper will be going in a different direction for the main job with the Carolina Panthers.
Miami signee CB Robert Stafford reviews Under Armour All-America practices
Watch Miami Hurricanes signee and Melboure (Fla.) Eau Gallie cornerback Robert Stafford discuss Under Armour All-America practices in Lake Buena Vista, Fla.
Bethune-Cookman takes down Florida A&M in SWAC hoops rivalry
The Wildcats shot 38% from the field, 41% from behind the arc, and 62% from the free throw line. The post Bethune-Cookman takes down Florida A&M in SWAC hoops rivalry appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
