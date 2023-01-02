Read full article on original website
82-Year-Old Walmart Worker Puts in His 2-Weeks Notice After Man Raises $110K in an Online Fundraiser
A Walmart employee got an incredible surprise from a TikTok user after a video of the two went viral. TikTok user Rory McCarty (@bug_boys) first met Warren "Butch" Marion, 82, while scanning his groceries at a local Walmart on December 16, 2022.
'My Horse Disappeared, 8 Years Later We Made a Shocking Discovery'
In an original essay, Shane Adams share the story of losing his beloved horse.
Don’t Bother! 5 Reasons Not To Move To Texas
I could probably name 10 reasons off the top of my head why you should move to Texas. Having been born and raised here, I am obviously biased but I love it here. I wouldn't think there would be anything bad about living in our Lone Star state, but those not familiar with the second-largest state in the country might beg to differ. Including this guy. I came across his YouTube video where he lists reasons why you would not want to move here.
Leave Financial Worries Out in the Cold this Holiday Season
Credit Union of Colorado Offers Financial Tips for a Happy Holiday Season. Don’t let record inflation or holiday fraud schemes put the freeze on your holiday plans. Credit Union of Colorado provides tips to thaw your financial concerns and keep your plans in motion – whether that includes a great holiday vacation, a trip to visit relatives or scoring the perfect holiday gifts.
Recommended: Travel Dreams are Back
I burst the pandemic travel bubble this year with several domestic trips. Mostly it was about family, but that doesn’t mean there weren’t good times. On the way to Catalina Island in southern California, for example, my boat passed through an enormous pod of dolphins, countless animals breaching the water and diving in for as far as the eye could see.
Planting Along Your Garden Borders
Border plants are like a rug, they tie the room together. They are a great design tool that draws the viewer’s eye along a space, softening or defining edges to create a cleaner look. Certain plants can also solve problems like helping with erosion control and water runoff. When selecting your plantings, consider what you are trying to do with the particular area.
Latent Hardiness
Recently, this column discussed what the term “native” means in horticulture. This article serves as a compliment to that piece. 20,000 years ago, the North American continent would hardly be recognizable to most of us. Not only because Dolly Parton had yet to shape the face of American culture as we know it, but because the continent was in the throes of the last Ice Age. Glaciers and ice sheets covered nearly all of what is now Canada and much of what is now the Northeast United States, the Great Lakes region, and the Upper Midwest, as well as portions of the Great Plains. Not only was New York City under more than a mile and a half of ice during that time, but the present-day cities of Chicago, Indianapolis, Minneapolis, and portions of Des Moines were ice cubes in a very literal sense, too.
On Water in the West
Over the course of this past summer, I hit the road with my colleague Kathay Rennels and traveled around the state. This is a trip we try to make every year when there isn’t a pandemic – this summer included stops in Greeley, Yuma, Fort Morgan, Steamboat Springs, Craig, Gunnison, Grand Junction, Center, Alamosa, Lamar, Rocky Ford, Castle Rock, and Durango.
Hunt Midwest, Pinkard Construction Complete Senior Living Project in Colorado
Hunt Midwest and Pinkard Construction, a Colorado-based senior living general contractor, have completed construction on Hunt Midwest’s Capstone at Centerra project. This senior living community designed by Pi Architects includes assisted living and memory care and will be operated by Integral Senior Living. A grand opening was held on...
Hearing, document release likely in Idaho slayings case
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The man accused in the November slayings of four University of Idaho students is back in Idaho, where he’s charged with four counts of first-degree murder and felony burglary, and could make his first court appearance as early as Thursday. Bryan Kohberger’s return to...
MAGA Pastor’s Unholy Racket Is Driving Neighbors Nuts
Pastor Greg Locke has burned Harry Potter books and condemned yoga mats as “the devil.”He has called the pandemic a scam, dismissed masks as useless, and declared COVID vaccine a menace.He has said that autism and obsessive-compulsive disorder are indications of demonic oppression.He also says Donald Trump won the 2020 election and President Biden has pedophile tunnels running under the White House and Hillary Clinton is the “high priestess of a Satanic church.”He has decreed that Democrats are not welcome in the big circus tent that serves as his Global Vision Bible Church just outside Mount Juliet, Tennessee.He has gone...
