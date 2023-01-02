Read full article on original website
Two Florida men were arrested after setting fire to a house with 21 people inside.EddyEvonAnonymousBonita Springs, FL
What's Open on Sanibel and Captiva IslandOutlier BrandsSanibel, FL
Hurricane Ian damage brings strangers together to help each otherOzzie Ordoñez-JimenezLabelle, FL
4 Amazing Pizza Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
WINKNEWS.com
First eaglet of the season hatches in North Fort Myers
The first of the two eggs laid by Harriet, Southwest Florida’s most famous mother eagle, hatched on Wednesday. The eaglet gets the designation E21 and was confirmed to have hatched by the Dick Pritchett Real Estate Southwest Florida Eagle Cam at 8:22 p.m. Wednesday. Harriet laid the first egg...
WINKNEWS.com
Cape Coral holds seminar on coyote safety, avoidance
Coyotes can be found roaming the neighborhoods of Cape Coral overnight, meaning potential danger for small pets and children, so the city is holding a Wednesday afternoon seminar on how to safely live alongside and keep away the canines. “On the Neighbors app, people are constantly showing recordings of coyotes...
speedonthewater.com
Fort Myers Offshore Season Launches, Final Schedule Details Coming
For several good reasons—being the home base for three days of casually organized, good-time powerboat fun runs chief among them—Sarasota commanded the spotlight in Southwest Florida last weekend. Yet despite still being in recovery mode from Hurricane Ian, Fort Myers Offshore produced the first event of its 2022/2023 season on New Year’s Eve. And while the club’s annual Holiday Fun Run wasn’t the record-setter so many of the nonprofit scholarship fundraising organization’s happenings have been during the last few years, it was exactly what the outfit needed to get rolling.
Dead chickens continue turning up at same Cape Coral stop sign
CAPE CORAL, Fla. — At first, seeing a dead chicken at a stop sign at the intersection of Southwest 21st Street and Southwest 7th Place in Cape Coral was just weird. “The first time I saw one, I thought someone had hit it with a vehicle,” said Stanley Krause.
trainsandtravel.com
Getting to Captiva … the Hard Way.
The Loomis family—my branch, anyway—were all Yankees from Connecticut. But in 1934, my grandfather built a modest vacation home on Captiva Island in Florida. It’s a small island in the Gulf of Mexico off of Fort Myers. My mother and father honeymooned on Captiva and they retired there 50-some years later.
First Coast News
wellsvillesun.com
Alfred State sends relief team to Florida to help in aftermath of Hurricane Ian
A team of 12 from Alfred State College traveled to Fort Myers, FL and worked with All Hands and Hearts on Hurricane Ian cleanup the week before Christmas. An Alfred State College (ASC) relief team, nine students and three staff members, spent the week before Christmas in Fort Myers, FL helping communities continue the cleanup from Hurricane Ian. Nine students and three staff members made the trip in conjunction with the All Hands & Hearts organization.
WINKNEWS.com
gulfshorebusiness.com
Punta Gorda, Fort Myers-Cape Coral area among top 10 moving destinations for 2022
Punta Gorda was ranked No. 5 and Fort Myers-Cape Coral was No. 10 among the top 10 cities to move to in 2022, according to United Van Lines’ 2022 Annual National Movers Study. The Charlotte County city was ranked in the top inbound market for the third consecutive year. Wilmington, North Carolina; Bellingham, Washington; Santa Fe, New Mexico; and Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, were the top-ranked cities.
luxury-houses.net
This is $5 Million Beautiful Lakefront Home in Bonita Springs, Florida Designed by Harwick/Collins and DuPont
26079 Fawnwood Court Home in Bonita Springs, Florida for Sale. 26079 Fawnwood Court, Bonita Springs, Florida, is a beautiful lakefront home built on a prominent corner lot in desirable Spring Ridge. With warm and inviting décor and a separate waterfall flowing into a tropical lagoon pool, it is a timeless design. This Home in Bonita Springs offers 5 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with nearly 6,9 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 26079 Fawnwood Court, please contact Constance L Lummis (Phone: 239-289-3543) & H. Max Lummis (Phone: 239-289-3541) at Royal Shell Real Estate, Inc. for full support and perfect service.
gulfshorebusiness.com
Forbes ranks Cape Coral among Best Places to live in Florida in 2023
Cape Coral was ranked third on Forbes’ Best Places to Live in Florida in 2023 list. The criteria for ranking various state metropolitan areas used data from several platforms to measure home affordability, healthy employment and population growth. Checking in behind top-ranked Tampa, Jacksonville and Gainesville, Cape Coral has a population of more than 204,000 and a median home price of $479,000, while residents have a median income of $61,780.
Rumors Hair Design still closed with Fort Myers Yacht Basin closure
Marcia Schwalm's hair salon on the water has served clients for 14 years. She now counts the days when she can welcome back her clients.
Adopt Maple: Cute pup looking for loving family
FORT MYERS, Fla. — Maple, a sweet and shy 1-year-old pup, is in need of a forever family. Maples is a black mouth Cur mix who came to Gulf Coast Humane Society from LaBelle. Maples is a very sweet and calm dog. She is fine with other dogs and enjoys spending time outdoors.
WINKNEWS.com
People welcome 2023, by flocking to Fort Myers Beach
People are out at Fort Myers Beach celebrating the start of 2023, despite the persistent damage from Hurricane Ian. Debris remaining in the Gulf is just one of the various remaining hazards at the beach. This is why the health department recommends people stay out of the water. Notwithstanding this,...
Three months after Ian, blue roofs are still everywhere in ‘Tarp City’
CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Karen Moore remembers the first storm after Hurricane Ian. It was before the roof was covered with a blue tarp at her southeast Cape Coral home. “I heard drip, drip, and I was running around the house with the pots and buckets,” she recalled.
Looking for some new food to try in Fort Myers? These restaurants have you covered with some of the best food on the coast!Photo byEmerson VieiraonUnsplash. If you are like anyone in Fort Myers, you enjoy a great steak dinner, or some fancy seafood on a warm evening. If you are in Fort Myers and have been looking for some new food picks to try out, this list has you covered.
City of Fort Myers looking to allow trailers as residents rebuild from Ian
Johnson said living in a trailer was their only option after Ian destroyed the house that sits just several yards from their RV.
WINKNEWS.com
Calls for change at Fowler and Katherine St intersection in Fort Myers after multiple deadly crashes
Two deadly crashes just three days apart happened at the intersection of Fowler and Katherine Street intersection in Fort Myers. People who work nearby say something needs to change. In both crashes, the person was walking when a car hit them. “Something has to be done,” said Arazeli Zul, an...
