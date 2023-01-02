ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Fort Myers, FL

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WINKNEWS.com

First eaglet of the season hatches in North Fort Myers

The first of the two eggs laid by Harriet, Southwest Florida’s most famous mother eagle, hatched on Wednesday. The eaglet gets the designation E21 and was confirmed to have hatched by the Dick Pritchett Real Estate Southwest Florida Eagle Cam at 8:22 p.m. Wednesday. Harriet laid the first egg...
NORTH FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Cape Coral holds seminar on coyote safety, avoidance

Coyotes can be found roaming the neighborhoods of Cape Coral overnight, meaning potential danger for small pets and children, so the city is holding a Wednesday afternoon seminar on how to safely live alongside and keep away the canines. “On the Neighbors app, people are constantly showing recordings of coyotes...
CAPE CORAL, FL
speedonthewater.com

Fort Myers Offshore Season Launches, Final Schedule Details Coming

For several good reasons—being the home base for three days of casually organized, good-time powerboat fun runs chief among them—Sarasota commanded the spotlight in Southwest Florida last weekend. Yet despite still being in recovery mode from Hurricane Ian, Fort Myers Offshore produced the first event of its 2022/2023 season on New Year’s Eve. And while the club’s annual Holiday Fun Run wasn’t the record-setter so many of the nonprofit scholarship fundraising organization’s happenings have been during the last few years, it was exactly what the outfit needed to get rolling.
FORT MYERS, FL
trainsandtravel.com

Getting to Captiva … the Hard Way.

The Loomis family—my branch, anyway—were all Yankees from Connecticut. But in 1934, my grandfather built a modest vacation home on Captiva Island in Florida. It’s a small island in the Gulf of Mexico off of Fort Myers. My mother and father honeymooned on Captiva and they retired there 50-some years later.
FORT MYERS, FL
First Coast News

New eaglets to hatch soon for beloved Florida eagles

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Two new members of the famous Southwest Florida eagle family are on their way!. The beloved bird couple, Harriet and M15, are getting ready to welcome two eaglets any day now with a "hatch watch" now in progress. Harriet laid "Egg 1" on Nov. 29...
FORT MYERS, FL
wellsvillesun.com

Alfred State sends relief team to Florida to help in aftermath of Hurricane Ian

A team of 12 from Alfred State College traveled to Fort Myers, FL and worked with All Hands and Hearts on Hurricane Ian cleanup the week before Christmas. An Alfred State College (ASC) relief team, nine students and three staff members, spent the week before Christmas in Fort Myers, FL helping communities continue the cleanup from Hurricane Ian. Nine students and three staff members made the trip in conjunction with the All Hands & Hearts organization.
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Waiting for Harriet and M15’s eaglets to hatch

More than 1,000 viewers were watching Southwest Florida’s favorite bald eagles, M15 and Harriet, hoping to see a pip or a newborn eaglet. People from across the country watched the live stream in North Fort Myers and some even wanted an in-person view of the eagles. Tito Saunders is...
NORTH FORT MYERS, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

Punta Gorda, Fort Myers-Cape Coral area among top 10 moving destinations for 2022

Punta Gorda was ranked No. 5 and Fort Myers-Cape Coral was No. 10 among the top 10 cities to move to in 2022, according to United Van Lines’ 2022 Annual National Movers Study. The Charlotte County city was ranked in the top inbound market for the third consecutive year. Wilmington, North Carolina; Bellingham, Washington; Santa Fe, New Mexico; and Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, were the top-ranked cities.
PUNTA GORDA, FL
luxury-houses.net

This is $5 Million Beautiful Lakefront Home in Bonita Springs, Florida Designed by Harwick/Collins and DuPont

26079 Fawnwood Court Home in Bonita Springs, Florida for Sale. 26079 Fawnwood Court, Bonita Springs, Florida, is a beautiful lakefront home built on a prominent corner lot in desirable Spring Ridge. With warm and inviting décor and a separate waterfall flowing into a tropical lagoon pool, it is a timeless design. This Home in Bonita Springs offers 5 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with nearly 6,9 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 26079 Fawnwood Court, please contact Constance L Lummis (Phone: 239-289-3543) & H. Max Lummis (Phone: 239-289-3541) at Royal Shell Real Estate, Inc. for full support and perfect service.
BONITA SPRINGS, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

Forbes ranks Cape Coral among Best Places to live in Florida in 2023

Cape Coral was ranked third on Forbes’ Best Places to Live in Florida in 2023 list. The criteria for ranking various state metropolitan areas used data from several platforms to measure home affordability, healthy employment and population growth. Checking in behind top-ranked Tampa, Jacksonville and Gainesville, Cape Coral has a population of more than 204,000 and a median home price of $479,000, while residents have a median income of $61,780.
CAPE CORAL, FL
WINKNEWS.com

People welcome 2023, by flocking to Fort Myers Beach

People are out at Fort Myers Beach celebrating the start of 2023, despite the persistent damage from Hurricane Ian. Debris remaining in the Gulf is just one of the various remaining hazards at the beach. This is why the health department recommends people stay out of the water. Notwithstanding this,...
FORT MYERS BEACH, FL
The Daily Scoop

These Restaurants in Fort Myers Will Blow You Away

Looking for some new food to try in Fort Myers? These restaurants have you covered with some of the best food on the coast!Photo byEmerson VieiraonUnsplash. If you are like anyone in Fort Myers, you enjoy a great steak dinner, or some fancy seafood on a warm evening. If you are in Fort Myers and have been looking for some new food picks to try out, this list has you covered.
FORT MYERS, FL

