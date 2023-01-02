Read full article on original website
Mega Millions Winner: Did Anyone Win Tuesday's $354 Million Jackpot?
Tuesday's Mega Millions jackpot was worth an estimated $354 million.
What to know about the next Mega Millions drawing and its $640 million jackpot
Someone could be starting the new year a lot richer. Mega Millions' final drawing for 2022 will offer its sixth largest jackpot ever at $640 million Friday. Almost 2 million players won some sort of prize in Tuesday's drawing, but since no one hit the jackpot, the $565 up for grabs has folded into Friday's offering. The $640 million prize has a cash option of $328.3 million. The last jackpot winners were in October in California...
Urgent Powerball warning to check numbers as winning ticket set to expire within weeks
THE winner of a $50,000 lottery Powerball ticket has just a few weeks left to claim their grand prize. The winning ticket was purchased in Saint Amant, Louisiana on July 30 and the deadline to claim is January 26. The lucky winner is instructed to come forward as soon as...
Mega Millions jackpot climbs to $785M after no big winner
The first Mega Millions drawing of the new year will be a big one as no one won Friday night’s estimated $685 million jackpot.
iheart.com
Mega Millions Jackpot Rolls Over
(Undated) -- The already-massive Mega Millions jackpot is rolling over once again with no grand prize winner in Tuesday night's drawing. That puts the estimated jackpot for the next drawing on Friday at 640-million dollars. The odds of striking it rich are roughly one in 302-million.
Winning numbers: Mega Millions jackpot worth half billion 2 days before Christmas
The Mega Millions jackpot has been rolling over since mid October.
Winning numbers announced for $685 million Mega Millions jackpot drawing
The estimated jackpot for the Mega Millions jackpot rose to $685 million ahead of Friday night's drawing, lottery officials said. The winning numbers Friday were 1, 3, 6, 44 and 51, with a "Mega Ball" of 7. It was still unclear if any winning tickets were sold. The $685 million...
CBS News
Mega Millions jackpot nears $1 billion after no one wins $785 million grand prize
No winning tickets were sold for Tuesday night's $785 million Mega Millions jackpot so Friday night's grand prize will be near the billion dollar mark at an estimated $940 million, Mega Millions says. And that number could grow if enough tickets are purchased. Tuesday's winning numbers were 25, 29, 33,...
Mega Millions Tuesday Jackpot Surpasses Half a Billion Dollars
The holiday shopping season — for Mega Millions lottery ticket buyers, at least — is ramping up as officials say the estimated jackpot for Tuesday night's drawing has surpassed half a billion dollars. As of late Monday, lottery officials estimate Tuesday's prize at $565 million — or more...
$1 Million Mega Millions Ticket Sold in Louisiana, But No One Wins $465 Million Jackpot
If you played the Mega Millions drawing last night and you live here in Louisiana, you might want to check your tickets. One person in the Bayou State is waking up $1 million richer!. There were a total of four $1 million winners across the United States as these tickets...
Mega Millions jackpot worth $785million up for grabs tonight as prize draw grows to 6th largest in US history
THE clock is ticking to purchase a ticket for Tuesday night's Mega Millions jackpot worth $785million. The jackpot is the sixth-largest in US history and has continued to grow over the last two months. The odds of winning Tuesday's jackpot are one in 302.6million, ABC News reports. Mega Millions has...
Fourth-largest Mega Millions Jackpot drawing Friday
Friday night’s Mega Millions Jackpot is up to $685 million or $347.8 million in cash. If someone hits the jackpot, it will be the fourth-largest prize in the game’s history.
