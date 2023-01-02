Read full article on original website
Lisa Neal
6d ago
just wondering if this Storm is going to be anywhere near Sevierville TN? And exactly where is it at? because i couldn't see the map and my phone didn't let it click on over.
Gina L Hensley
5d ago
My Family, and I live in Knoxville, and I’d say we’ll receive something off of these storms. My thoughts are with EVERYONE that is in the path of these storms, and I 🙏 it’s NOT a repeat of the last bad storms/tornadoes last year. EVERYONE Stay SAFE, and prepare yourselves for the possibility of tornadoes 🌪️.
Mike
5d ago
it says code red storms and then it shows all yellow and green lol
WSMV
First Alert Forecast: More Rain Expected Tonight
After scattered showers move out this morning, expect any additional rain to be isolated throughout the day with most folks staying dry for the afternoon with overcast skies. High temperatures will be in the 40s to near 50 degrees. SUNDAY. The wettest part of the Mid State on Sunday will...
kyweathercenter.com
Interesting Setup Later Next Week
Good Saturday and welcome to the weekend. The first full weekend of 2023 is off and running with a very weak system impacting a few counties today, with a more important one on Sunday. Looking down the road, a much bigger storm system has the chance to blow up late next week.
Latest on possible Severe Weather Outbreak January 2-3, 2023
Day 1 Convective OutlookPhoto byStorm Prediction Center. Tornadoes are possible for the first few days of 2023 in the Southern United States which have already been ravaged by several severe outbreaks towards the end of 2021. Severe thunderstorms are likely Monday from Eastern Oklahoma, Eastern Texas, Arkansas, and Louisiana. A few strong tornadoes are possible, as well as large hail and damaging winds. The storms will occur in the afternoon and could continue well into the night. Another outbreak of severe weather is possible tomorrow as well when this system shifts off to the east.
National Weather Service to conduct more Georgia storm surveys Thursday
HEARD COUNTY, Ga. — (Editor's note: The video above this story relates to an EF-0 tornado confirmed from Tuesday's storms in Coweta County.) The National Weather Service will conduct more surveys around Georgia on Thursday after storms swept through the state, resulting in at least one confirmed tornado. Among...
WEATHER ALERT: Severe weather possible through overnight hours
Batten down the hatches, Georgia weather is shifting once again. The National Weather Service is calling for thunderstorms and gusty winds moving into the area starting after 3 p.m. and the likelihood of rain accumulating at least an inch heading into Wednesday. The forecast from Peachtree City has the chances for showers and thunderstorms above […] The post WEATHER ALERT: Severe weather possible through overnight hours appeared first on Polk Today.
Tornado Watch Canceled
A majority of North Alabama and parts of Tennessee under a Tornado Watch until 5 p.m. on Tuesday.
Large hail recorded as severe weather slowly moves across Mississippi Tuesday
Storms accompanied with large and hail and high winds dogged Mississippi residents for most of Tuesday as a slow-moving front moved through the state. One resident from Natchez, in the southwest corner of the state, photographed hail that was 2 inches in diameter when it pelted the area Tuesday night.
iheart.com
Another Monster Winter Storm Brings Heavy Snow, Ice And Tornado Threat
A major storm continues to move across the country, bringing heavy snow and ice to the Central High Plains and the northern Great Lakes and dangerous thunderstorms to the Midwest and South. "Intense snow rates of 1-2 inches per hour may be accompanied by thunder, especially in southern South Dakota...
14news.com
On alert for heavy rain and storms
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - We are on alert for heavy rain and thunderstorms capable of producing damaging wind gusts tonight through Tuesday morning. We have had a few spotty showers today, but widespread rain will spread across our region from the southwest this evening and continue through the overnight hours and into Tuesday morning. The bulk of the rain will likely taper off to the east by about 10 AM Tuesday.
1-3 Severe Weather Heading Our Way
Tennessee Weather on January 3rd with thePhoto byor from the National Weather Service. Happy New Year! Looks like we may have some severe weather in the first days of the New Year.
fox5atlanta.com
Threat of severe storms, flooding in Georgia starting Tuesday
ATLANTA - Georgia could see its first bout of severe weather for the New Year as a powerful front is expected to push into the state Tuesday evening. Western Georgia, including much of metro Atlanta, is under a slight risk or level 2 threat risk for severe storms. The eastern half of north Georgia is under level 1 threat risk or marginal risk.
Watch live: Storm chasers tracking severe weather threat across South
Millions across the South are under Tornado Watches on Tuesday as severe weather moves through Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi and parts of Georgia.
2 storm systems with freezing rain and a wintery mix to keep the chill on Tri-Cities
First storm system could arrive Wednesday night.
These Are Two of the Snowiest Cities in Tennessee
Tennessee is a landlocked state in the United States southeastern area. Tennessee is the 36th-largest state by area and has the 15th-most population. Tennessee has a humid subtropical climate for the most part, with the exception of some higher elevations in the Appalachians, which have a cooler mountain temperate or humid continental climate.
clarksvillenow.com
WEATHER ALERT: Tornado Watch issued for Montgomery, surrounding counties
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Montgomery and surrounding counties are under a Tornado Watch until 11 a.m. The National Weather Service has issued the alert for Montgomery, Cheatham, Dickson, Houston, Stewart and Robertson counties, in addition to others in Middle Tennessee. A Tornado Watch means that conditions are right...
informnny.com
Winter weather advisories issued across North Country
WATERTOWN, N.Y, (WWIT) — The National Weather Service has issued winter weather advisories for several counties in the North Country. The NWS warned that freezing rain is expected to hit Jefferson and St. Lawrence counties either in the morning or afternoon on Wednesday, January 4. Periods of snow, sleet...
WDAM-TV
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY declared for Tuesday due to the threat of Severe Weather
This evening will be mostly cloudy and warm with temperatures falling into the low 70s. Overnight lows will be in the upper 60s. FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY for TUESDAY. Models have been a little more aggressive today and continue to show a potent set-up for severe weather tomorrow across South Mississippi. We expect supercells to develop south of I-20 tomorrow morning around 9-10am. Those supercells would then move into the Pine Belt during the lunchtime hours, posing a DECENT Tornado Threat. The cells will merge and form a squall line during the afternoon as everything slowly moves off to the east. Severe Weather will come to an end after 7pm.
Heavy storms move into Arkansas as system pushes east
Severe wind damaged an Arkansas school Monday as classes were in session amid a weather system that forecasters said could produce tornadoes in the South, officials said. No injuries were reported at Jessieville School in a storm that was thought to be a tornado at around 2:44 p.m., the Garland County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.
