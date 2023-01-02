ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Comments / 13

Lisa Neal
6d ago

just wondering if this Storm is going to be anywhere near Sevierville TN? And exactly where is it at? because i couldn't see the map and my phone didn't let it click on over.

Reply(5)
9
Gina L Hensley
5d ago

My Family, and I live in Knoxville, and I’d say we’ll receive something off of these storms. My thoughts are with EVERYONE that is in the path of these storms, and I 🙏 it’s NOT a repeat of the last bad storms/tornadoes last year. EVERYONE Stay SAFE, and prepare yourselves for the possibility of tornadoes 🌪️.

Reply
6
Mike
5d ago

it says code red storms and then it shows all yellow and green lol

Reply(1)
10
WSMV

First Alert Forecast: More Rain Expected Tonight

After scattered showers move out this morning, expect any additional rain to be isolated throughout the day with most folks staying dry for the afternoon with overcast skies. High temperatures will be in the 40s to near 50 degrees. SUNDAY. The wettest part of the Mid State on Sunday will...
TENNESSEE STATE
kyweathercenter.com

Interesting Setup Later Next Week

Good Saturday and welcome to the weekend. The first full weekend of 2023 is off and running with a very weak system impacting a few counties today, with a more important one on Sunday. Looking down the road, a much bigger storm system has the chance to blow up late next week.
KENTUCKY STATE
Limitless Production Group LLC

Latest on possible Severe Weather Outbreak January 2-3, 2023

Day 1 Convective OutlookPhoto byStorm Prediction Center. Tornadoes are possible for the first few days of 2023 in the Southern United States which have already been ravaged by several severe outbreaks towards the end of 2021. Severe thunderstorms are likely Monday from Eastern Oklahoma, Eastern Texas, Arkansas, and Louisiana. A few strong tornadoes are possible, as well as large hail and damaging winds. The storms will occur in the afternoon and could continue well into the night. Another outbreak of severe weather is possible tomorrow as well when this system shifts off to the east.
LOUISIANA STATE
Polk Today

WEATHER ALERT: Severe weather possible through overnight hours

Batten down the hatches, Georgia weather is shifting once again. The National Weather Service is calling for thunderstorms and gusty winds moving into the area starting after 3 p.m. and the likelihood of rain accumulating at least an inch heading into Wednesday. The forecast from Peachtree City has the chances for showers and thunderstorms above […] The post WEATHER ALERT: Severe weather possible through overnight hours appeared first on Polk Today.
POLK COUNTY, GA
14news.com

On alert for heavy rain and storms

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - We are on alert for heavy rain and thunderstorms capable of producing damaging wind gusts tonight through Tuesday morning. We have had a few spotty showers today, but widespread rain will spread across our region from the southwest this evening and continue through the overnight hours and into Tuesday morning. The bulk of the rain will likely taper off to the east by about 10 AM Tuesday.
KENTUCKY STATE
fox5atlanta.com

Threat of severe storms, flooding in Georgia starting Tuesday

ATLANTA - Georgia could see its first bout of severe weather for the New Year as a powerful front is expected to push into the state Tuesday evening. Western Georgia, including much of metro Atlanta, is under a slight risk or level 2 threat risk for severe storms. The eastern half of north Georgia is under level 1 threat risk or marginal risk.
GEORGIA STATE
Diana Rus

These Are Two of the Snowiest Cities in Tennessee

Tennessee is a landlocked state in the United States southeastern area. Tennessee is the 36th-largest state by area and has the 15th-most population. Tennessee has a humid subtropical climate for the most part, with the exception of some higher elevations in the Appalachians, which have a cooler mountain temperate or humid continental climate.
TENNESSEE STATE
clarksvillenow.com

WEATHER ALERT: Tornado Watch issued for Montgomery, surrounding counties

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Montgomery and surrounding counties are under a Tornado Watch until 11 a.m. The National Weather Service has issued the alert for Montgomery, Cheatham, Dickson, Houston, Stewart and Robertson counties, in addition to others in Middle Tennessee. A Tornado Watch means that conditions are right...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TN
informnny.com

Winter weather advisories issued across North Country

WATERTOWN, N.Y, (WWIT) — The National Weather Service has issued winter weather advisories for several counties in the North Country. The NWS warned that freezing rain is expected to hit Jefferson and St. Lawrence counties either in the morning or afternoon on Wednesday, January 4. Periods of snow, sleet...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, NY
WDAM-TV

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY declared for Tuesday due to the threat of Severe Weather

This evening will be mostly cloudy and warm with temperatures falling into the low 70s. Overnight lows will be in the upper 60s. FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY for TUESDAY. Models have been a little more aggressive today and continue to show a potent set-up for severe weather tomorrow across South Mississippi. We expect supercells to develop south of I-20 tomorrow morning around 9-10am. Those supercells would then move into the Pine Belt during the lunchtime hours, posing a DECENT Tornado Threat. The cells will merge and form a squall line during the afternoon as everything slowly moves off to the east. Severe Weather will come to an end after 7pm.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
NBC News

Heavy storms move into Arkansas as system pushes east

Severe wind damaged an Arkansas school Monday as classes were in session amid a weather system that forecasters said could produce tornadoes in the South, officials said. No injuries were reported at Jessieville School in a storm that was thought to be a tornado at around 2:44 p.m., the Garland County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.
ARKANSAS STATE

