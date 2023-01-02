Read full article on original website
loganwoodbine.com
3 Iowa departments, serving millions, merging
DES MOINES — Over 5,000 state workers. More than $2 billion in state funding, or more than a quarter of the state budget. And millions of Iowans — including those on Medicaid — impacted by the services offered. There is much at stake as the state of...
KIMT
Iowa Republicans eye different take on regent university funding
DES MOINES — Although a Republican-led effort last year to change the way Iowa funds its public universities didn’t materialize, the concept isn’t dead – as lawmakers are airing plans to revisit the idea in the upcoming session in their debate over how much to give the state institutions.
KGLO News
‘School choice’ to be Iowa governor’s major agenda item for ’23 legislature
DES MOINES — The 2023 Iowa legislature will convene next week and Governor Kim Reynolds has made it clear she’ll ask lawmakers to pass what she calls “school choice.”. “It’s critical that we have a robust and strong public school system. It’s inherent for our economy and for our future, but it’s equally as important that parents have a say in where their child should be educated,” Reynolds said during an online forum in December.
The New Year Brings New Laws to Iowa in 2023
With a brand new year comes brand new laws taking effect in states across the country. Iowa has a few of their own that took effect at the stroke of midnight on January 1st, 2023. Some of these range from menial to important. I've broken down four that appear to be the most significant:
thecentersquare.com
State leaders decline to participate in legislative preview forum
(The Center Square) – Iowa Capitol Press Association said Tuesday it has cancelled the 2023 edition of its annual legislative preview, which has taken place annually for more than two decades. Republicans Gov. Kim Reynolds and Sen. Majority Leader Jack Whitver, R-Des Moines, and House Speaker Pat Grassley, R-New...
WQAD
New amendment added to Iowa's 'cocktails to-go' bill
The Iowa ABD is updating its cocktails to-go bill. If passed, it'll make cocktails to-go subject to Iowa's open container laws, regardless of container or sealing.
kniakrls.com
Senator Garrett Pushing for E-Verify Bill
The Iowa Legislature begins their 2023 session on January 9th, and a priority from re-elected State Senator Julian Garrett is to more forward with the E-Verify Bill that he has supported for many years. Garrett tells KNIA News he believes the E-Verify Bill will help curb the employment of those in the country illegally.
KCCI.com
New law for bottle and can redemption now effective
DES MOINES, Iowa — Some big changes started Tuesday for bottle and can redemption in Iowa. The changes allow some stores to end their bottle and can redemption program as long as there is another redemption center within a 15-mile radius. It also increases the fee beverage distributors pay...
bleedingheartland.com
Iowa GOP trifecta dropped the ball with vets
Randy Evans can be reached at DMRevans2810@gmail.com. In politics, having a “trifecta” in government is a good thing for a political party—until the trifecta’s inaction on some popular issue starts to haunt those in power. Iowa Republicans served up an example of the consequences of such...
KWQC
Tax reform, E-15 mandates, part of new 2023 Iowa laws
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - About 11 new laws took place in Iowa, Sunday to start the new year. Most new laws take effect in July after the Iowa General Assembly’s regular session in the first part of the year. However, some laws can be written to start at different times.
KCCI.com
Iowa attorney general joins lawsuits over student loan forgiveness and abortion
DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa's new attorney general will represent the state in several conservative-backed federal and state lawsuits. On Jan. 3, her first day in office, Brenna Bird added Iowa to a federal challenge to President Joe Biden's student loan debt forgiveness plan. She also appeared to represent...
KGLO News
Property tax reform a 2023 priority for Iowa GOP lawmakers
DES MOINES — Key Republican lawmakers are making it clear property tax reform will be a priority for the 2023 Iowa legislature, which starts next Monday. Senate Republican Leader Jack Whitver suggests it may take a while to come up with a plan, though. “All options are on the table with property taxes,” Whitver says. “It’s a really complicated issue and so we’re really taking a holistic look at it to see what is the best long-term strategy as far as property tax goes.”
Is It Legal To Use Human Remains As Compost In Iowa?
There are people who are looking into alternative burial options for when they kick the bucket. This one that we're about to dive into is actually not completely legal in many states. The state of New York just legalized something called natural organic reduction. It's more commonly called "human composting."
KCRG.com
About 20 employees asked to resign as new Attorney General set to enter office
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Nineteen different employees in the Iowa Attorney General’s Office, including deputies and division directors, were asked to resign from their positions as Brenna Bird (R) will take the position over from Democrat Tom Miller (D). Bird beat Miller, the country’s longest-serving state Attorney General,...
2023 legislative proposals include restrictions on cellphones in cars, car seat requirement changes
DES MOINES, Iowa — Local 5 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TV. Download the apps today to stream live newscasts and watch video on demand. Iowa's 2023 legislative session begins Monday, Jan. 9. Before lawmakers head back to the statehouse to get to work, bills are already...
KCRG.com
Two eastern Iowa cities get perfect score on national LGBTQ inclusion evaluation
A fire destroyed a garage in Cedar Rapids early Wednesday morning. GOP leaders to try to find new House Speaker after historic defeat. GOP leaders in the House are set to return to try and find a new Speaker after a historic defeat. Manchester hospital introduces new therapy dog. Updated:...
KGLO News
Sand says prison time should be mandatory for major theft of public funds
DES MOINES — State Auditor Rob Sand has two main policy recommendations for the 2023 legislature. Sand is again asking lawmakers to raise the penalty for those convicted of significant crimes involving tax dollars. “Making large scale theft of public funds a mandatory prison sentence,” Sand says.
kmaland.com
Iowa News Headlines Tuesday, January 3rd, 2023
kiwaradio.com
Ethanol industry could face significant roadblocks this year
IARN — A new year and a new Congress bring new challenges for the ethanol industry, especially when it comes to making significant progress. Renewable Fuels Association President and CEO Geoff Cooper said that, unfortunately, he doesn’t see things changing too much with a GOP-controlled House and a Democrat-led Senate.
‘I’m dreading the day that it could happen to me,’ says Iowa high school student
DES MOINES, Iowa — The foggy, gloomy weather matched the seriousness of an organization’s message near the steps of the Iowa Statehouse Tuesday. Next Monday, Iowa legislators–where Republicans will hold nearly two-thirds of the seats–convene for the beginning of the new legislative session. Esha Bolar, a Johnston high school senior, wants gun law changes included […]
