loganwoodbine.com

3 Iowa departments, serving millions, merging

DES MOINES — Over 5,000 state workers. More than $2 billion in state funding, or more than a quarter of the state budget. And millions of Iowans — including those on Medicaid — impacted by the services offered. There is much at stake as the state of...
KIMT

Iowa Republicans eye different take on regent university funding

DES MOINES — Although a Republican-led effort last year to change the way Iowa funds its public universities didn’t materialize, the concept isn’t dead – as lawmakers are airing plans to revisit the idea in the upcoming session in their debate over how much to give the state institutions.
KGLO News

‘School choice’ to be Iowa governor’s major agenda item for ’23 legislature

DES MOINES — The 2023 Iowa legislature will convene next week and Governor Kim Reynolds has made it clear she’ll ask lawmakers to pass what she calls “school choice.”. “It’s critical that we have a robust and strong public school system. It’s inherent for our economy and for our future, but it’s equally as important that parents have a say in where their child should be educated,” Reynolds said during an online forum in December.
103.3 WJOD

The New Year Brings New Laws to Iowa in 2023

With a brand new year comes brand new laws taking effect in states across the country. Iowa has a few of their own that took effect at the stroke of midnight on January 1st, 2023. Some of these range from menial to important. I've broken down four that appear to be the most significant:
thecentersquare.com

State leaders decline to participate in legislative preview forum

(The Center Square) – Iowa Capitol Press Association said Tuesday it has cancelled the 2023 edition of its annual legislative preview, which has taken place annually for more than two decades. Republicans Gov. Kim Reynolds and Sen. Majority Leader Jack Whitver, R-Des Moines, and House Speaker Pat Grassley, R-New...
kniakrls.com

Senator Garrett Pushing for E-Verify Bill

The Iowa Legislature begins their 2023 session on January 9th, and a priority from re-elected State Senator Julian Garrett is to more forward with the E-Verify Bill that he has supported for many years. Garrett tells KNIA News he believes the E-Verify Bill will help curb the employment of those in the country illegally.
KCCI.com

New law for bottle and can redemption now effective

DES MOINES, Iowa — Some big changes started Tuesday for bottle and can redemption in Iowa. The changes allow some stores to end their bottle and can redemption program as long as there is another redemption center within a 15-mile radius. It also increases the fee beverage distributors pay...
bleedingheartland.com

Iowa GOP trifecta dropped the ball with vets

Randy Evans can be reached at DMRevans2810@gmail.com. In politics, having a “trifecta” in government is a good thing for a political party—until the trifecta’s inaction on some popular issue starts to haunt those in power. Iowa Republicans served up an example of the consequences of such...
KWQC

Tax reform, E-15 mandates, part of new 2023 Iowa laws

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - About 11 new laws took place in Iowa, Sunday to start the new year. Most new laws take effect in July after the Iowa General Assembly’s regular session in the first part of the year. However, some laws can be written to start at different times.
KGLO News

Property tax reform a 2023 priority for Iowa GOP lawmakers

DES MOINES — Key Republican lawmakers are making it clear property tax reform will be a priority for the 2023 Iowa legislature, which starts next Monday. Senate Republican Leader Jack Whitver suggests it may take a while to come up with a plan, though. “All options are on the table with property taxes,” Whitver says. “It’s a really complicated issue and so we’re really taking a holistic look at it to see what is the best long-term strategy as far as property tax goes.”
98.1 KHAK

Is It Legal To Use Human Remains As Compost In Iowa?

There are people who are looking into alternative burial options for when they kick the bucket. This one that we're about to dive into is actually not completely legal in many states. The state of New York just legalized something called natural organic reduction. It's more commonly called "human composting."
KCRG.com

About 20 employees asked to resign as new Attorney General set to enter office

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Nineteen different employees in the Iowa Attorney General’s Office, including deputies and division directors, were asked to resign from their positions as Brenna Bird (R) will take the position over from Democrat Tom Miller (D). Bird beat Miller, the country’s longest-serving state Attorney General,...
KGLO News

Sand says prison time should be mandatory for major theft of public funds

DES MOINES — State Auditor Rob Sand has two main policy recommendations for the 2023 legislature. Sand is again asking lawmakers to raise the penalty for those convicted of significant crimes involving tax dollars. “Making large scale theft of public funds a mandatory prison sentence,” Sand says.
kmaland.com

Iowa News Headlines Tuesday, January 3rd, 2023

(Des Moines) -- Key Republican lawmakers are making it clear property tax reform will be a priority for the 2023 Iowa legislature, which starts next Monday. Senate Republican Leader Jack Whitver suggests it may take a while to come up with a plan, though, as it's a "really complicated issue." Whitver says they're taking a "holistic look" to see what is the best long-term strategy for property taxes. He notes it's among the least popular forms of taxation, dating back many decades. In 1934, the Iowa Legislature enacted a statewide sales tax and a state income tax as property tax relief measures.
kiwaradio.com

Ethanol industry could face significant roadblocks this year

IARN — A new year and a new Congress bring new challenges for the ethanol industry, especially when it comes to making significant progress. Renewable Fuels Association President and CEO Geoff Cooper said that, unfortunately, he doesn’t see things changing too much with a GOP-controlled House and a Democrat-led Senate.
WHO 13

‘I’m dreading the day that it could happen to me,’ says Iowa high school student

DES MOINES, Iowa — The foggy, gloomy weather matched the seriousness of an organization’s message near the steps of the Iowa Statehouse Tuesday. Next Monday, Iowa legislators–where Republicans will hold nearly two-thirds of the seats–convene for the beginning of the new legislative session. Esha Bolar, a Johnston high school senior, wants gun law changes included […]
