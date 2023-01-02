ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucson, AZ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KGUN 9

Shifting to a dry and warmer weather pattern

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A few clouds to start the day, then clearing to mostly sunny. We'll see a few degrees of warming through Thursday with mostly quiet weather expected through the weekend. A weak weather system will pass through Thursday night, which will bring the chance for a...
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

FIRST ALERT ACTION DAY: Starting off 2023 with rain and mountain snow

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A storm system will arrive today and bring rain, mountain snow, and strong gusty winds. A few showers may linger Monday before the next weather system arrives Tuesday. Drier weather is expected later this week. New Year’s Day: Showers, mainly after noon. High near...
TUCSON, AZ
rdzphotographyblog.com

Tucson – December 2022 – De Grazia’s Gallery In The Sun

A true Arizona legend and character was the artist Ettore ‘Ted’ DeGrazia. Born in the mining town of Morenci, Ted grew up the son of Italian immigrants. When the mine closed the family eventually moved back to Italy, where Ted spent his informative years, before returning at the age of 14 when the mines reopened.
TUCSON, AZ
insidetucsonbusiness.com

Mountain Mike’s Pizza moves into Tucson

Mountain Mike’s Pizza recently opened its third Arizona location at 4362 N. Oracle Road, Suite 112. Known for its crispy, curled pepperonis, Mountain Mike’s is owned and operated by Pelican Food Concepts LLC, which has exclusive rights to Tucson, Mesa, and parts of Phoenix as part of a multiunit development deal with the fast-growing pizza chain.
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Saddlebrooke man treated for rabies after bobcat attack

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man is being treated for rabies after he was injured by a bobcat at his Saddlebrooke home Wednesday, Jan. 4. According to the Arizona Game and Fish Department, the man was attacked shortly before 8:30 a.m. at his home in the 67000 block of East Flower Ridge Drive.
SADDLEBROOKE, AZ
azbilingual.news

Tucson’s Largest Artisan Show: Colors of the Stone at Casino Del Sol

Colors of the Stone, the largest artisan show in Tucson returns to Casino Del Sol, from January 28th through February 4th, along with To Bead True Blue, and Artisan Workshops. The show brings together a diverse group of artisans, gemcutters, beadmakers, wholesalers, lapidaries, and tradespeople. With ample free parking, and free shuttle service to downtown and Gem Mall/Holidome, Casino Del Sol is the perfect first stop on your gem show route!
TUCSON, AZ
25newsnow.com

3 people rescued from Tuesday morning fire in Green Valley

GREEN VALLEY (25 News Now) - A Green Valley home is damaged after a Tuesday morning fire, which resulted in three people being rescued from their home. It happened around 9:30 AM Tuesday at a house near the intersection of East Main and Barker in Green Valley. The Fire Chief...
GREEN VALLEY, AZ
KOLD-TV

New casino, tribal land improvements coming to Tucson’s west side

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A new casino will soon be breaking ground in Tucson. It comes after President Joe Biden signed the Old Pascua Community Land Acquisition Act into law last week. Around 30 acres were added to the Pascua Yaqui reservation land near Grant and Interstate 10....
TUCSON, AZ
azpm.org

Report: Home affordability an issue in Pima County, across Arizona

Home affordability continues to be an issue in the Tucson area and seven other counties in Arizona, according to real estate data company Attom Data Solutions. In Pima County, the income needed to buy a median-priced home was nearly 1.5 times the average income. The last time homes were this unaffordable in the county was mid-2006.
PIMA COUNTY, AZ
KOLD-TV

Community event to remember Jan. 8 tragedy won’t be held this year

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The remembrance service commemorating the tragic Tucson shooting on January 8, 2011, has been canceled this year. “The board of the memorial foundation is in the process of dissolving and that’s part of the reason we’re not organizing an event,” said former Congressman, Jan 8th shooting survivor and board member Ron Barber. “We don’t have the funds and we don’t have the staff.”
TUCSON, AZ
Jewelers Circular Keystone Online

The Ethical Gem Fair Returns To Tucson This Month

Ethical Gem Suppliers, a collective of gem and jewelry dealers committed to creating transparent and traceable supply chains to better support artisanal miners, returns to Tucson this month for a four-day run at the Scottish Rite Cathedral. Open Jan. 28–31 (9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily), the Ethical Gem Fair...
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Gov. Katie Hobbs: Southern Arizona will be focus of her administration

PHOENIX (KOLD News 13) - In her first interview since her inauguration on Monday, Jan. 2, Gov. Katie Hobbs says southern Arizona will be a big focus of her administration. “I think Tucson is such an incredibly important part of our state and it often gets ignored in the politics here in Maricopa County,” she said. “We’re going to focus on how we can bring economic development opportunities to Tucson and the mayor is going to be an incredibly important part in that.”
TUCSON, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy