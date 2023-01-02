Read full article on original website
WNDU
Michiana high school hoops scores and highlights: 1/3/2023
Westview 63, East Noble 58 (OT)
WNDU
Crumbl Cookies coming to South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The south side of South Bend is getting a Crumbl Cookies!. The Utah-based company tells 16 News Now that the store is, “in the early stages of development” at its planned site on Ireland Road near Erskine Plaza. There’s no word yet on...
Centre Daily
Angler reels in ‘rare,’ record-breaking fish at Indiana lake. Then he caught another
A fisherman in Indiana reeled in a “rare,” record-breaking catch but didn’t think much about the fish — until he caught another one. Scott Skafar set out on Lake Michigan from a marina in Portage, Indiana, on New Year’s Eve, he told McClatchy News on Wednesday, Jan. 4.
WNDU
Winona Lake man arrested for stabbing relative
The Utah-based company tells 16 News Now that the store is quote "in the early stages of development” at its planned site on Ireland Road near Erskine Plaza. Man sentenced for hit-and-run death of Tippecanoe Valley Middle School student. Updated: 19 minutes ago. Gage Rogers, 27, received a 9-and-a-half-year...
WNDU
Last day of holiday travel in Michiana
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Monday is officially the last day of the holiday travel season which means we could see some busy roads and busy airport terminals. It was just a week and a half ago 16 News Now was going live at the South Bend International Airport in single-digit temperatures and blizzard conditions.
WNDU
Vehicle crashes into, damages Perkins Restaurant & Bakery
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Workers are cleaning up the mess left behind at Perkins Restaurant & Bakery on State Road 933. According to the police, a driver crashed into the restaurant’s exterior Tuesday evening. The driver cooperated with the police and is not in trouble. No injuries were...
WNDU
Warmer weather brings golfers out to courses
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - With a foggy and warm start to the new year, local golf courses are taking the opportunity to bring in members. “We have so many people that have new clubs for Christmas or are starting their new year’s resolution,” said Michelle Wittig, owner of Juday Creek Golf Course.
Popular local restaurant chain opens new location in Indiana
If you love hearing about the latest restaurant openings in town, you may be interested to learn that a popular local restaurant chain recently opened another new location in Indiana. Read on to learn more.
nwi.life
The History of the PHJC in Donaldson, Part 1
When Mother Tabitha turned the first shovel of dirt to break ground for the new Poor Handmaids of Jesus Christ (PHJC) Motherhouse on September 8, 1919, she could never have foreseen the magnitude, the impact, the ripple of service the Poor Handmaid Sisters were ushering into the Marshall County area and throughout the U.S. Had she, she may have preferred to use a steamshovel instead. While the Sisters preparing for the move from Fort Wayne to Donaldson dreamed of respite, peace, and solitude, it was not to be. They followed the Spirit wherever it led them in the service of God’s children.
WNDU
Michiana hospitals welcome first newborns of 2023
(WNDU) -As we welcome in 2023, we’re also welcoming in the first newborns of the year here in Michiana!. Beacon Health System says it delivered the first New Year’s baby in Michiana. Sean Daniel Miller came into the world at 12:51 a.m. at Elkhart General Hospital. First-time parents...
abc57.com
Pedestrian dies in train crash in Goshen
GOSHEN, Ind. - A pedestrian died in a train crash near the Lincoln Avenue railroad crossing on Tuesday afternoon, according to the Goshen Police Department. At 3:50 p.m., police were called to the area for the incident. The pedestrian was pronounced deceased upon officers' arrival. This is an ongoing investigation...
WNDU
1 injured in overnight shooting in South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Police Department’s Violent Crimes Unit is investigating a shooting overnight in South Bend. Police were called around 12:15 a.m. on Monday to the 1500 block of Lincoln Way West. When they arrived, they found one person with injuries that were not life-threatening.
WNDU
1 killed in Monday night shooting in South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - One person is dead after a shooting in South Bend late Monday night. Police were called just before 11:30 p.m. to the 800 block of Ashland Avenue on reports of a shooting. When they arrived, they found a female suffering from gunshot wounds. She was...
fox32chicago.com
Thousands of NW Indiana residents to temporarily lose water service Thursday night, boil advisory to follow
HOBART, Ind. - Approximately 3,200 people in northwest Indiana will be without water service overnight Thursday evening into Friday morning as crews work to complete a storm sewer project. Indiana American Water announced Tuesday that its crews will be lowering a water main near U.S. 30 and Grand Boulevard in...
WNDU
Noblesville man killed in crash while changing tire on I-65
JASPER COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - One man is dead after a fatal crash on I-65 early Wednesday morning. According to the Indiana State Police, authorities were dispatched to I-65 near mile-marker 230, about one-fourth of a mile north of SR 10, on reports of a crash with serious injuries around 9:45 a.m. A preliminary investigation shows that a gray Nissan Altima was driving south in the left lane when its back-right tire went flat. The driver then pulled over to the left side of the roadway, an area that had a grass median and a narrow area of rumble strips on the outer side of the fog line.
WNDU
Families enjoying warmer temperatures in Michiana
(WNDU) - Families are taking advantage of unusually mild temperatures before the kids head back to school following Christmas break. Ironworks Ice Rink and Howard Park were packed with ice skaters Monday night. “Yeah, we’re really looking forward to having people out. With the nice weather it’s going to be...
WNDU
Officials see rise in Xylazine-related deaths in Berrien County
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - What is Xylazine?. The drug has been used by veterinarians to put animals to sleep for surgery. Now, it’s being found laced in what health professionals believe to be illegal street drugs. According to the Berrien County Health Department, Berrien County leads the state...
WNDU
Winona Lake man accused of stabbing relative during argument
WINONA LAKE, Ind. (WNDU) - A Winona Lake man was arrested last week after he was accused of stabbing a relative in the neck during an argument. Henry Daniel Williamson, 23, is charged with aggravated battery and domestic battery with serious bodily injury. On Dec. 29, officers found a man...
4 Amazing Burger Places in Indiana
If you live in Indiana and you want to try new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Indiana that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers every day of the week.
WISH-TV
Woman killed in New Year’s Day crash on I-94
LA PORTE, Ind. (WISH) — A woman from Lake Station died on New Year’s Day in a crash on I-94. According to Indiana State Police, at 12:30 a.m. Sunday, the Lowell Regional Dispatch Center received calls of a vehicle crash involving injuries on I-94 westbound near the 42 mile-marker. This is approximately 3 miles west of the Indiana/Michigan state line.
