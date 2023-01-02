ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mourners pay respects as Pope Benedict XVI lies in state in St Peter's Basilica

By Mary-Kate Findon
 2 days ago

Mourners congregated at St Peter’s Basilica in Vatican City to pay their respects to Pope Benedict XVI ’s body lying in state.

Thousands queued to pay tribute to the late pontiff after he passed away aged 95 ahead of his funeral on Thursday, 5 December.

Benedict will lie in the famous basilica, open to the public, until his requiem mass.

This video shows the scene on the morning of Monday, 2 December, as mourners entered the basilica during the service.

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

Video shows Pope Benedict XVI lying in state

The lying-in-state of former Pope Benedict XVI, who died New Year's Eve at the age of 95, began in St. Peter's Basilica in Vatican City ahead of his funeral. CNN's Fred Pleitgen reports.
Reuters

Benedict funeral to be similar to that of reigning popes

VATICAN CITY, Jan 3 (Reuters) - (This Jan. 3 story has been refiled to correct grammar in paragraph 11) Tens of thousands more people paid homage to former Pope Benedict on Tuesday on the second day his body lay in state, and the Vatican announced that his funeral will be similar to that of a reigning pope, including a three coffin burial.
The List

What We Know About Pope Benedict XVI's Death

Pope Benedict XVI, who served as the head of the Catholic Church from 2005 to 2013, died on December 31 at the age of 95. The former Pontiff's death follows reports that he had experienced rapid health deterioration due to his age, according to CNN. On December 29, Pope Francis revealed he had recently visited his predecessor and asked for prayers to "accompany him in these difficult hours," even as the Vatican issued a statement claiming Pope Emeritus Benedict was "lucid and conscious" and being closely monitored by doctors, according to CBS News.
People

Pope Benedict XVI's Life in Photos

Joseph Ratzinger (pictured second from right) was born on April 16, 1927 in Bavaria, Germany. He lived through the Third Reich under Hitler; though his father, a government servant, was a Nazi resistor and Ratzinger himself entered the seminary in preparation for priesthood in his teens, he was conscripted into mandatory service for the Hitler Youth and drafted into the German airforce. He deserted his post and was captured by American soldiers as a prisoner of war for 18 months before being released and returning to his seminary studies.
The Associated Press

An account of Benedict's papacy to be sealed in his coffin

VATICAN CITY (AP) — A written account of the history-making papacy of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI will be placed alongside his body in his coffin for burial, the Vatican said Tuesday in revealing plans for the first funeral of a pontiff to resign in six centuries. Meanwhile, tens of thousands of people filed through St. Peter’s Basilica to view his body as it lay in state for a second day. When the viewing ends Wednesday evening, a one-page account of Benedict’s nearly eight-year papacy will be put into a metal cylinder and placed inside the coffin, along with other items including Vatican coins minted during his reign, said Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni. Benedict, 95, died Saturday after 10 years in an extraordinary papal retirement lived out in a monastery in the Vatican Gardens. Pope Francis will celebrate the funeral Mass in St. Peter’s Square on Thursday.
WSB Radio

Thousands pour into St. Peter's for funeral of Benedict XVI

VATICAN CITY — (AP) — Bells tolled Thursday for the funeral of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI, the German theologian who made history by retiring, as thousands of mourners packed St. Peter's Square for a rare requiem Mass of a dead pontiff presided over by a living one. The...
Complex

Former Pope Benedict XVI Dead at 95

Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI, the former leader of the Catholic Church who resigned in 2013, has died at the age of 95. The Vatican announced the news in a short statement on Saturday morning. Benedict passed away at his residence in the Vatican at 9:34 a.m. “With sorrow I inform...
France 24

Pope Francis to lead funeral for Benedict XVI, a first in modern history

For the first time in modern history, a sitting pope will preside over his predecessor's funeral next week, with Pope Francis leading a "simple" ceremony for Benedict XVI, who died Saturday. Benedict, the first pontiff to resign since the Middle Ages, had renounced the papal throne -- but lived within...
KION News Channel 5/46

Former Pope Benedict XVI dies in Vatican monastery aged 95

By Jack Guy, Valentina Di Donato, Sugam Pokharel, Sharon Braithwaite, James Frater and Allegra Goodwin, CNN Pope Francis led tributes to his predecessor on Saturday, after Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI died in a monastery in the Vatican at the age of 95. “We are moved as we recall him as such a noble person, so The post Former Pope Benedict XVI dies in Vatican monastery aged 95 appeared first on KION546.
BBC

'May your joy be complete': Pope Francis leads Benedict's funeral

The funeral for Benedict XVI in the Vatican is nearing its end. As it comes to a close, the mourners hear this reading:. "Dear brothers and sisters, in celebrating the sacred mysteries we have opened our minds and hearts to joy-filled hope; with confidence we now offer our final farewell to Pope Emeritus Benedict and commend him to God, our merciful and loving Father.
The Independent

Live Updates | The funeral of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI

The latest on the funeral of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI:VATICAN CITY — Some 1,000 police and other security forces have been deployed for the funeral of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI in St. Peter’s Square. They include sharpshooters on top of palazzi and other high vantage points on the square. A no-fly zone is in effect for the Vatican and the immediate surrounding area on Thursday and lasts until after the last participant leaves. Thousands of people started streaming toward the square before dawn and faced metal-detector checks. Some 100,000 people were expected to crowd into the square and spill over...
The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

