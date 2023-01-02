ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Perth fire: Police begin investigation after three people and dog killed in hotel blaze

By Thomas Kingsley
 5 days ago

An investigation has been launched after three people and a dog died following an early-morning fire at a hotel in Scotland.

At its height, more than 60 firefighters were involved in tackling the blaze, which the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service described as a “very complex incident”. Guests were evacuated from the hotel, as were two people staying in a neighbouring block of flats.

Emergency services including 21 ambulance crews and nine fire engines were called to the New County Hotel on County Place, Perth, just after 5am on Monday. Eleven people were treated at the scene but did not need hospital treatment.

Deputy first minister John Swinney described the fatalities as “heartbreaking news”, tweeting: “My sympathies with all affected by this tragedy.”

Police Scotland and the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service have launched a joint investigation into the incident.

Scottish Fire and Rescue area commander Jason Sharpe said: “Our firefighters worked very hard in a very complex and challenging environment to prevent the further spread of fire and damage where it’s possible.

“At its height, we had nine fire appliances in attendance, with over 60 firefighters. We are currently still in attendance to make sure the scene is safe.”

The fire service confirmed that 11 people were treated for minor injuries at the scene but none of them were hospitalised.

Roads surrounding the hotel were closed off, with members of the public asked to avoid the area.

Chief Superintendent Phil Davison said: “Our thoughts are very much with the families and loved ones of those who have died, at what is a very difficult time for everyone.

“Our enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances of what has happened, and officers are conducting a joint investigation with the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service.”

The deputy leader of Perth and Kinross Council, councillor Eric Drysdale, told members of the public that it was a “very serious incident”.

He added: “All announcements regarding any confirmed casualties will be made by the emergency services.

“Roads around the scene, specifically County Place, Leonard Street, New Row and Hospital Street, are closed. Please avoid the area today.”

Local MP Pete Wishart said the fire was “simply awful news at the beginning of the year when so many people are out celebrating”.

Mr Wishart, who represents Perth and North Perthshire, added: “My thoughts are firmly with the families and friends of the victims.

“When the news broke, we all hoped that everyone would make it out and would be accounted for. This is the last thing that anybody expected.

“I know the people of Perth will be devastated by this news, and would like to extend their deepest sympathies to those affected by this tragedy. Can I also thank the emergency services who attended the scene in such numbers.”

