listen hear! Song of the Day: The Moss "Insomnia"

 2 days ago

WFPK's listen hear! Song of the Day spotlights a song we like and think you might too.Indie alt-rockers The Moss have shared the video for the title track of their upcoming EP release. “Insomnia” has been a favorite of fans in the group’s live performances caught or ears as well.The band originated during Tyke James and Addison Sharp’s teenage years on the Hawaiian shores. They eventually traded in the beaches for the Great Salt Lake joining forces with Willie Fowler and Caiden Jackson to form The Moss.Frontman James shared, "Insomnia is a bittersweet song about passing the point in a relationship where you can't sleep at night when you are away from them.”“There’s something special that happens when you get an immediate reaction to a song. Whether it’s during a live show or even just a songwriting session, if there’s a reaction from people in the room, you know you’re on the right track.”Their “Insomnia EP” will be released January 20, 2023 on S-Curve Records.Catch the listen hear! Song of the Day weekday mornings at 11:10.

