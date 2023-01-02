ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indy100

12 of the best Dry January memes

By Becca Monaghan
Indy100
Indy100
 2 days ago

If there's one sign the festive period is officially over, it's social feeds filled with Dry January attempts.

Dry Jan is a 31-day break from alcohol following what some may call December overindulging .

It's all about "taking a break, living better, feeling better", and "starting your new year the right way," according to Alcohol Change UK , a leading UK alcohol charity formed from the merger of Alcohol Concern and Alcohol Research UK.

Research conducted by the Royal Free Hospital and published in the British Medical Journal in 2018 claimed the temporary alcohol ban could: lower blood pressure, reduce diabetes risk, lower cholesterol and reduce levels of cancer-related proteins in the blood.

It is also said to reap benefits in other areas of life, too, by improving sleep, increasing energy, improving mental health and concentration.

On top of this, skin can appear brighter, 86 per cent of people said they saved money, and there's an overall sense of achievement.

Inevitably, Dry Jan participants turned to Twitter equipped with memes and jokes about the challenges of the upcoming weeks – and they did not disappoint:


Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter














While the memes are all in the name of fun, Alcohol Change UK warn that stopping drinking suddenly can be dangerous – and can even kill if a person is dependent on alcohol.

If a person experiences any of the following symptoms after a period of drinking, it could be a sign of alcohol dependence and they should not stop drinking completely:

  • seizures (fits)
  • hand tremors (‘the shakes’)
  • sweating
  • seeing things that are not actually real (visual hallucinations)
  • depression
  • anxiety
  • difficulty sleeping (insomnia)

Find out more about getting support here .

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.

Comments / 0

Related
Indy100

All the best New Years Resolutions memes as people look forward to 2023

It’s that time again, and everyone is busy making New Year’s resolutions – or already deciding to pack them in completely. Whether it’s a fitness kick, a new hobby or a lifestyle change, millions choose the start of the year to turn over a new leaf and make a change. They can be fantastic things, as people look to better themselves at the beginning of a fresh 12 months where anything seems possible. Only, plenty of them fall by the way-side by the time January 2 comes round. Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter Social media has been humming with...
shefinds

2 Collagen-Rich Beverages You Can Drink Every Day For Plumper, Firmer Skin

There’s no doubt you’ve heard the word “collagen” repeatedly when it comes to skin health and appearance. Collagen and elastin are the building blocks for firm, youthful-looking skin and as we age, we tend to lose both over time, which can result in more wrinkles, fine lines, and a less taut complexion. That’s why so many skincare products boast collagen as a top ingredient and why collagen supplements and powders are all the rage. But which collagen-rich products do the most for your skin? Turns out you can incorporate several beverages and foods into your diet that can support your skin and help boost collagen production.
shefinds

This Is The Best Scalp Serum Ingredient For Thicker, Fuller Hair, Experts Say

Thicker-looking, shinier hair doesn’t have to be a pipe dream. If you suspect your hair is thinning or you feel like your scalp is dry, irritated, and could be contributing to less-than-healthy looking hair, the solution isn’t always to just change your shampoo. Adding a daily serum into your routine and massaging your scalp to boost circulation is a smart idea — and knowing which ingredient can support your scalp for thicker, fuller hair is the key knowledge you need. Dr. HariKiran Cheruki, a dermatologist and the medical head of ClinicSpots, says this is the serum you need for gorgeous strands and a healthy scalp.
shefinds

This Is The Best Lip Balm To Soothe Dry, Cracked Lips, According To A Dermatologist

Regularly moisturizing your lips is an important element of healthy skincare, and especially when battling the harsh effects of winter. To prevent dryness, cracking and painful, flaky skin on your lips, dermatologists recommend applying a natural, non-irritating lip balm whenever needed. With that said, we reached out to a dermatologist and skincare expert for one go-to, highly recommended lip balm and to learn more about how it works for dry lips. Read on for tips, suggestions and insight from Dr. Angela Casey, MD, board-certified dermatologist and founder of Bright Girl youth skincare line.
Well+Good

Okay, Wait: Can I Put Body Lotion on My Face? A Dermatologist Weighs In

Your forehead feels tight and the skin on your cheeks is flaking... but your favorite face cream is sitting on a counter miles away, and the bottle of Jergen's on your in-law's bathroom counter has never looked more appealing. You think to yourself, "Can I use body lotion on my face?" Although it sounds like a no-go, depending on your skin type and the body lotion at hand, the answer is often "yes."
CALIFORNIA STATE
shefinds

These 4 Morning Habits Are Actually So Bad For Hair Loss, Experts Say

We tend to stress the importance of developing good nighttime habits for both our health and appearance. How many times have you heard how crucial it is to get a solid seven hours of sleep, take off all your makeup before bed, and apply retinol and moisturizer to keep your skin looking its healthy best? These are all great tips — but what you do in the morning counts, too!
Indy100

The Matt Hancock app is officially no more but the memes will live on

Bad news everyone - the Matt Hancock app is no more.The MP announced (via the app of course) that it would close five years after it changed the face of politics forever (or something like that). Are you devastated?He said: “After almost five gloriously fun years, it’s time to bid a fond farewell to the ‘iconic’ Matt Hancock App – a platform that secured multiple exclusives, including my backing of Rishi Sunak for PM.“While the news will come as a blow to those who can’t remember life before the app, fear not …,” he said, before recommending people follow him...
Indy100

How to do the 2022 TikTok bingo card trend

As 2022 comes to an end, people on TikTok are looking back at their year and remembering all the things they accomplished by creating a bingo card. Bingo cards are nothing new to TikTok or the internet, people often create bingo card templates to guess what world events or pop culture moments will happen. But unlike past bingo card trends, this one asks people to fill in a template based on their own life. Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletterTikTok user ixlogo.official created the 2022 bingo card template with tiles like "made a really bad decision", "dyed your...
Indy100

Kim Kardashian's psychic predicts big life development for Harry Styles

Kim Kardashian's psychic Jayne Wallace revealed her 2023 predictions for some of Hollywood's biggest names, including Harry Styles.Speaking with the DailyMail's Femail, Wallace gave the lowdown on the significant life developments the "Watermelon Sugar" singer may experience in the New Year.For one, she senses that there is a lot in store for Styles, noting that a late-show hosting opportunity in the US.Styles did delve into the acting world, appearing in Don't Worry Darling and My Policeman.And for the romance front, Wallace said that the "girl around him is absolutely beautiful," with the singer looking forward to fatherhood."He wants to be...
Indy100

These are the five body parts we're not washing enough, says doctor

Each of us has our own routine when it comes to washing ourselves, but there are five parts of our body that we're not washing enough according to one doctor.Dr. Jen Caudle (@drjencaudle), a family physician, med school professor and TV health expert, who has over 96,000 followers on TikTok has revealed in a video some of the areas we should be paying more attention to.At the top of this list is the belly button - apparently not enough of us are giving our navel a good old scrub.Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter“That’s right, a lot of...
Indy100

TV presenter disappears from screens after making joke about sports legend dying

An Australian presenter has reportedly disappeared from TV screens after receiving backlash for a joke about a cricket legend dying. While discussing a viral TikTok trend, in which people prank their parents about their celebrity icons dying, TV host Mylee Hogan joked: "Glenn McGrath died!"The comments came as fellow co-host said the cricketer (who is very much alive) would be joining them in the studio to discuss the Boxing Day test match."Don’t even, it’s not funny," co-host Edwina Bartholomew, 39, said. "It really isn’t funny."Her bizarre joke failed to make some viewers laugh, with one calling it a "childish insensitive...
Indy100

Here's how you could get yourself a £1 pint

New Year, new chance to get your hands on an affordable pint of beer.Starting today (3 January), people in the UK will be able to buy a pint for 99p as Wetherspoons has decreased their prices.Amid Dry January, the pub chain is launching its boozy sale in 560 of its pubs across England, Wales, and Scotland, which will make the drinks more cost-efficient.So, patrons can sip on a beer despite the continuous cost of living crisis, which has threatened to get drinkers out of the pubs as their bills and the cost of alcohol significantly raised.A Ruddles Best will put...
Indy100

Salt Bae branded 'super disrespectful' for way he served customer who paid $600 for steak

Famed Turkish meat-slinger Salt Bae (real name Nusret Gökçe) has not only been called out for his World Cup antics, but for his "super disrespectful" mannerisms for how he served a $600 steak.The customer took to TikTok to review the butcher's restaurant in Doha, Qatar. And unfortunately, they were not pleased as they gave the restaurant a poor rating of 1.7 out of 10.In the video, which was shared by Ehtisham Aziz, Salt Bae could be seen approaching the table to cut the steak - for an extra $600."He made us pay $600 to come cut the steak at our...
Indy100

TikTok ‘time traveller’ claims hostile alien named ‘the Champion’ will take over Earth in 2023

People all around the world are celebrating the start of a brand new year – but one TikToker has claimed that we should all be very wary going into 2023. According to a self-proclaimed ‘time traveller’, there is a hostile alien known ominously as “the Champion” which will cause the world to end as we know it. One of the most unexpected TikTok trends of the past 12 months has seen the platform inundated with people claiming to be time travellers. TikToker Eno Alaric, who goes by the user name @radianttimetraveler, claims to have travelled from 2671. Alaric warned that "the...
Indy100

Woman leaves doctors stunned after growing horns from her head

Doctors have been left stumped after a woman in India started growing horns out of her head. The horns started developing three years ago, leaving Mimiya Bai in unbearable pain. The 60-year-old said that people did not believe her when she told them of her ailment and were "surprised" when they saw her.Bai is now waiting for a consultation and treatment with senior doctors, who have described her rare condition as "beyond their understanding."Dr Abhishek Jain said Bai's disease is curable and treatable through surgery and is known as a siliceous horn. He said the disease could start anywhere on...
Indy100

Tesla stock had one of its best days all year on April Fools’ Day – yes, really

Elon Musk sure had a pretty wild end to 2022, with his new ownership of Twitter continuing to prove turbulent, and stock prices for his car manufacturer Tesla said to be rounding off the year with a $700 billion loss – its worst year ever.CNBC previously reported that production at the company’s factory in Shanghai will be reduced from January, following a shutdown at the end of this month.There’s also the additional headache of a California law coming into effect in 2023 which effectively bans Tesla from saying its vehicles are “self-driving”.Then, on a managerial level, Musk is considered to...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Indy100

Man divides internet after being warned for ’making too much noise’ at the gym

A man has divided opinion and attracted controversy after posting about his experiences at a commercial gym online. The unnamed fitness enthusiast posted on the popular Am I the A**hole Reddit thread and explained how he’d been warned for being ‘too noisy’ while lifting weights. The post led to a debate about gym etiquette in the comments section, with most taking issue his actions. It read: “I (26M) came back to my suburban hometown for the holidays and signed up for a gym membership at the local Planet Fitness to tide me over while I was away from home. I've...
Indy100

Indy100

192K+
Followers
18K+
Post
71M+
Views
ABOUT

indy100 brings you the stories you want to read, in the order you want to read them. From The Independent.

 https://www.indy100.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy