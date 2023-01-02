As the basketball season starts back up for Knoxville on Tuesday, the Panthers girls will start off the second part of the season with a battle for first place in the South Central Conference as class 2A #5 Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont comes to town. The Panthers are 5-2 after the first part of the season, and it is due in large part to the unselfishness of the players. Coach Matt Ritchhart tells KNIA/KRLS Sports while the Dunkin Sisters and Brittany Bacorn have been the main scoring threats this season, they have not cared who gets the points, or how they are scored.

KNOXVILLE, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO