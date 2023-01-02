Read full article on original website
Trojans Knock off Panorama as Four Hit Double Digits
The Pleasantville varsity boys’ basketball team opened the new year with a 76-67 West Central Activities Conference win on the road Tuesday evening. Pleasantville Coach Taylor Phipps said it was a physical game and a great team win. The Trojans had one of their best balanced scoring performances of the season. Dyson Leerhoff tossed in a team high 25 points for the Trojans.
Radio Sports Page Spotlight Athlete – Carson Uitermarkt – Knoxville Boys Basketball January 4, 2023
The Knoxville Boys Basketball Squad is on a roll, winning their last 6 games and getting to this point their biggest win of the season in a 63-57 victory over previously unbeaten Eddyville-Blaeksburg-Fremont on Tuesday. Junior player Carson Uitermarkt talked with Derek Cardwell about the season and what is ahead for the Panthers on the Radio Sports Page Wednesday at 6:00pm and Thursday at 10:00am on KNIA/KRLS.
Pella Christian Basketball Teams Return to the Court Tonight at Newton
The Pella Christian basketball teams resume competition tonight with a Little Hawkeye Conference doubleheader at Newton. In the girls game, both the Eagles and Cardinals enter the contest searching for their first conference win in four tries this season. Overall, the Pella Christian girls have a 1-7 record while Newton sits at 2-5. Eagles head coach Jordan Dyk knows his team has a great opportunity to pick up that first conference win but says his team must execute in order to do so.
Norwalk basketball teams fall to DC-G; Bowlers defeated by Bondurant-Farrar
The Norwalk basketball and bowling teams were all defeated on Tuesday as the 2022-2023 winter sports season resumed. The Warrior basketball teams both lost home games vs. Dallas Center-Grimes – the girls falling 63-37 and the boys losing 57-46. Both games were broadcast live on kniakrls.com (KNIA3). The Norwalk...
Indianola Boys Swimming Defeats SE Polk, Basketball Splits at Grinnell
The Indianola boys swimming team defeated Southeast Polk Tuesday night on the road 86.5 to 83.5 in a nailbiter, while the Indians basketball teams split on the road at Grinnell, the girls falling 51-50 and the boys dominating 68-38 as heard live on 94.3 KNIA. The boys swimmers took home...
Unselfishness Guiding Knoxville Girls Basketball This Season
As the basketball season starts back up for Knoxville on Tuesday, the Panthers girls will start off the second part of the season with a battle for first place in the South Central Conference as class 2A #5 Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont comes to town. The Panthers are 5-2 after the first part of the season, and it is due in large part to the unselfishness of the players. Coach Matt Ritchhart tells KNIA/KRLS Sports while the Dunkin Sisters and Brittany Bacorn have been the main scoring threats this season, they have not cared who gets the points, or how they are scored.
Simpson Basketball Teams Travel to Buena Vista
The Simpson Storm men’s and women’s basketball teams battle the Beavers of Buena Vista this evening in American Rivers Conference play, their first games of 2023. The Storm men are battling for a top spot in the conference, sitting just a game back in the conference standings at 2-1, while BV is off to a rough start at 1-3. The Storm women have work to do to get out of the basement of the conference standings, beginning the season 0-3, but will have a chance to do so against a BV team that they haven’t dropped a game against since 2018. The women’s contest begins at 5:30pm, with the men to follow.
Pella Heads to Osky for LHC Hoops Action
Pella makes the short trip to Oskaloosa tonight to tip off the 2023 portion of their basketball schedule with a Little Hawkeye Conference doubleheader. The Dutch girls are hoping that the two week holiday break hasn’t cooled them off, as they finished 2022 on a three game winning streak. They’re 6-2 overall and tied for third in the LHC at 2-1. Osky is a game back at 1-2 and sits at 3-4 overall.
Simpson Basketball Squads in American Rivers Conference Standings
The Simpson men’s basketball squad is just one game back from the top spot in the American Rivers Conference standings heading into 2023, while the Storm women have work to do if they want to continue their streak of making the postseason tournament. The Storm men are 2-1 with victories over Coe and Wartburg and only falling to 3-0 Loras, while the Storm women are 0-3, falling to Coe, Wartburg, and Loras. The Storm basketball squads begin ARC play tomorrow evening on the road at Buena Vista.
Maddux Borcherding-Johnson starts 2023 unbeaten as Norwalk wrestlers set for return to the mats
The Norwalk boys wrestling team returns to action later this week with a Little Hawkeye Conference dual at Pella on Thursday and a dual tournament Saturday at Iowa City West. The Warriors enter the new year with a 2-3 overall record, a 2-1 mark in Little Hawkeye duals and a new No. 1-ranked individual in senior Maddux Borcherding-Johnson.
Pella Athletics Returns in Full Force This Week
The calendar has flipped to 2023 and the athletes wearing green and white have a busy week ahead. A Little Hawkeye Conference basketball doubleheader starts the new year on the short trek southeast to Oskaloosa Tuesday for the Dutch. Coverage begins at 6 p.m. on 92.1 KRLS. The wrestlers from...
Central at #11 in National Wrestling Dual Rankings
Before starting the second half of its season, the Central College wrestling team is at #11 in the newest edition of the National Wrestling Coaches Association Division III dual rankings. The NWCA releases both a tournament and a dual team national rankings and this is the second week of the...
Indianola 2023 First Week Preview
The Indianola boys and girls athletes will get back into action this week after the holiday break. The girls and boys basketball teams will get things started with a road trip to Little Hawkeye Conference Grinnell. The girls are ranked 7th in class 4A, while the boys are ranked 6th in class 4A.
Pella Dollars for Scholars Bring Back Fundraisers for Tulip City Showdowns
As the Tulip City high school basketball teams prepare for their first matchup of the winter, a pregame tradition is returning to support local students heading for college. Pella’s Dollars for Scholars is hosting a Pulled Pork Supper from 5:00-6:30 on both of the Pella vs. Pella Christian varsity double header nights.
Dutch Women Repeat as Soccer Sportsmanship Award Winners
For the seventh straight season, the Central College women’s soccer team was awarded the United Soccer Coaches Team Ethics and Sportsmanship Award. The honor is awarded at four levels for exhibiting fair play, sporting behavior, and adherence to the laws of the game. The Dutch received the Bronze Award. Levels are based on a percentage calculated by the total number of yellow or red cards received by players and coaches divided by the team’s number of games. In 18 games, the Dutch received six yellow cards and no red cards.
Winterim Returns Tomorrow at Pella Christian High School
When students return from break this week on Eagle Lane, they’ll do so with a unique experience that has connected them to new opportunities to kick off the second semester. The 11th annual Winterim returns to Pella Christian High School on Tuesday and will allow students to take unique classes, take trips to New York City or the Bahamas, or participate in week-long internships. Counselor Trixanna Wang says the partnerships they have with businesses are critical to provide opportunities that could help make career decisions easier, one way or the other.
Gerrit Vander Meiden
Funeral services for Gerrit Vander Meiden, age 95, of Pella will be held at 10:00am, Friday, January 6th, at Heartland Reformed Church. Visitation will begin at 2:00pm, Thursday with family present from 4:00-6:00 pm, at the Garden Chapel Funeral Home.
Let’s Talk Knoxville: Tyler Pearson
Our guest today on Let’s Talk Knoxville is Tyler Pearson, Career and College Readiness Coordinator for Knoxville High School as we discuss helping students figure out what they want to do with their lives following high school. Podcast: Play in new window | Download. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google...
Marlene Louella Bassett-Alcorn
Memorial services for Marlene Louella Bassett-Alcorn will be Saturday January 7th at 11:00am. Following services, burial will be at Breckenridge Cemetery. Marlene’s wishes were to be cremated. Visitation will be held on Saturday at the Winfield Funeral Home in Knoxville from 9:00-11:00 am. The Winfield Funeral Home is assisting...
Jack “Trapper” Eugene Runnells
Funeral services for Jack “Trapper” Eugene Runnells, 91, of Chariton will be held on Thursday, January 5, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. at the Pierschbacher Funeral Home in Chariton. Interment will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made in Jack’s name to Pin Oak Marsh. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, January 4, 2023, from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the Pierschbacher Funeral Home in Chariton.
