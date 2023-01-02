ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

News Breaking LIVE

Top Republican Governor to Seek Senate Seat

Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts has announced that he will be running for the state's U.S. Senate seat being vacated by current Senator Ben Sasse, according to The Hill. Ricketts, who is already set to be leaving his position as governor in January due to term limits, says that he will be seeking to replace Sasse, who is leaving his role as senator to become the president of the University of Florida.
NEBRASKA STATE
Minnesota Reformer

Minnesota’s Klobuchar rises in U.S. Senate Democratic leadership

WASHINGTON — U.S. Senate Democrats on Thursday elected their leadership for their new 51-seat majority in the upcoming 118th Congress, elevating two Midwesterners — Michigan’s Debbie Stabenow to the No. 3 slot and Minnesota’s Amy Klobuchar to the No. 4 role. Stabenow, chair of the Democratic Policy and Communications Committee, and Klobuchar, chair of the […] The post Minnesota’s Klobuchar rises in U.S. Senate Democratic leadership appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
MINNESOTA STATE
POLITICO

Kevin McCarthy crossed the Capitol to meet with Senate Republicans on Wednesday as they prepare to pass a massive government funding bill.

The House minority leader has railed against the deal and is urging GOP senators to oppose it. What’s happening? House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) on Wednesday made a last-ditch pitch to Senate Republicans to block a $1.7 trillion government funding bill that's set to pass the upper chamber within mere hours.
MAINE STATE
Tennessee Lookout

U.S. House and Senate GOP at odds over massive government spending deal

WASHINGTON — Congress is trying to wrap up its remaining must-pass bills before leaving for the holidays — but a split between Senate Republican and House GOP leaders could hamstring the all-important task of funding government operations and averting a partial shutdown. Senate Republicans are working with Democrats in both chambers to negotiate a major […] The post U.S. House and Senate GOP at odds over massive government spending deal appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
ALABAMA STATE
southdakotasearchlight.com

Noem hires Mitchell superintendent as secretary of education

Gov. Kristi Noem announced Tuesday that she has appointed Joe Graves as secretary of the South Dakota Department of Education. His appointment will be effective Jan. 10. He succeeds Secretary Tiffany Sanderson, who has accepted a job as president of Lake Area Technical College. “Joe is a wonderful fit to...
MITCHELL, SD
Vox

What the split Congress can actually accomplish in 2023

Li Zhou is a politics reporter at Vox, where she covers Congress and elections. Previously, she was a tech policy reporter at Politico and an editorial fellow at the Atlantic. After two years of unified Democratic control, a split Congress is upon us again in 2023. This time, it comes...
HowStuffWorks

What Does the Speaker of the House Do?

Second in the line of presidential succession after the vice president, the speaker of the House occupies a central role in the U.S. government. But what is it that a speaker actually does?. Most people think the speakership is a party office. It's not. The speaker is selected by the...
WASHINGTON STATE
South Dakota News Watch

Critics say South Dakota governor and Legislature falling short in preventing spread of invasive zebra mussels

The confirmed finding last summer of zebra mussels in Pactola Reservoir – 15 miles west of Rapid City in the Black Hills National Forest – has sparked greater scrutiny of South Dakota’s efforts to protect bodies of water from aquatic invasive species, which spread exponentially and can negatively impact ecosystems, water intakes, fisheries and beaches.
RAPID CITY, SD
Missouri Independent

U.S. House paralyzed following second day of GOP failure to elect a speaker

WASHINGTON — U.S. House Republicans’ stalemate over who should lead the chamber for the next two years dragged on Wednesday, with Kevin McCarthy failing to get the votes needed to become speaker on three more ballots.  The chamber then adjourned until 8 p.m. Eastern to give the House GOP a chance to meet privately, though House […] The post U.S. House paralyzed following second day of GOP failure to elect a speaker appeared first on Missouri Independent.
GEORGIA STATE
KCRG.com

GOP leaders to try to find new House Speaker after historic defeat

A World War II veteran from Galesburg, Illinois, just turned 100 years old. Better Business Bureau explains cold weather-related utility scam. Bobby Hansen with the Better Business Bureau joins us to talk about a common utility scam that comes up when the weather gets cold. Hazardous Devices Unit removes improvised...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
signalcleveland.org

Rep. Shontel Brown on her first year in Congress and the coming term in the House Democratic minority

After four elections, a round of redistricting and one office move, U.S. Rep. Shontel Brown is about to begin her first full term in Congress. The Democrat from Warrensville Heights enjoyed a brief time in the House majority after defeating Nina Turner in a special 2021 primary, easily winning the general election in a safely blue district to fill U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development Secretary Marcia Fudge’s seat in Congress – and doing it all again in 2022.
OHIO STATE

