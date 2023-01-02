Read full article on original website
AOL Corp
Experts: 4 safest places to keep your savings
If you have reached a certain point in your career, you may have a little bit of extra money set aside. While you know that storing your savings in the freezer is not the best idea, you may not be too sure where you should keep it to get the biggest bang for your buck.
CNBC
Building emergency savings is a top financial resolution for 2023, survey finds. Here’s how to get started
Increasing emergency savings is a top financial goal for many Americans heading into 2023, a new survey finds. Here's how to increase the cash you have set aside. When it comes to financial resolutions for 2023, there's one goal at the top of many people's lists: building an emergency fund.
Establish A Lasting Financial Routine with iFinancer
One of the most popular resolutions every year is a determination to take better control of one’s finances. Whether saving for more immediate purchases or stabilizing spending to secure a better financial future, the most efficient and successful way to do so is with the help of comprehensive financial tracking.
It’s 2023: 10 Steps To Improve Your Finances in One Year
Financial security is at the top of many people's wish list in the New Year. Whether you're in a job that doesn't pay what you deserve, you've got too much debt or your spending habits outreach your...
25 Things You Should Never Do With Your Money
There is possibly an endless list of things you shouldn't do with your money. But from bad habits to decisions based on wishful thinking, some of the bigger missteps can really cost you. Take a Look...
Debt Free By End of 2023? 8 Steps To Get There
If you have a large amount of debt, you're not alone. According to CNBC, the average American has $90,460 in total debt, which may include accumulated amounts from credit card debt, auto loans,...
Business Insider
A financial coach shares 9 ways to earn $8,000 a month in passive income to prepare for a recession, inflation, or layoffs
Lisa Andrea launched a financial blog in 2021 and consistently books $8,000 in monthly revenue. Now might feel like a scary time to invest, but it's a great time to get your financial strategy in place, she said. Andrea outlines 9 of the easiest ways to earn passive income, including...
I’m 56 and Have $500,000 in Savings. Here’s the Advice I Would Give My 22-Year-Old Self
Hindsight is easy, but what financial advice would you give your younger self? One woman looks back at her road to a $500,000 nest egg.
4 ways to improve your credit in 2023
The new year is right around the corner, which for many, means it's time to start contemplating goals for the coming year. According to a study by Finder, 141.1 million adult Americans, roughly 55% of adults in the U.S., believe they'll be able to accomplish their New Year's resolutions. Many...
The 4 Most Common Credit Score Myths
Having a healthy credit score is a key indication of your financial wellbeing, but most people are a little confused — or sometimes dead wrong — about how their score impacts them. An analysis from Capital One Insights Center found that misconceptions about credit scores are very common....
5 ways to make thousands a month in passive income in 2023
Dropshipping, asset sharing, and investing in crowdfunded real estate are a few ways entrepreneur Jen Glantz plans to make passive income in 2023.
CD ladder: What it is and how to build one
If rates continue rising, you can reinvest the money from shorter-term CDs into new accounts to lock in higher APYs. This article was originally published on Bankrate.com. A CD ladder is a savings strategy where you invest in several certificates of deposit with staggered maturities to take advantage of higher rates on longer-term CDs, while still keeping some of your funds accessible in the near term.
How To Get Out of Debt: A Step-by-Step Guide
If you're heavily in debt, you're not alone: a GOBankingRates survey found that the average American is $63,000 in debt. Whether your debt is from student loans, credit cards, mortgage loans, auto...
Tips to Stop Worrying About Your Retirement
The simple truth is that money is tight for many people, and it is only going to get worse. They feel like they have to keep tightening up their belts in order to make it. They wonder how they are going to make it through retirement. Will they need to get a job in order to make ends meet? Will they be alright, or will they have to continue to worry about their finances for the rest of their lives?
KRGV
Expert offers advice on managing money in the new year
Record high inflation in 2022 is still putting many Americans under financial stress. Experts say people are concerned about budgeting, debt, and retirement. For budgeting, Liz Shamlian with Official Financial Services says the key to saving and managing how much you spend is to have a budgeting plan — and put it on paper.
6 Ways To Make $100K Per Year With Passive Income
Passive income has grown in popularity over the last several years. And it's no wonder why: Who wouldn't want to earn more money with minimal effort? Have Any $200 Quarters Lying Around? It's Worth...
CNBC
Paid biweekly? Here are your 2 three-paycheck months in 2023 — and how to plan for them
If you get paid biweekly as a W-2 employee, there are two months out of the year when you will receive three paychecks instead of two. Here's how to plan ahead for those three-paycheck months. Many Americans are setting financial goals for the year ahead. An extra paycheck could help.
Stretch Retirement Savings: Experts Recommend 5 Expenses To Cut Easily
A traditional, passive retirement is fine for some, but many retirees are looking to start exciting new chapters of their lives when they stop working. Retirement at Any Age: Get Retirement Tips That...
How to cut your holiday debt
The holidays are an expensive time for many. In fact, a new survey showed the average American racked up nearly $1,550 in debt during the most recent Christmas season. That's up 24% from a year ago and the highest holiday debt load in at least eight years. Fortunately, if you're...
CNBC
Here are some key things to consider before tapping your retirement savings to pay off credit card debt
With the average interest rate on credit cards at historic highs, many people are being dinged with higher monthly charges than ever on on their balances. As a result, they may be wondering if it's a good idea to tap their retirement savings — specifically their 401(k) plan — to pay off the debt.
