Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Estranged Husband Used Ski Mask to Break and Enter Ex’s Home to Commit Murderjustpene50Austin, TX
Famous Restaurants and Bakeries That Closed Doors in Austin RecentlyTy D.Austin, TX
Dallas Spec's Special Bourbon Event Drew a Massive CrowdLarry LeaseDallas, TX
4 Amazing Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Related
Texas' Bell County sues over Killeen's cannabis decriminalization ballot measure
This appears to be the first lawsuit over Texas' recent ballot initiatives calling for marijuana decriminalization.
fox7austin.com
Austin's eviction prevention program bailed out by County
AUSTIN, Texas - Furniture piled up on a curb is a sign of a possible eviction. All too often, the people who once owned that property, also end up on the streets. That was about to happen to 23 families in Austin. But Tuesday morning, Travis County Commissioners bought those...
CBS Austin
New Texas law gives elderly and disabled property tax break
AUSTIN, Texas — The new year is bringing with it new laws. For the first time in Texas history, a new bill is giving property tax breaks to those who are disabled or over the age of 65. CBS Austin is told the new law will help people stay...
San Marcos City Council certifies activist group Mano Amiga's petition for police reform
SAN MARCOS, Texas — On Tuesday, the San Marcos City Council certified a petition calling for police reform in already-finalized contracts between the City and the San Marcos Police Officer's Association. Local activist group Mano Amiga has been pushing to have the City agree to changes it says would...
Williamson County Juvenile Services director named chair of Texas Juvenile Justice Board
Williamson County Juvenile Services Executive Director Scott Matthew was recently named chair of the Texas Juvenile Justice Board. (Grant Crawford/Community Impact) Scott Matthew, executive director and chief juvenile probation officer of Williamson County Juvenile Services, was named chair of the Texas Juvenile Justice Board by Gov. Greg Abbott Dec. 21.
Three TX cities make top 20 list of U.S. Cities With Most Green Space
A new report from Lawn Love has ranked almost 100 cities based on which ones have the most and least amounts of green space, and Texas is home to plenty of green space.
South Congress Books ‘priced out,’ announces relocation to old Austin neighborhood
Its last day operating off South Congress is Jan. 8, with a planned reopening at 3703 Kerbey Lane in March.
DPS investigating deadly crash in Bastrop County
According to DPS, the crash was reported on FM 2336 near State Highway 95. That is just north of Camp Swift or 7 miles north of the City of Bastrop.
KVUE
Austin mom rattled by celebratory gunfire
Every year, law enforcement tries to warn people about the risks that come with celebratory gunfire. Now, a bill has been filed to address the issue.
New taquería opening this week in South Austin
A new taquería, with burger bucks behind it, is opening this week in South Austin. Driving the news: Masa y Más will open Friday by the corner of South Lamar and West Mary, in the space most recently occupied by the original Austin's Pizza. Longtime Austin restaurateurs Larry...
fox7austin.com
Williamson County elected officials sworn in for new terms
GEORGETOWN, Texas - The Williamson County courtroom was filled with elected officials' friends and family as they were being sworn into office on January 1st. "Every one of these officials today will be taken today is extremely important today an oath that is to preserve, protect and defend our constitution of the United States," says Judge Edna Staudt.
Marble Falls ISD superintendent named as lone finalist to serve school district near Waco
Midway ISD, which is near Waco, named Allen as its lone finalist for the next superintendent, which will likely lead to his resignation from Marble Falls ISD, according to a press release from Marble Falls.
Senior apartments going up in North Austin with help of affordable housing bond
AUSTIN, Texas — Construction is underway in northwest Austin on McNeil Drive near US 183. Crews with DMA Companies are building the 147-unit Arbor Park senior living apartments for ages 55 and up. "The costs keeping going up and we have to find ways to make it affordable for...
New to Texas? How to avoid being miserable this cedar season
The cedar count remains in the "very high" category Tuesday.
Thousands raised after only LGBTQ club in San Marcos suddenly closes
A fundraiser launched online for the employees of the Stonewall Warehouse, and so far it brought in more than $5,600. According to the GoFundMe site, the staff members learned Sunday the business sold and that they all lost their jobs.
More than 100 businesses, residences at risk of displacement under TxDOT I-35 proposal
Under the selected modified build alternative 3 design, 107 businesses, residences and properties are marked for potential displacements.
Why Black people are leaving Austin, new efforts bringing culture to retain professionals
Austin is diverse in a lot of ways but lacks black professionals.
fox7austin.com
What's open and closed in Austin on Jan. 2
AUSTIN, Texas - New Year's Day fell on a Sunday this year, which means several places will be closed in observance of the holiday on Monday, Jan. 2. The City of Austin administrative and municipal facilities will be closed all day. Austin Resource Recovery Trash, Recycling, and Composting and Facility...
2022 roundup: The 10 most-read Georgetown news stories from the year
The construction of 100 3D-printed homes in Georgetown is underway. (Grant Crawford/Community Impact) As 2023 begins, here is a look back on the top stories from 2022. In Georgetown, the headlines were dominated by development news as well as Williamson County, annual events and local elections. 1. New H-E-B under...
Bastrop business painting historic church to help with massive renovation
The Bastrop Christian Church has stood for 127 years since its construction in 1895.
mySanAntonio.com
San Antonio, TX
15K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
MySanAntonio delivers the news that matters most to San Antonio, from mom-and-pop businesses to the global economy, from military homecomings to foreign affairs, and from neighborhood struggles to international disasters.https://www.mysanantonio.com/
Comments / 2