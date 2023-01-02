ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

fox7austin.com

Austin's eviction prevention program bailed out by County

AUSTIN, Texas - Furniture piled up on a curb is a sign of a possible eviction. All too often, the people who once owned that property, also end up on the streets. That was about to happen to 23 families in Austin. But Tuesday morning, Travis County Commissioners bought those...
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

Williamson County Juvenile Services director named chair of Texas Juvenile Justice Board

Williamson County Juvenile Services Executive Director Scott Matthew was recently named chair of the Texas Juvenile Justice Board. (Grant Crawford/Community Impact) Scott Matthew, executive director and chief juvenile probation officer of Williamson County Juvenile Services, was named chair of the Texas Juvenile Justice Board by Gov. Greg Abbott Dec. 21.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TX
Axios

New taquería opening this week in South Austin

A new taquería, with burger bucks behind it, is opening this week in South Austin. Driving the news: Masa y Más will open Friday by the corner of South Lamar and West Mary, in the space most recently occupied by the original Austin's Pizza. Longtime Austin restaurateurs Larry...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Williamson County elected officials sworn in for new terms

GEORGETOWN, Texas - The Williamson County courtroom was filled with elected officials' friends and family as they were being sworn into office on January 1st. "Every one of these officials today will be taken today is extremely important today an oath that is to preserve, protect and defend our constitution of the United States," says Judge Edna Staudt.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TX
fox7austin.com

What's open and closed in Austin on Jan. 2

AUSTIN, Texas - New Year's Day fell on a Sunday this year, which means several places will be closed in observance of the holiday on Monday, Jan. 2. The City of Austin administrative and municipal facilities will be closed all day. Austin Resource Recovery Trash, Recycling, and Composting and Facility...
AUSTIN, TX
