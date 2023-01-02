Two games that were for 1st place in the South Central Conference, did not disappoint, as Knoxville and Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont split with the Rockets winning the girls contest 62-56 and the Panthers boys storming back from eight points down in the 4th quarter to get their first signature win of the season 63-57 and claim 1st place in the conference. EBF took control early in the girls game, jumping on top 10-0, but Knoxville settled down and kept the Rockets from running away with it. However, EBF came out in the 2nd half and quickly built a 17 point lead. However, the Panthers would whittle the lead down to six, but got no closer. Emma Dunkin scored 21 points to lead all scorers including a half court shot at the end of the 3rd quarter. Points were hard to come by in the first three quarters in the boys game, as both defenses were up to the challenge as the Rockets helped by offensive rebounding and Knoxville, just not able to find the range shooting, built a lead as high as eight points with 5:00 to play. However, after a time out, Knoxville went on a 12-0 run to go up by four with just over 2:00 remaining. The Panthers made late free throws to preserve the win. Knoxville Junior Carson Uitermarkt told KNIA/KRLS Sports while it was not going their way they stayed the course.

KNOXVILLE, IA ・ 18 HOURS AGO