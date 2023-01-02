South Windsor Town Council mulls change to Town Hall operating hours, racial equity commission membership

SOUTH WINDSOR — The Town Council will discuss a resolution to approve changing the operating hours of Town Hall and the Town Hall Annex at its meeting on Tuesday.

The current hours of operation for both buildings are 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

With the proposed change, the buildings would be open on Monday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Tuesday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.; and Friday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.